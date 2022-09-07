Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson’s MVP beef with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll that had him ‘livid’ years before Seattle exit
After a decorated 10-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson called time on his tenure with the team during this offseason. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback decided to take his talents to the Denver Broncos as he looks to turn to a new chapter in his career. Wilson’s Seattle exit may not be as […] The post Russell Wilson’s MVP beef with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll that had him ‘livid’ years before Seattle exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts
It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson: Seahawks Tried To Trade Me "Couple Of Times"
In March, the Seattle Seahawks dealt Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. According to the star quarterback, this wasn't the first time the franchise put him on the trading block. Before he took the practice field Thursday, Wilson told reporters that Seattle tried to trade him at least a few...
Cleveland Browns season openers: One win, one tie, a whole lot of misery and heartbreak
BEREA − No Browns fan needs to be reminded of what season openers have meant since the team was reborn in 1999. They've got the scars to show for the last 23 seasons. It's why, even amidst the excitement of Sunday's opener at Carolina, there's no doubt a place deep in the recesses...
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll names his ideal QB and it’s not Russell Wilson, Geno Smith
After years of stability at the quarterback position, the Seattle Seahawks are in unfamiliar territory. They were long blessed by the presence of Chef Russell Wilson guiding their offense. After Wilson’s departure, though, Seattle’s QB situation is looking rough. Frankly speaking, a competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock is… less than ideal.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: 1 breakout candidate from each position group
This year, the Seattle Seahawks turn over a new leaf. With so many young players on their roster, there are several breakout candidates. It’s the NFL. In every year, and on every team, there are players who not only step up but break out to become top performers. The Seattle Seahawks are a team in transition. That means they have plenty of young players who will get an opportunity to shine.
Russell Wilson returns to Seattle as Broncos face Seahawks
SEATTLE (AP) — DENVER (7-10) at SEATTLE (7-10) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN OPENING LINE: Broncos by 6.5, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Broncos 8-9; Seahawks 9-8.
Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will lead the team into Seattle for a Week 1 date with the Seahawks. Obviously, it will be a homecoming for quarterback Russell Wilson after an off-season blockbuster. However, it may not be a warm reception. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Broncos, Russell Wilson, Chargers, Chiefs
Broncos QB Russell Wilson doesn’t feel any animosity towards Seattle following his trade to Denver. “I think, first of all, my experience in Seattle was one of a kind,” Wilson said, via Around The NFL. “Ten years, I couldn’t imagine those years not being in my life and how special they were and how many games we won and how many amazing thrillers and the Super Bowl we won and everything else. I’m going to think about all those memories and everything else and the joy of that and the gratitude of that. Then also we’ve got a football game to play, so I’m excited to just get out there and play again. I love this game. I’m passionate about it. I’ve got a lot of great teammates, there’s a lot of guys I’m super close with on the other side, so it’ll be a great battle.”
Geno Smith gets honest on filling Russell Wilson’s shoes as Seahawks’ QB1
Geno Smith has been named as the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback for Monday’s highly-anticipated season-opener against a returning Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos. It was a hard-fought achievement for Smith, who now looks to take over the helm as Wilson’s successor following a high-profile QB1 battle against teammate Drew Lock. The race is not […] The post Geno Smith gets honest on filling Russell Wilson’s shoes as Seahawks’ QB1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
