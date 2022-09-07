ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons renew one of the NFL's longest and most underrated rivalries this Sunday in Atlanta. New Orleans trails in the all-time series, 54-52, including a 26-27 record in Atlanta. However, they've won their last four road games against the Falcons and 7 of the last 9 overall.
The New Orleans Saints are set to begin a new era this year following Sean Payton’s decision to step down as Head Coach. Dennis Allen is set to take the reins this season and will face off with the Atlanta Falcons in the opening matchup. New Orleans also elected to make a two-year commitment to Jameis Winston by giving him a new contract to remain the starting quarterback. While this is a year of transition, there is still reason for optimism surrounding the Saints. Here are four Week 1 Saints predictions ahead of the opening game’s kickoff.
As one of five NFL franchises entering last year with a new head coach and one of two who replaced their general manager as well, the Falcons saw middling results to start the Arthur Smith-Terry Fontenot era. At 7-10 in 2021, they surpassed the accomplishments of two of those other franchises, with the Jets finishing 4-13 and the Lions finishing 3-13-1, but failed to reach a winning record like the other two (9-8 Chargers and Eagles teams).
