The New Orleans Saints are set to begin a new era this year following Sean Payton’s decision to step down as Head Coach. Dennis Allen is set to take the reins this season and will face off with the Atlanta Falcons in the opening matchup. New Orleans also elected to make a two-year commitment to Jameis Winston by giving him a new contract to remain the starting quarterback. While this is a year of transition, there is still reason for optimism surrounding the Saints. Here are four Week 1 Saints predictions ahead of the opening game’s kickoff.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO