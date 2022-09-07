The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) is under investigation after a 12-year-old girl died under their care, Boston25 reports. The girl was found unresponsive at the Bridge Home in Fitchburg on Saturday, Sept. 3, the outlet reports. The home is one of several community placements for children under the age of 12 who are taken into the DCF's custody, Sentinel and Enterprise said in an article.

