Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs NYC class-size cap with one-year delay
New York City Democratic Mayor-elect Eric Adams holds hands with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as he speaks to supporters during his 2021 election victory night party at the Brooklyn Marriott on Nov. 2, 2021. Mayor Eric Adams had criticized the bill for failing to identify a funding source to pay for the changes. [ more › ]
wxxinews.org
Joe Chenelly, candidate for New York State Legislature in District 135
Joe Chenelly is a Republican running for State Assembly. He's challenging Democratic incumbent Jen Lunsford in District 135. This hour, we sit down with Chenelly to discuss his platform and priorities for office. Our guest:
yonkerstimes.com
Gun Free Signs? Are You Kidding?
And there they were, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiling the Gun Free Signs in New York City’s Time Square. The crossroads of the world. And do you think for a minute that the signs are going to stop people from bringing guns into Times Square. Or any place they are going to be posted?
Is It Illegal To Make A Citizen’s Arrest In New York State?
Can an ordinary person legally arrest another person in New York State? Let's take a look at what the law says about it in New York State. A citizen's arrest is an arrest made by a private citizen – that is, a person who is not acting as a sworn law-enforcement official.
RELATED PEOPLE
nysenate.gov
NY State Officials Highlight Local Abortion Restrictions on Long Island, Call For Repeal
Following successful efforts by the Town of North Hempstead to repeal abortion restrictions still in municipal code, Senator Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti undertook a comprehensive review of municipal code for over 110 of Long Island's Counties, Towns, Villages and Cities. Upon review, Kaplan & Sillitti discovered...
Can The Power Company Control Your Thermostat In New York State?
As we wrap up summer and start to get ready for the cooler months, there are going to be plenty of times we're you're going to need to make some adjustments to your thermostat. Whether we get a late-season heatwave or an early winter snowstorm, this is always the time...
wamc.org
North Country officials say new gun law prohibits Battle of Plattsburgh reenactments
New York’s new gun laws that went into effect September 1st are causing the cancelation of some Battle of Plattsburgh re-enactments this weekend. And organizers say it’s not the only historic commemoration in New York affected by the laws passed in a special session in July. During the...
New York State Lawmakers Eyeing Big Change to Minimum Wage
According to a report by Joe Mahoney of the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, two New York State Democrats are looking to make a major change to the state's minimum wage. According to Mahoney's report, Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner of the Bronx and State Senator Jessica Ramos of Queens are gathering support for a bill that would tie New York State's minimum wage to the consumer price index in an effort to keep the minimum wage in line with the rising cost of living.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upstate NY Ice Cream Named Best in the World! Which Flavors Won Big?
The 2022 World Dairy Expo, the 55th annual edition of the event, is set to take place from Sunday, October 2nd through Friday, October 7th, but the judging has already taken place. Every year, the best dairy products in the world are brought together, and judged against one another, and one submission in each category is given the prestigious title of "Best in the World".
The End Of Family Farms Across New York State?
It is simple. No farms, no food. If we learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that supply chain issues and a lack of supply was a major concern for everyone. As prices rise to levels we have not seen in years and the hot, dry summer of 2022 comes to an end, it is clear that farmers need our support now more than ever. But a new law may have the opposite affect and essentially cripple the very people we count on to keep us fed.
All NYS Walmart locations reportedly going bagless Oct. 1
According to a Walmart Batavia Facebook post, paper bags will now be a thing of the past at all New York State Walmart locations.
How One NY County is Navigating New Concealed Carry Laws
On September 1st, 2022, new laws went into effect regarding gun ownership in New York State. Many changes specifically regulate not only how a New York State resident can obtain a concealed carry license, but where they are able to bring their firearm. One New York county is taking it a step further.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$9.5 Billion Renovation Begins At Major Airport In New York State
A major airport in New York is getting a huge renovation. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022. She and other dignitaries, including former NBA legend Magic Johnson, broke ground on the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. Our state-of-the-art renovations of New...
caribbeantoday.com
NY Governor Hochul Announces Plans to Establish Caribbean Trade Office
NEW YORK, New York – New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced plans for the establishment of a Caribbean trade office to support and encourage new economic opportunities for New York businesses. Hochul said this new foreign office will assist New York State companies with international sales and exporting...
New York State furthers electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives
NYSERDA mentioned that there are plans to introduce more electric school buses in the state in the near future.
Reminder: What is the New York State Leandra’s Law?
Do you keep hearing about people in New York State violating Leandra's Law? This is probably not a good thing that we keep hearing about it. But, do you remember what Leandra's Law is all about?. Is Leandra a person? Was she from New York? What happens when people violate...
Stop obsessing about NY State Fair attendance (Your Letters)
Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Democrats make case that Lee Zeldin is too 'extreme' in race for New York governor
WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- With the Labor Day holiday passed, Democrats in Western New York said the general election campaign season for governor is in full swing. Erie County Democratic Committee Chair Jeremy Zellner said, working closely with Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign, they decided to illustrate why they believe Republican candidate U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is too extreme.
New York Has Been Invaded By These 5 Species! Which Ones Must Die?
Invasive Species are crawling, growing and killing all over New York State. These unwanted plants, insects and animals are causing damage and devastation from the Sound to Canada. How did they get here? What can we do about them?. Here are 5 of New York's more devastating invasive species. Have...
It’s Official! Best Spot for Bass Fishing is Here In Upstate New York
Looks like Bassmaster Magazine can't get enough of our nice fat bass!. The popular angler publication named the St. Lawrence River as the best spot for bass fishing in the entire country. In fact, their latest rankings of '100 Best Bass Lakes of 2022' included some other New York waterways: Erie/Upper Niagara River (#8 overall), Champlain (#4 Northeastern Division), Cayuga (#12 Northeastern Division), Oneida (#18 Northeastern Division) and Chautauqua (#25 Northeastern Division).
CNY News
Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT
CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0