Newburgh, NY

Big Frog 104

Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores

With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
TRAVEL
Lite 98.7

Massive Toy Show Coming to Newburgh, New York This Month

Whether you are a serious collector or you are looking for that toy you loved when you were a kid, you might be able to find it in Newburgh later this month. I'm a comic book collector. I don't get to shops and shows as often as I would like to but I recently stopped by a small convention at the VFW in Beacon. They had a good mix of vendors that had old comic books and some old collectible toys. I was impressed with the goods but everyone there kept asking me if I was going to The Newburgh Toy Show.
NEWBURGH, NY
Big Frog 104

It’s Official! Best Spot for Bass Fishing is Here In Upstate New York

Looks like Bassmaster Magazine can't get enough of our nice fat bass!. The popular angler publication named the St. Lawrence River as the best spot for bass fishing in the entire country. In fact, their latest rankings of '100 Best Bass Lakes of 2022' included some other New York waterways: Erie/Upper Niagara River (#8 overall), Champlain (#4 Northeastern Division), Cayuga (#12 Northeastern Division), Oneida (#18 Northeastern Division) and Chautauqua (#25 Northeastern Division).
HOBBIES
#Suburbs#Megaball#Megaplier#Hudson Valley Post
105.5 The Wolf

Line Dancing, Food & Fireworks Coming to Popular Wappingers Falls Park

A great day of fun is set in Dutchess County. As we approach the fall season in the Hudson Valley, we are getting ready to have some country fun at one of our favorite parks. If you haven't noticed in the last year or so the folks at the Dutchess County Parks Department have started to really try and boost awareness and availability at some of the great parks in Dutchess County. They have added new playgrounds at some, they've added book-sharing boxes at others, and now it looks like they are set to offer a full day of country entertainment.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

This New York Restaurant Serves Up The Best Cheeseburger In The State

You love cheeseburgers. Are you willing to drive an hour, two hours, five hours, to sample the best one in New York State?. American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not. According to Pantry and Larder, New York is one of the places you’re least likely to be having a burger. We found out we rank almost dead last when it comes to burger cravings. However, that doesn't mean we don't enjoy an amazing burger.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘Suspicious’ Man Wanted in New Jersey Arrested in Ulster County

A Hudson Valley man who was wanted in New Jersey was found in the area following reports of a "suspicious person." Recently, the Saugerties Police Department responded to a reported suspicious person complaint on Oak Street in Barclay Heights, Town of Saugerties, New York. Upon arriving in the area, officers located 31-year-old Christopher Rega of Saugerties staggering down Lamb Avenue, police say.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County

There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Marcy, NY
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

