Sneaker Freaks to hold its 10th anniversary sneaker convention SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Abstract Athlete art exhibition highlights former athletes, veterans turned artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Oktoberfest, concerts and comediansThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State aims to maintain standards in first matchup with Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Character, adaptability and the little things remembered by Buckeye seniorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Attention College Bound Juniors – PSAT/NMSQT Registration. Registration for the PSAT/NMSQT will close on September 23rd. The cost is $25 and you can register through MyPaymentsPlus. The PSAT/NMSQT will be held October 12th in the Darby Field House. This is the test that is used for the National Merit Scholarship Competition. It will also help prepare juniors for the SAT which they will take in the spring. Once you register, please see Ms. Moore in the guidance office to pick up your Student Guide and Practice Test.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Assistant Basketball Coaches Jake Diebler, Jack Owens And Mike Netti Set to Make Combined $1.1 Million in 2022-23
Ohio State’s assistant basketball coaches are set to net a combined $1,125,000 this year. Following Chris Holtmann’s three-year contract extension (through 2027-28) over the offseason, which will see the Buckeye head coach bring in $3.5 million annually, each of his three assistant coaches will make well north of six figures in the year to come, according to contracts provided to Eleven Warriors in response to a records request.
Three recruits who were impressed with Ohio State football last weekend
The Ohio State football team started their season about the best as they possibly could have hoped. They beat a top-five team in the preseason polls and showed how good their defense has the potential to be. It was a really good night for Buckeye nation. It was also a...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
Four-star 2024 Safety Garrett Stover Says It Would Be "A Blast" Playing Anywhere on Ohio State's Defense After His Visit
Four-star 2024 Ohio safety Garrett Stover has had an interesting start to his junior season thus far. While Stover has been instrumental in helping lead Big Walnut to a 3-0 start, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect dislocated his shoulder and had a slight tear in his labrum in Week 2, but popped his shoulder back in and continued to play. He started for Big Walnut in Week 3 against Beechcroft, but the pain was eventually too much, and he had to recuse himself from the game.
nittanysportsnow.com
The 6 Ohio Players Penn State HC James Franklin Mentioned By Name Tuesday
Penn State plays Ohio in its home opener Saturday at noon. At the start of his press conferences, Penn State coach James Franklin talks about the team’s upcoming opponent as part of his opening statement. He mentions the opposing coaches and players that have stuck out to him and...
saturdaytradition.com
Tommy Eichenberg captures national honor for Week 1 performance vs. Notre Dame
Tommy Eichenberg was a big star as Ohio State took down Notre Dame 21-10 on Saturday, with the Buckeyes’ defense mounting a spectacular effort to shut out the Irish in the second half. The defensive effort didn’t go unnoticed, as the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday that...
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campus
New Savvy Sliders located at 2106 N. High St. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Ohio State students can expect more “savvy” sliders on campus at the end of the month. Expanding its franchise in Columbus, Savvy Sliders will open a new store at 2106 N. High St., between Frambes East Lane avenues, with the goal of providing short wait times and serving fresh meat, Ali Bazzi, the High Street location owner, said.
Top Doctors 2022 Spotlight: OhioHealth Family Physician Kimberly Austin
I wanted to do everything! I didn’t want to limit myself to one system of the body, so I chose family medicine because it allowed me to do something different every day. I’ve had patients begin to weep in gratitude, just telling me how thankful they are to have felt seen and heard. Some have had concerns that others had dismissed. In those cases, I just listen, order tests and reassure our patients that we will do our best to try to figure out what was happening, while reminding them that we did not create the body, so sometimes the result is a lot of things that are not the problem but not a definitive answer as to what the problem is. That is the most rewarding part of my job. Connecting with patients and helping to give patients dignity, while hoping to educate and provide a level of understanding so that the patient is engaged and empowered to find their best health.
ohio.edu
Ohio University awarded Intel grant funding, will serve as lead institution for Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem
Intel has awarded Ohio University $3 million in grant funding to serve as the lead institution for the Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem, a program that will create an inclusive workforce development and training program to cultivate the next generation of skilled technical professionals for Ohio’s emerging semiconductor industry.
Rape at Ohio State University: 14 reports in August
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fourteen people reported rapes at Ohio State University in August, according to police logs mandated by the Clery Act. Campus police took four reports of rape, and Campus Security Authorities (CSA) took 10. Of direct reports to campus police, three happened in August and the fourth the previous December. Of CSA reports, six of […]
WSYX ABC6
Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
Lucky’s is signed to star in Casto redevelopment in Columbus
Casto’s script for turning a neighborhood market into a mixed-use center has just landed a star player. Three years into its remake of the Thurber Village neighborhood center in Columbus, Casto has signed Lucky’s Market as its grocery anchor and marks the occasion as the project turning point.
How Intel's Columbus plant could be a huge win for Cincinnati
As Intel builds a $20B semiconductor plant near Columbus, Cincinnati is gearing up to bid for federal designation as a technology hub. One expert says Cincy has 'interesting potential.'
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
Ohio Is Getting the Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Five miles northwest of downtown Columbus, Ohio, a once unremarkable limestone cliff is about to make an innovative mark on the world of outdoor recreation. The wall, part of...
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Columbus Area
If you're in the mood for a burger, you should check out these places in Columbus. If you're looking for a delicious burger, you should visit this joint. Fans of smash-burgers will love the classic burger, which has their special sauce, American cheese, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle. Other tasty options include the mushroom & swiss, which also has lemon thyme mayo, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle; spicy boi, which is topped with sambal jam, pimento cheese, shaved onion, and house pickle; and pastrami bacon, which also has the special sauce, American cheese, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle. If you're gluten-intolerant, they also have gluten-free buns.
Fall festivals and events in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
