Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get OneMary HolmanAtlanta, GA
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man FoodBriana B.Atlanta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
3 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Related
Saints begin Dennis Allen era vs rebuilding Falcons
NEW ORLEANS (9-8) at ATLANTA (7-10) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox OPENING LINE: Saints by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. SERIES RECORD: Falcons lead 54-52-0.
FOX Sports
NFC South guide: Predictions for Saints, Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons
The NFC South has football's biggest star, Tom Brady. It has one of the NFL's most consistently competitive teams, the New Orleans Saints, looking to prove it can keep that up without quarterback Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton. It has a team with some promising pieces that searches for...
Former HC Sean Payton believes Saints will dethrone Buccaneers for NFC South crown
Sean Payton stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after the 2021 season, transitioning to a job with Fox Sports as a studio analyst for the 2022 NFL season. While technically a member of the media now, it's clear where Payton's allegiance lies when it comes to the rivalry between the Saints and defending NFC South champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Yardbarker
Saints Run Defense vs. Falcons Rushing Attack
The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons renew one of the NFL's longest and most underrated rivalries this Sunday in Atlanta. New Orleans trails in the all-time series, 54-52, including a 26-27 record in Atlanta. However, they've won their last four road games against the Falcons and 7 of the last 9 overall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions
A pair of teams reunite for a rematch of last season's opener as SEC hopeful Tennessee travels to defending ACC champion Pittsburgh on Saturday. Both teams are coming off big wins, the Vols in a rout over Ball State, and the Panthers a dramatic 7 point win over rival West Virginia. What do the ...
Saints 2022 Season Predictions From the SNN Staff
Our SNN writers predict the New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Season outcome.
New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Falcons
The New Orleans Saints are set to begin a new era this year following Sean Payton’s decision to step down as Head Coach. Dennis Allen is set to take the reins this season and will face off with the Atlanta Falcons in the opening matchup. New Orleans also elected to make a two-year commitment to Jameis Winston by giving him a new contract to remain the starting quarterback. While this is a year of transition, there is still reason for optimism surrounding the Saints. Here are four Week 1 Saints predictions ahead of the opening game’s kickoff.
The Atlanta Falcons' 2022 offseason reviewed
As one of five NFL franchises entering last year with a new head coach and one of two who replaced their general manager as well, the Falcons saw middling results to start the Arthur Smith-Terry Fontenot era. At 7-10 in 2021, they surpassed the accomplishments of two of those other franchises, with the Jets finishing 4-13 and the Lions finishing 3-13-1, but failed to reach a winning record like the other two (9-8 Chargers and Eagles teams).
RELATED PEOPLE
Saints vs. Falcons Preview: Marcus Mariota Full Of Emotions Ahead of Atlanta Season Opener
The Atlanta Falcons to kick-off their 2022 campaign with Marcus Mariota starting under center for the first time since 2019.
Bucs opt for committee of tight ends in post-’Gronk’ era
TAMPA — He has abandoned any sign of subtlety in his efforts to lure Rob Gronkowski from retirement. During his “Armchair QB” segment on the Bucs’ official website, quarterback Tom Brady delivers a Hail Mary of sorts when his career No. 1 target asks for a tattoo suggestion in a faux FaceTime chat.
After overtaking Mets, Braves seek another win over Mariners
The Atlanta Braves are in sole possession of first place in the National League East for the first time this
Saints vs. Falcons Week 1: How to Watch, Betting Lines
The Falcons and Saints enter 2022 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here's how to watch, listen, and all the betting info you need.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming
Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming infoHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 10 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowTennessee: As expected, the Vols got off to a great start offensively as ...
Comments / 0