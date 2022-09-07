Read full article on original website
Another Steelers player contradicts Tomlin's report
Wide receiver Diontae Johnson met with reporters and said when he injured his shoulder in the final preseason game against the Lions, he was unable to come back and play, something that Tomlin said he could’ve done if it was a regular season game.
If Diontae Johnson is out, who will be the Steelers' No. 1 receiver in Week 1?
The Steelers are mostly healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup in Cincinnati, but WR Diontae Johnson’s shoulder injury could be worrisome. He was limited in practice Wednesday, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and did not provide a concrete timeline for his return. If Johnson misses Week 1, QB Mitch...
Bad news for the Steelers
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
Injuries Troubling Steelers Receiving Corps
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going into week one with some uncertainty in the receiving corps. They have three wide receivers listed at WR1, one of them being Diontae Johnson, who is battling an injury. Rookie receiver Calvin Austin III is also on the injury report and isn’t expected to be back in the near future. How will these injuries effect the week one matchup?
Steelers to Honor Late Dwayne Haskins During Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers will remember their late teammate throughout the 2022 season.
Terry Bradshaw reveals his pick for Steelers starting QB
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw is not completely on board with the team’s pick for starting quarterback for the beginning of the 2022 season. In an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd on Friday, Bradshaw admitted that he would have made rookie Kenny Pickett the starter out of training camp. He added, however, that he understood coach Mike Tomlin’s decision to start veteran Mitchell Trubisky instead.
Steelers honoring deceased QB with special helmet decal
The NFL world was struck with some huge tragedy this offseason when it was announced that former Ohio State standout Dwayne Haskins had unexpectedly passed away back in April following an unfortunate dump truck accident. A number of former NFL teammates took to social media following the accident to pay...
Get pumped with this live version of the 'Steelers Polka'
It’s time to get hyped. Real football is here and the Steelers begin their 2022 campaign Sunday and it’s right into the frying pan. They begin the season in Cincinnati.
Florio predicts Steelers will win AFC North
A lot of football experts don’t see the Steelers faring well in 2022. In the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals are defending AFC Champions and have Joe Burrow under center and have taken steps to improve their offensive line.
