Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited to Stargaze at Cape Cod's First "Dark Sky Festival"Dianna CarneyEastham, MA
Local Airport is Hosting "Girls in Aviation Day" to Inspire Future Female PilotsDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Irish Food, Live Music & New Beer Releases to Celebrate Halfway to St Patrick’s Day!Dianna CarneyCarver, MA
Related
Barnstable Patriot
Early Files: Sandy Neck takes a beating in 1972 from storm 'Carrie'
Agricultural fair: Notwithstanding the war is attracting almost universal attention and interest, we trust that the public will not lose sight of the fact that in about four weeks our Annual Fair occurs. Are our Farmers making preparations for this County Holiday? … The new Hall will, at that time, be dedicated, many distinguished visitors will be present, and we trust that the Farmers, as well as the Ladies, will see to it that Barnstable County loses no honors in our Annual Festival.
Jumper Purportedly Leaped Off Sagamore Bridge On Cape Cod (DEVELOPING)
Massachusetts State Police along with Bourne Police and Bourne Fire were looking for a person who apparently jumped off the Sagamore Bridge on Cape Cod, the department said on Twitter. MSP's Marine Unit and Dive Team were said to be searching the waters of the Cape Cod Canal for the...
Cape Cod real estate transactions: Most expensive Barnstable County home sales for the week ending Sept. 3
A house in East Dennis that sold for $2.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Barnstable County between Aug. 28 and Sep. 3. In total, 87 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $820,542, $511 per square foot.
Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor
FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barnstable Patriot
No ballots in Barnstable: jammed town vault delays primary election voting
HYANNIS — Cathy Fitzgerald was all set to vote Tuesday morning at the Zion Union Church when she got into her car and drove over to the church, which is a poll location for Barnstable Precinct 1. However, when Fitzgerald arrived, poll workers told her that due to a...
Berkeley Beacon
Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years
It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Ferries diverted from Oak Bluffs
On Tuesday the Steamship Authority diverted multiple ferries from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven due to weather conditions. In an email to The Times, SSA general manager Robert Davis said issues with the Nantucket initiated the diversions. “With the winds out of the east and the tides/swells the decision was...
Locksmith opens vault containing Barnstable primary ballots
BARNSTABLE – Election Day in Barnstable started later than expected Tuesday after the town clerk was unable to open the vault where ballots are stored. The vault was eventually opened by a locksmith Tuesday night just before 8 p.m. The clerk notified the Secretary of State's Elections Division that they were unable to access the ballots in order to send them to polling places.Polls were set to open at 7 a.m., but didn't open until after 11 a.m. after the clerk printed emergency paper ballots.Massachusetts Sec. of State William Galvin obtained an order requiring Barnstable polls to stay open...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Martha's Vineyard Times
MassWildlife announces antlerless deer permit award period
The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife) announced that the antlerless deer permit award period is underway. These permits are “required to harvest antlerless deer,” which are deer without antlers, or antlers less than three inches in length. According to Massachusetts deer hunting regulations, permit-holding hunters “may take as many antlerless deer” as they’d like. Hunters can only hunt antlerless deer in the wildlife management zone specified on the permit. Dukes County is designated as zone 13.
Fairhaven Business Owner Banned From Town Hall
Wayne Oliveira is lifetime resident and a small business owner in Fairhaven. He was a firefighter in the seaside town for 40 years. He spent two years planning the town's bicentennial and chairs Fairhaven's Historical Commission. So why has Oliveira been banned from Fairhaven Town Hall?. Here's the story. Oliveira's...
Wilbraham, Cape Cod elected officials on leaked Oath Keepers membership list
A former Wilbraham Planning Board member and onetime Barnstable County Commissioner appear on the leaked list of right-wing Oath Keepers membership, according to a spokesman for the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism. Longtime former Planning Board member David A. Sanders, who also ran unsuccessfully for seats on the Wilbraham Board...
Barnstable Patriot
'Listening is a tremendously powerful thing': Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands mark 45 years of working to prevent suicide
SOUTH YARMOUTH — Suicide survivor Kevin Berthia, of California, will share his story when the Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands mark 45 years of community service in suicide prevention at an anniversary celebration and “Beacon of Hope” event Saturday. Berthia became widely known following publication...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Black bear population booms in Massachusetts
Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
WCVB
School transport van crashes into woods along Route 6 on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A school transport van wound up in a wooded area along Route 6 after it was involved in a crash with an SUV in Barnstable on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police officials said the crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. on Route 6 east, just before the exit for Route 149, and involved a 2019 Dodge Caravan and a 2019 Honda CRV.
Barnstable County vault stalling Primary Election opened after almost 16 hours
The locked vault containing Barnstable County’s Primary Election ballots was opened Tuesday evening after almost 16 hours worth of effort to get inside. Boston 25′s Drew Karedes was on the scene when the vault was finally cracked open shortly before 8:00 p.m. Emergency paper ballots were distributed at...
whitmanhansonexpress.com
One is the loneliest number
HALIFAX — Selectman Jonathan Selig, the town’s only remaining member of the board, conducted a regularly scheduled selectmen’s meeting in the Great Hall at Halifax Town Hall, to deal with town business in an emergency meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 30. After the shocking resignation of his two...
Here are the reported rain totals in Mass. after a dreary Labor Day
Douglas in Worcester County and Swansea in Bristol County top the charts with 4.1 inches and 3.42 inches, respectively.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Letter: Fairhaven seems to have fallen victim
Blandford, Uxbrige, North Adams and Fairhaven. What do they all have in common? Angie Lopes Ellison!. Fairhaven is her fourth administrative position since 2016. In her previous employments she did not fulfill her contractual agreements. The statements, “Not a good fit,” or “left employment under mutual agreement” are not reasonable responses as to why she was terminated. Her unprofessional administrative leadership is unacceptable. Fairhaven is not the first municipality where she has fired employees, created a hostile and toxic work environment and had department heads resign. Google her name and you will be surprised.
WCVB
Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24
BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
Comments / 0