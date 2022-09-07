Read full article on original website
Woman injured in Wednesday Wakefield Street fire dies of injuries
A 61-year-old woman injured in an Indian Orchard house fire Wednesday morning has died, Springfield Fire Department officials and the State Fire Marshal’s Office said. Firefighters were called to the 33 Wakefield St. scene just after 4 a.m. Wednesday. The home was heavily damaged by fire. The victim was...
Car strikes multiple cars, house in Springfield
Saturday morning, Springfield police and fire crews were called to 439 Eastern Ave. in Springfield for a car crash.
Horse injured following trailer accident on Mass. Pike in Palmer
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to I-90 Eastbound in Palmer Saturday morning after a horse trailer rolled over on the highway. According to Lt. Sullivan of the Massachusetts State Police, the call came in around 8:40 a.m. Police said that the accident took place at the 63.8 mile marker...
West Springfield home to be demolished after 2019 fire
A house that was destroyed by a fire in West Springfield will be demolished after three years of sitting vacant.
1 person dead, another injured in Oxford single-car crash
OXFORD — One person was killed and another hospitalized following a single-car crash Friday night on Conlin Road, police said. Police responded to the area of 25 Conlin Road at about 9:38 p.m. for a reported crash, Oxford police said in a statement. Officers found a heavily damaged Nissan...
Greenfield juvenile injured in pedestrian accident on Federal Street
A Greenfield juvenile was injured in a pedestrian accident Thursday afternoon on Federal Street.
Springfield man arrested with bag of stolen car parts
West Springfield police arrested a man on Friday after finding him with a duffel bag containing catalytic converters.
Suspect arrested for Interstate 391 and High Street intersection homicide
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide that took place at the intersection of Interstate 391 and High Street in Holyoke Wednesday evening. According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, An arrest warrant was granted Thursday for 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield by Holyoke...
Heavy police scene reported at intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An active police scene has been reported at the intersection of High Street and the end of Interstate 391 in Holyoke Wednesday night. Our Western Mass News crews arrived just after 7 p.m. and saw several police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the scene. Western...
Man hurt after car goes over embankment in Berkshire County
CLARKSBURG – A Pittsfield man is recovering after his car fell nearly 100 feet over an embankment in Clarksburg. The call came in around 6:30 Thursday morning. Clarksburg police say a car was traveling west on Route 2, when driver Richard Wright got to the hairpin turn, his car went into the parking lot of the Golden Eagle Restaurant. His car became stuck between the guardrail and another truck.
DCF Under Investigation After 12-Year-Old Girl Dies At Fitchburg Home
The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) is under investigation after a 12-year-old girl died under their care, Boston25 reports. The girl was found unresponsive at the Bridge Home in Fitchburg on Saturday, Sept. 3, the outlet reports. The home is one of several community placements for children under the age of 12 who are taken into the DCF's custody, Sentinel and Enterprise said in an article.
Westover officials warn of loud weekend of training
Officials from the Westover Air Reserve Base issued a warning Friday to residents of the area - it's about to get loud.
Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash
Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
12-year-old Fitchburg, Massachusetts, girl who died was in DCF custody at the time
FITCHBURG, Mass. — A 12-year-old girl is dead, and 5 Investigates reports that she was in DCF custody when she died. The mother of Syeisha Nicholas said she's still waiting for details about what happened. Nicholas' mother shared photos of her daughter, who she says has been in DCF...
Pedestrian In Crosswalk Hit By Prius On Federal Street Thursday
(Greenfield, MA) An hour before the Franklin County Fair Kickoff Parade began Thursday evening, a pedestrian was hit by a car on Federal Street in Greenfield. The pedestrian, reportedly a teenager on a scooter was in the crosswalk and was heading across the street when he was hit by a Toyota Prius. The victim’s current medical condition as a result of the accident is unknown. The Greenfield Police Department has not yet provided comment on the incident.
12-year-old Massachusetts girl dies while in the care of the Department of Children and Families
A Massachusetts girl has died while in the care of the Department of Children and Families. According to a spokesperson, State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the unattended death of a 12-year-old in Fitchburg on Saturday. While the DA’s Office did not...
1 Injured in Crash on Route 83 in Ellington
One person is injured after a crash on Route 83 in Ellington on Saturday morning. State police said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the crash. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 83 was closed between Kibbe...
Teenager hit by vehicle on College Highway in Southwick
Police are investigating a pedestrian accident in Southwick Wednesday night.
Police investigating a murder in the area of High Street in Holyoke
Police have closed a section of High Street and I-391 Wednesday night for an investigation.
PD: Man allegedly involved in indecent A&B with juvenile in Sturbridge
Sturbridge police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an alleged Indecent Assault and Battery involving a juvenile.
