Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York StateTravel MavenThiells, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Related
Fisherman Missing on Delaware River in Orange County, New York
First responders are searching for a man who went missing in the Hudson Valley after his boat capsized. On Thursday, New York State Police from Orange County confirmed first responders are searching for a missing fisherman who went missing while fishing on the Delaware River in Orange County. New York...
Adam’s 5th Location in Wallkill, NY Continues to Grow
We are inching closer and closer to having a 5th Adam's Fairacre Farms location in the Hudson Valley. For the last several years, we've been lucky enough to have 4 locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Newburgh, and Kingston. Towards the end of 2021, Adam's Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their...
PD: Suicidal New York Man Killed Woman In Hudson Valley
A man who was pulled from jumping off a local bridge is accused of murdering a Hudson Valley woman. On September 1, 2022, around 7:40 a.m., the Ulster Police Department, along with the New York State Police responded to a 911 call for a suicidal man on the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.
Local Tea Company Expanding Across Hudson Valley
Calling all tea lovers, this one's for you. There are one-of-a-kind tea shops to visit all over the Hudson Valley. From Ulster to Orange and Dutchess County, each one brings a different flavor to the town. A popular tea company has a home in the Hudson Valley. I was excited...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores
With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
Massive Toy Show Coming to Newburgh, New York This Month
Whether you are a serious collector or you are looking for that toy you loved when you were a kid, you might be able to find it in Newburgh later this month. I'm a comic book collector. I don't get to shops and shows as often as I would like to but I recently stopped by a small convention at the VFW in Beacon. They had a good mix of vendors that had old comic books and some old collectible toys. I was impressed with the goods but everyone there kept asking me if I was going to The Newburgh Toy Show.
PD: Hudson Valley Man Illegally Stayed at Howard Johnson
An upper Hudson Valley man is accused of illegally staying at a popular hotel in the region. On Sunday, Sept. 4, the Saugerties Police Department responded to the Howard Johnsons hotel located on Route 32 in Saugerties, New York for an unwanted individual complaint. Catskill, New York Man Found Staying...
New York State Police Trooper Injured In Hit-&-Run In Hudson Valley
A New York State Trooper was hit outside of his vehicle in a hit-and-run in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police confirmed a trooper was injured in Westchester County, New York in a hit-and-run. State Police Investigating Personal Injury Hit-and-run Crash involving a State Trooper on I-95, Westchester County,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Photos: Tanker With 8,000 Gallons of Tar Crashes In Hudson Valley
A tanker trailer filled with 8,000 gallons of tar overturned in the Hudson Valley. Police are trying to determine what happened. On Thursday, deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office confirmed a semi-truck with a tanker trailer was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Esopus. Tanker...
Do Not Miss These 13 ‘Off the Grid’ Upstate New York Museums!
While Upstate New York is known around the country for several of our larger most famous museums (think glass and baseball, for example) there are many smaller, "off the grid" museums that are well worth your attention as well. This list takes a look at 13 of them. Here we...
Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Hudson Valley
Two top-prize winning tickets were sold in New York State for the Sept. 7 evening Take 5 drawing, one of which was in the Hudson Valley.
It’s Official! Best Spot for Bass Fishing is Here In Upstate New York
Looks like Bassmaster Magazine can't get enough of our nice fat bass!. The popular angler publication named the St. Lawrence River as the best spot for bass fishing in the entire country. In fact, their latest rankings of '100 Best Bass Lakes of 2022' included some other New York waterways: Erie/Upper Niagara River (#8 overall), Champlain (#4 Northeastern Division), Cayuga (#12 Northeastern Division), Oneida (#18 Northeastern Division) and Chautauqua (#25 Northeastern Division).
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Dead, 8 Hurt After Van Leaves Hudson Valley Party City Warehouse
Four people were killed and eight others injured after a van left a Hudson Valley Party City. Three of the dead work in the Hudson Valley. 4 Dead After Van Leaves "Upstate New York," Heading To New York City. All of the injured were inside a shuttle van that flipped...
Orange County NY Starts Hotline for People Needing Food and Help
Over the last few years, there have been more and more people realizing that they need just a little bit of help. What does it mean to need help? Well, there are probably as many definitions of that word as there are people that need it. Orange County, New York...
Line Dancing, Food & Fireworks Coming to Popular Wappingers Falls Park
A great day of fun is set in Dutchess County. As we approach the fall season in the Hudson Valley, we are getting ready to have some country fun at one of our favorite parks. If you haven't noticed in the last year or so the folks at the Dutchess County Parks Department have started to really try and boost awareness and availability at some of the great parks in Dutchess County. They have added new playgrounds at some, they've added book-sharing boxes at others, and now it looks like they are set to offer a full day of country entertainment.
This New York Restaurant Serves Up The Best Cheeseburger In The State
You love cheeseburgers. Are you willing to drive an hour, two hours, five hours, to sample the best one in New York State?. American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not. According to Pantry and Larder, New York is one of the places you’re least likely to be having a burger. We found out we rank almost dead last when it comes to burger cravings. However, that doesn't mean we don't enjoy an amazing burger.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Mysterious Death of NYS Trooper Carl T. Wilder in Orange County, NY
The New York State Police are honoring a fallen officer who died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances over 90 years ago. If you follow the New York State Police on social media, you’ll know that every so often they will honor a fallen officer with what they call the NYSP Wall of honor. This week they are honoring Trooper Carl T.Wilder.
Here’s When Your Favorite HV Ice Cream Shops are Closing for Winter
The clearest sign that summer is over is when your local ice cream shop closes for the season. While there are a few brave dessert-slingers who stay open all year long, many businesses shut their doors until the warm sun starts shining again. Here's a list of the last days of seasonal business for some of our favorite Hudson Valley ice cream shops.
‘Suspicious’ Man Wanted in New Jersey Arrested in Ulster County
A Hudson Valley man who was wanted in New Jersey was found in the area following reports of a "suspicious person." Recently, the Saugerties Police Department responded to a reported suspicious person complaint on Oak Street in Barclay Heights, Town of Saugerties, New York. Upon arriving in the area, officers located 31-year-old Christopher Rega of Saugerties staggering down Lamb Avenue, police say.
Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County
There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0