New York lawmakers urge federal help for foster care youth
More than two dozen state lawmakers on Friday released a letter urging federal officials to approve a measure meant to shore up support for foster care youth. The lawmakers, led by Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi, Sarah Clark and Taylor Darling, pressed for the passage of a bill that sponsors hope will provide continued Medicaid support and full implementation Family First Prevention Services Act.
Dr. Robert Spitzer on the future of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act
New York’s new concealed carry law — the Concealed Carry Improvement Act — squeaked through a federal legal challenge in New York earlier this summer, just barely, with U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby calling the law “unconstitutional.”. Dr. Robert Spitzer, distinguished service professor emeritus of...
New York lawmakers want to exempt student loan relief from taxes
New York lawmakers on Thursday introduced legislation that would formally exempt federal student debt relief from state taxes. The bill, backed by Deputy Senate Majority Leader Mike Gianaris, state Sen. Brad Hoylman and state Sen. Kevin Thomas, would codify the policy set by the state Department of Taxation and Finance to not count as income the debt relief following a plan announced last month by President Joe Biden.
Hochul approves measures to aid Sept. 11 survivors and victims
A package of bills meant to aid the victims and survivors of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks was signed into law on Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Broadly, the measures are meant to remove delays and bureaucratic red tape that have prevented access to the Victim Compensation Fund, as well as workers' compensation claims.
Hochul: Child tax credit checks to hit mailboxes soon
Millions of dollars in tax relief checks will be hitting mailboxes in the coming weeks for New Yorkers who are eligible for the Empire State Child Credit or the Earned Income Credit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced. Hochul's office said the checks will arrive by the end of October....
Hochul's COVID-19 oversight remains under debate
This week, Gov. Kathy Hochul ended the mask requirement on public transit as the state moves to a new phase of combatting COVID-19. But even as Hochul is winding down COVID-19 restrictions in New York, some Republican lawmakers want her to completely relinquish her power to oversee the pandemic. "Let's...
