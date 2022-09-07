Agricultural fair: Notwithstanding the war is attracting almost universal attention and interest, we trust that the public will not lose sight of the fact that in about four weeks our Annual Fair occurs. Are our Farmers making preparations for this County Holiday? … The new Hall will, at that time, be dedicated, many distinguished visitors will be present, and we trust that the Farmers, as well as the Ladies, will see to it that Barnstable County loses no honors in our Annual Festival.

