ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bad news for the Steelers

Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Injuries Troubling Steelers Receiving Corps

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going into week one with some uncertainty in the receiving corps. They have three wide receivers listed at WR1, one of them being Diontae Johnson, who is battling an injury. Rookie receiver Calvin Austin III is also on the injury report and isn’t expected to be back in the near future. How will these injuries effect the week one matchup?
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Larry Brown Sports

Terry Bradshaw reveals his pick for Steelers starting QB

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw is not completely on board with the team’s pick for starting quarterback for the beginning of the 2022 season. In an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd on Friday, Bradshaw admitted that he would have made rookie Kenny Pickett the starter out of training camp. He added, however, that he understood coach Mike Tomlin’s decision to start veteran Mitchell Trubisky instead.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Steelers honoring deceased QB with special helmet decal

The NFL world was struck with some huge tragedy this offseason when it was announced that former Ohio State standout Dwayne Haskins had unexpectedly passed away back in April following an unfortunate dump truck accident. A number of former NFL teammates took to social media following the accident to pay...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Stautner
Person
Art Rooney Ii

Comments / 0

Community Policy