Resources & Ideas for Pumpkin Carving Alternatives Boise Kids Will Love!
Pumpkin carving is a time-honored Boise Autumn tradition! But this fall, we thought it would be fun for Boise kids to explore some unique and creative alternatives to pumpkin carving. If your Boise kid loves learning, crafting, and experimenting, we know they'll love this list of pumpkin carving alternatives. 1....
Swim in Luxury at Boise’s Unbelievable Whitewater Villa Air BnB
According to the U.S. Travel Association, Americans collectively let 768 million vacation days go to waste in 2018. We’d love to act astonished by that number, but the truth is some of those vacation days are ones that we let go to waste ourselves. Self-admittedly, we’re workaholics that hate...
Then and Now: Surprising Fast Food Restaurant Remodels in Boise
It’s a well-known fact. Boise has changed pretty drastically over the past decade. Many of us miss “the good old days” so traveling back in time to see what some of the fast food restaurants we have fond memories of used to look like is so much fun!
Entertaining, Strange and Funny Idaho Street Names
Idaho is certainly unique. We have an interesting way of doing things here and while all states, cities and places probably have a name or two that is strange, funny and ridiculous.... Idaho has its fair share of street names that will make you do a double take or just say, what the heck? Did I see that right? Did that say what I think it said? These directions cant be right? How does one come up with a street name like that?
This Treasure Valley Dessert is better than a “Runza”
Why didn't anyone tell me about the most iconic food item in Idaho? The Ice Cream Potato. I wanted to get to know more about the Treasure Valley and decided I was going to search "Iconic Food Items In Idaho". And boom!! There it is, the ice cream potato. Here's...
30 Amazing Birthday Freebies You Can Score In and Around Boise
We’ve all heard it before, “the world doesn’t revolve around you.” Sure, that’s true 364 days of the year but on your birthday? You get to make it all about you!. Caffeine lovers in the Treasure Valley almost ALWAYS kick off their special day by grabbing their free drink at Dutch Bors. It’s a local tradition! But why stop with ONE coffee?
Boise Pride Fest Cancels Children’s Drag Show
Organizers of this week's Boise Pride Fest have emailed their supporters and sponsors that the scheduled child's drag show will be cancelled from the weekend's events. The reaction to the announced kid's drag show caused a significant reaction of social media. At the time of this publication, Zion's Bank, Idaho Power, and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had announced they were cancelling their sponsorships.
It’s Time For OktoberFest In The Treasure Valley!
It's that time of the year when we all get excited! Pumpkin spice lattes, football is back, and the leaves are starting to change colors. Maybe you look at this time of the year a little differently. Football is back, another excuse to drink, and it's OKTOBERFEST 2022!!. Being new...
Is It Actually Illegal To Put Trash In A Recycling Bin In Idaho?
We are told not to put trash in our recycle bins, but what happens if we do? If your trash container is full, does anyone notice if you put that one bag of trash in your blue recycle bin?. In some states, putting non-recyclable items in the recycle bins is...
When Do You Have To Stop For A School Bus With Stop Arm Extended In Idaho?
School is back in session and that means new things to watch out for while driving the streets of the Magic Valley. School speed zones are now enforced, School buses will be stopping frequently to load and unload children, and more children at crosswalks. But not always. I say not always because there is a good chance that you'll also see kids crossing at non-crosswalk locations. Failure to obey the now-in-effect school-related laws could result in fines for drivers. The fines for some infractions have been increased recently by the Idaho State Legislature including the first-time fine for failure to stop when a school bus has the stop arm extended. That fine is now $200.
One of the Biggest Fireworks Shows in Idaho is Coming to Meridian
If you don’t have plans this Friday night, we’re about to make them for you!. Friday, September 9 is Scentsy’s 9th Annual Rock-A-Thon and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it because they chose our friends at Camp Rainbow Gold as their beneficiary this year! The timing couldn’t be more perfect since the event happens during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Watch Over 40 Incredible Hot Air Balloons Lift Off During Boise’s Third Great Launch
If you made it to the final launch of this year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, you were treated to a sight that few have seen in Boise before!. On Saturday night, hot air balloon fans in the Treasure Valley weren't quite sure this was going to happen. The evening before pilots were to be briefed on conditions for Sunday morning, organizers determined that there would be unfavorable pre-dawn winds on the launch field at Ann Morrison Park. For that reason, they let attendees know that there would be no Dawn Patrol launch, but they anticipated that winds would be favorable 25 minutes after the daylight launch was scheduled.
Boise, Idaho Landmark Named One of America’s Most Haunted Houses
Between Haunted World and Requiem, the Treasure Valley is hardly lacking when it comes to man-made haunted houses. But do they make your skin crawl as much as the real deal?. Because we have those in the Treasure Valley too! Two national websites set out on a mission to find America’s REAL most haunted houses. They’re two very different websites. The House Beautiful website is a digital arm of a home design magazine that’s been in print for over 125 years. Big 7 Travel is a travel blog meant to save tourists from spending countless hours reading reviews on TripAdvisor, Foursquare or Google Reviews.
(Gallery) Forgotten Art in Downtown Boise’s Underground Tunnels
There are tunnels under Downtown Boise. Some have been closed or sealed off but there is a main walkway underground with a lot of off shoots hallways, storage areas secure areas, offices a café and more. The underground tunnels are mostly used by government and state employees. The tunnels go under streets, sidewalks and buildings mostly in and around the capitol in downtown Boise. Being friends with a well respected Idaho employee allowed me official granted access to explore these tunnels and what is hiding from the public eye.
Boise City Council Belatedly Sends Support of Boise Pride Fest
Saturday is usually a slow news day or one dominated by college football. It's not often that the Boise City Council issues a press release. However, Boise has been in the local and national spotlight due to the Gay Pride Fest at Cecil Andrus Park. Pride organizers canceled the kid's...
Boise Catholic Bishop Asks Saint Alphonsus Withdraw from Pride
The fallout over the children dressed up in drag continues as Idaho's Catholic Bishop Peter Christensen has asked Saint Alphonsus to pull their sponsorship of Gay Pride Fest Weekend. The bishop left no doubt in a written statement published by the Diocese of Boise. The bishop and the church revealed...
5 Shocking Trends That Are Disrupting the Once Hot Boise Market
The Boise housing market continues transforming from a seller's to a buyer's market. Home prices continue to fall due to more homes staying on the market longer than in the last two years. Realtors tell us that if you can wait a few months, they expect prices to continue to fall.
Boise Bank Quickly Withdraws Sponsorship Of Gay Pridefest
Zion's Bank has announced via social media that they will not be supporting this year's Gay Pridefest event in Boise this weekend. The Bank said that while they historically have supported the LGBTQ.. community, and employees, the organization will withdraw its sponsorship due to the children's drag show that has been promoted on fliers.
Idaho LGBTQ Culture Attacks the Republican Party
We oppose the sexualization of children. Full stop. The words are from Dorothy Moon, Chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party. She’s responding to the high dudgeon of the state’s liberal media mob, which is defending a drag queen show starring children this weekend in Boise. Taxpayer-funded Boise Public...
Boise Fire Leaves Several Injured, Pets Deceased
Heartbreaking news has been released out of Southeast Boise from the Boise Fire Department as of late Wednesday evening. If you were driving anywhere around the neighborhood of Southeast Boise on Wednesday evening, you probably noticed the significant emergency response along with multiple road closures. First responders were on the...
