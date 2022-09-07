ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

BoardingArea

Frontier Investing In Game Changing Way To Load Planes

Frontier Airlines is out of the running for buying and merging with Spirit. So I guess they’re looking at other forms of growth and development. In just the past few weeks they’ve announced an expansion of service in cities such as:. Detroit (daily nonstop to Phoenix) Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Nurse saves baby on Spirit Airlines flight bound for Orlando: 'Just a happy story'

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Spirit Airlines flight to Orlando landed Thursday night with passengers clapping and cheering after a nurse helped rescue an infant who reportedly stopped breathing during the flight. FOX 35 meteorologist Ian Cassette was aboard Spirit Flight 1691 Thursday night, which departed Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania en route to...
ORLANDO, FL
handluggageonly.co.uk

9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida

Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
ORLANDO, FL
helpmechas.com

Orlando Airport To The World Famous Resort Motorcoach Lowers Ticket Prices

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Increasing the age limit for children to 12 years. The Sunshine Flyer has introduced new, lower ticket prices, and children up to the age of 12 are now eligible for the lower child price. More families can now enjoy Sunshine Flyer’s unique and cost-effective transportation experience from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts by extending the child age range by three years.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🥞Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Disney shares first look at new store coming to Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has shared a first look at a new store set to open at the new state-of-the-art Terminal C at Orlando International Airport. The $2.8 billion terminal will rely heavily on the latest technology and will add 15 gates capable of handling domestic or international operations, and accommodating up to 20 aircrafts. The airport said all gates will also be equipped with facial recognition technology for an easier and more secure boarding process.
ORLANDO, FL
playgroundmagazine.com

The Best Chocolate Shops in Orlando

Calling all chocolate lovers … Here’s a list of our favorite chocolate places to Go PLAY with your family in Orlando. Take the factory adventure tour through the history of chocolate, try a chocolate drink (how it was originally enjoyed) then make your very own chocolate bar. A must-do for all Orlandoans!
ORLANDO, FL
Tiffany Pantozzi

Orlando's Magical Dining Returns for 2022 | Top Picks

Ready for your next date night in Orlando? Central Florida’s premier culinary event, Orlando's Magical Dining, is now running through October 2, 2022!⁠. More than 110 of Orlando's top restaurants are taking part in this year’s Magical Dining, which offers the opportunity to sample some of the top rated restaurants in the area at a fraction of the cost.⁠
ORLANDO, FL
Theme Park Insider

Universal Files Trademarks for Two New Hotel Names

It's no secret that Universal Orlando is planning to expand its hotel inventory when it opens Epic Universe on its new south campus across from the Orange County Convention Center in 2025. Universal officials confirmed that new hotels - along with shops, restaurants and an entertainment center - would be part of the Epic Universe expansion when they announced it back in 2019: Universal announces its next theme park, Epic Universe.
ORLANDO, FL
travellemming.com

25 Best Orlando Restaurants (Where to Eat, By a Local)

Enjoying the culinary scene is one of the best parts of traveling to a new city. Orlando is a true melting pot of people and that means you can find just about every kind of food here. The best restaurants in Orlando range from international street food to Michelin-star restaurants.
ORLANDO, FL

