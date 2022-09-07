Morning Report: Nate Diaz dismisses Jon Jones in GOAT conversation: ‘That whole legacy is gone and done with’

Read full article on original website
Nate Diaz explains why “fake ass” Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278: “Because you’re over here play fighting, dog”
Nate Diaz is explaining why ‘fake ass’ Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278. It was only weeks ago at UFC 278 that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by knockout at 4:04 of round 5 by challenger Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the main event welterweight bout. Edwards win earned him the title of UFC welterweight champion.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya predicts Nate Diaz upset at UFC 279: ‘Khamzat Chimaev’s going to gas’
Nate Diaz has the support of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. This weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022), UFC 279 acts as Diaz’s ride off into the sunset before enjoying life post-UFC. It won’t come easily, however, as he’ll have to battle undefeated destroyer, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), to get to that.
Michael Bisping suspects Khamzat Chimaev is “a little bit distracted” going into UFC 279 fight against Nate Diaz
UFC 279 is set up to be Khamzat Chimaev’s big coming out party. The UFC has put him up against one of their biggest stars in Nate Diaz, and it’s a match-up seemingly designed to make Chimaev look like a monster. He’s much bigger than Diaz, he’s top ranked while Diaz is unranked, and Chimaev has a history of smeshing lesser opponents in minutes without taking any damage whatsoever.
MMA Fighting
Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz and Kevin Holland involved in multiple altercations leading to UFC 279 press conference cancellation
An altercation between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland sparked a backstage melee that ultimately led to the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference being cancelled on Thursday. That’s according to UFC President Dana White, who confirmed the initial incident between Chimaev and Holland started the problems that only escalated after he went on stage to start the press conference at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Khamzat Chimaev Confident He Finishes Nate Diaz Ahead Of UFC 279: "I Don't Think That Guy Is Going To Survive One Round"
Undefeated UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev doesn't see Nate Diaz lasting very long in their fight this weekend. Chimaev spoke with reporters at Wednesday's media day for Saturday night's UFC 279 event in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of his main event bout with Diaz and made the confident prediction that he will finish the Stockton, California native within one round.
With fireworks before UFC 279, welterweight Nate Diaz is still long-shot for storybook ending
As his UFC contract ends, rebellious Nate Diaz rails at being used to help propel the name of his UFC 279 opponent.
MMA Fighting
‘Stop acting like idiots’: Fighters react to alleged backstage altercation at UFC 279 press conference
As word spread of an alleged melee backstage at the UFC 279 press conference, MMA fighters were glued to their phones, hoping to get an update on who did what. UFC President Dana White’s cancellation of the media event only served to intensify the curiosity about an altercation backstage – allegedly involving Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland, among others – that led to the sudden shift in plans.
Dana White reacts to the possibility of UFC 279 being Nate Diaz’s final Octagon appearance
Dana White is reacting to the possibility of UFC 279 being Nate Diaz’s final Octagon appearance. It will be Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) vs Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in the welterweight main event this coming Saturday, September 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Diaz, 37, has not...
MMA Fighting
Paths to Victory: How Nate Diaz can pull off miracle upset at UFC 279
This Saturday the UFC returns with another pay-per-view event, UFC 279, headlined by a welterweight fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Chimaev enters the bout as a prohibitive favorite, and with this being the final fight on Diaz’s current UFC contract, many view this as the UFC attempting to send their soon-to-be-former star out on a loss. Still, Diaz will enter the cage Saturday looking to win, and this being MMA, anything can happen. So let’s take a look at what each man needs to do to win this marquee matchup, any X-factors in play, and ultimately what will happen on fight night.
MMA Fighting
Li Jingliang
By MMA Fighting Newswire Sep 10, 2022, 12:00am EDT. Get UFC 279 results for the Diaz vs. Ferguson event in Las Vegas on Saturday. The UFC 279 card has had several big changes in the past 24 hours. +. Staredowns! Diaz, Ferguson Lock Eyes For New Main Event. by Dan...
UFC 279 predictions: Who's picking underdog Nate Diaz over 12-1 favorite Khamzat Chimaev?
The UFC is back in its Las Vegas home base for a pay-per-view featuring a rising star against one of the sport’s most popular fighters. UFC 279 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNEWS and early prelims on ESPN+.
Darren Till reacts after Khamzat Chimaev gets bumped from UFC 279 main event for missing weight: “Nate gets the fight he deserves”
Darren Till has reacted after his good friend Khamzat Chimaev was bumped from the UFC main event for missing weight. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) was slated to face Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) in the headliner of Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight by 7.5lbs, Team Diaz rejected any notion of the fight taking place at a catchweight.
MMA Fighting
Giga Chikadze out of UFC Vegas 60 co-main event; Sodiq Yusuff awaits new opponent
The upcoming UFC Vegas 60 card has taken a hit after Giga Chikadze was forced out of his upcoming co-main event fight against Sodiq Yusuff on Sept. 17. Multiple people with knowledge of the shift confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday following an initial report from MMA Junkie.
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz
In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 commentary team set: Joe Rogan returns for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Joe Rogan will return to the broadcast booth to call the highly anticipated welterweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting on Wednesday that Rogan will join Jon Anik and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier on the headsets for UFC 279, which takes place Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
‘Real gangsters make weight’: Fighters react to Khamzat Chimaev missing weight by 7.5 pounds for UFC 279
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz very likely isn’t happening. In a stunning turn of events, Chimaev tipped the scales at 178.5 pounds at Friday’s official UFC 279 weigh-ins, 7.5 pounds over the 171-pound limit for his welterweight bout against Diaz. The situation came on the heels of a...
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 press conference cancelled by Dana White reaction
Dana White described the scene as an “absolute s*** show” before the UFC 279 press conference was set to kick off, and once it did, it didn’t last very long. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and José Youngs — who joined from Las Vegas — reacted to the press conference being abruptly halted, what has been told to MMA Fighting about what may have went down backstage between Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland, Nate Diaz, and more.
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 weigh-in results: Khamzat Chimaev misses weight by 7.5 pounds for main event bout vs. Nate Diaz
Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for the UFC 279 main event. The top-ranked contender came in 7.5 pounds over the welterweight limit at Friday’s official weigh-ins, tipping the scales at 178.5 pounds. Chimaev’s opponent Nate Diaz successfully made weight at 171 pounds (with one-pound allowance). Watch video of Chimaev’s...
MMA Fighting
Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson to now headline UFC 279, Khamzat Chimaev fights Kevin Holland in co-main event
Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson is now your UFC 279 main event. Following an egregious weight miss by Khamzat Chimaev that saw the welterweight contender come in 7.5 pounds heavy on Friday, Chimaev is out of his scheduled headlining bout with Diaz that was to take place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ferguson steps in as Chimaev’s replacement and the bout will proceed as a five-round contest.
MMA Fighting
Tony Ferguson on Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I am the one to get him out of retirement … that dude’s not retired’
Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov might be one of the greatest fights that never happened despite the lightweights being booked against each other five separate times. As he embarks on a return to welterweight at UFC 279, Ferguson addressed his longtime rivalry with Nurmagomedov, who retired from active competition back in 2020 after defending his lightweight title for the third consecutive time.
