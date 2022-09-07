Read full article on original website
Steelers vs Bengals: What to expect when the Steelers are on offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers square off with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the regular-season opener and everyone is anxious to see what the Steelers offense will look like without Ben Roethlisberger. Here are our predictions about what to expect when Pittsburgh has the football on Sunday. Coming out of the...
If Diontae Johnson is out, who will be the Steelers' No. 1 receiver in Week 1?
The Steelers are mostly healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup in Cincinnati, but WR Diontae Johnson’s shoulder injury could be worrisome. He was limited in practice Wednesday, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and did not provide a concrete timeline for his return. If Johnson misses Week 1, QB Mitch...
Bad news for the Steelers
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
Larry Ogunjobi Reveals Difference Between Steelers, Bengals Sides of Rivalry
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals rivalry has been more intense in recent years. Two of the top dogs in the AFC North seemingly battle each year for a shot at the crown, with Cincy taking over last season. The rivalry isn't dead, though - by no means. It's felt...
Will the Patriots make the playoffs in 2022?
FOXBORO -- The 2022 Patriots season is nearly upon us, and we're down to one final question for the WBZ-TV/CBS Boston sports team. It's a pretty simple one, too.Will the Patriots make the playoffs? OK, maybe it is a little complex.The AFC is loaded this season, and the AFC East is a lot more difficult with the Bills looking downright dominant and the Dolphins on the rise. (At least the Jets are still the Jets.) Making the playoffs for a second season in a row will be no easy task for the 2022 New England Patriots.As is usually the case...
AFC Notes: Bengals, Joe Burrow, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky
Bengals QB Joe Burrow mentioned that his ruptured appendix earlier this offseason forced him to stay in the hospital for 5-6 days: “I was in the hospital for about five or six days. I got out of there and felt weak and slow and couldn’t really move. So that wasn’t very fun.” (Ben Baby)
Bengals issue final injury report before Week 1 vs. Steelers
TE Mitch Wilcox (questionable) Asiasi, the waiver claim the team loves, never really looked like he had a legit shot at playing and might not have been active if healthy, anyway. As for Wilcox, he went full practice on Friday and should be good to go. Taylor is a little...
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Season Opener Against Steelers
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium. They're hoping to win their fourth-straight game over their division rival. Cincinnati is favored in the matchup, but will they deliver in front of what's expected to be a record-setting crowd?. Here...
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Steelers-Bengals, pick
The Cincinnati Bengals recorded their first regular season sweep over their AFC North Division rival the Pittsburgh Steelers since the 2009 season. It's a new era for both franchises as the Bengals are coming off their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season, and the Steelers enter a season without retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the first time since drafting him in 2004.
Watch Steelers vs. Bengals: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Who's PlayingPittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati BengalsCurrent Records: San Francisco 0-0; Minnesota 0-0What to KnowSince Mike Tomlin became the head coach in 2007, the Steelers have not had a losing record. That was accomplished partially because they had a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger under center. Last season was his final year, and now the Steelers are in the hand of Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.Trubisky was a backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills last season after spending four years as a starter for the Chicago Bears. Kenny Pickett was a multi-year starter at the University of Pittsburgh and...
Mitch Trubisky: Going to be huge to start Sunday’s game
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin waited until Tuesday to officially name Mitch Trubisky the team’s starting quarterback for their Week One game against the Bengals, but it didn’t come as a shock to Trubisky. In addition to the numerous and easy to read tea leaves pointing in that...
