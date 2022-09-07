Read full article on original website
Man critically wounded in Stardale Drive shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say that a man is in critical condition after being shot on Wednesday night. It happened on the 2700 block of Stardale Drive, off Hessen Cassel Road close to Paulding. Just after 11 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 reporting the shooting....
Search for woman who abandoned dog improperly outside shelter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – An investigation is underway after a dog left outside of a Fort Wayne shelter had to be euthanized. Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control posted to social media a video of a woman leaving a dog in a small cage outside the shelter. This...
Allen County Marketplace returns this weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – An open-air market in Huntertown is back this weekend with more vendors after seeing increasing success. Organizers say that the Allen County Marketplace will be filled with more than 110 artisans, boutiques, and food trucks at the Huntertown Family Park. Booths include produce, vintage...
Parkview Health hosting expo for clinical professionals on Sept. 14
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Current or future healthcare professionals can learn more about career opportunities at the upcoming Parkview Career Expo for Clinical Professionals. The expo will be open 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne.
Top student gardeners to be featured in Blue Ribbon Show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The School Children’s Flower and Vegetable Association (SCFVA) celebrates student dedication and long-standing cultivation of student interest in nature with the 2022 City-Wide Blue Ribbon Show. It is planned for Saturday, September 10 at the McMillen Community Center, 3901 Abbott Street in Fort Wayne. It’s open to the public beginning at 2:30 p.m. and a presentation of merit awards is scheduled for 2:45 p.m.
$19.5 million Hoosier Lotto® jackpot ticket sold in Munster
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Hoosier Lottery tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s estimated $19.5 million Hoosier Lotto® jackpot drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Ridgeway #5 located at 10 45th Street in Munster. The winning Hoosier Lotto...
You can enjoy nature with “Be a Tourist” kickoff event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – You can kick off this Sunday’s Be a Tourist in Your Hometown with a nature walk at City Utilities’ Camp Scott Wetlands, 3615 Oxford Street. This free tour on Sunday, September 11, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., invites visitors to stroll through the wetlands and see various birds from owls, hawks, woodpeckers, and falcons to Cedar Waxwings, Red-Winged Blackbirds, Great Blue Herons, Green Herons, and Kingfishers.
