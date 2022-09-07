ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has shared a first look at a new store set to open at the new state-of-the-art Terminal C at Orlando International Airport. The $2.8 billion terminal will rely heavily on the latest technology and will add 15 gates capable of handling domestic or international operations, and accommodating up to 20 aircrafts. The airport said all gates will also be equipped with facial recognition technology for an easier and more secure boarding process.

