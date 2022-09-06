ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The annual environmental footprint of food loss and waste per person adds up

- Agricultural land wasted: 19,000 square feet

- Water: 19,000 gallons

- Pesticides: 2.5 pounds

- Fertilizer: 44.5 pounds

- Energy: 2,140 kilowatt-hours

- Greenhouse gas emissions: 1,190 pounds CO2

The issue with food loss and waste isn't just about what ends up in the trash can. It's about the loss and waste of everything that went into that potato, or banana, or onion—the water, the land, the pesticides, the fertilizer, and the energy add up to a greater, compounded loss.

To determine the environmental impact of food loss and waste, researchers consider how much food is lost or wasted, the type of food it is, and where in the supply chain it was wasted. The further along the supply chain food is wasted, the greater the impact on the environment because impacts are cumulative.

All told, the greenhouse gas emissions from one person's wasted food annually are equivalent to those from the average passenger car driving 1,336 miles. And the estimated water wasted is roughly what an average American household uses over the course of 63 days.

