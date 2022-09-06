ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPA

90% of food wasted in the supply chain is edible

By vchal // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04oSwX_0hlQDHVJ00

Ninety percent of food wasted in the supply chain is edible, with inedible things like bones and shells making up the other 10%. Studies put the number of wasted calories per day between 1,100 and 1,520, a sizable portion of the recommended daily caloric intake.

This waste ends up in a landfill. According to the EPA, food waste is the nation's most commonly found material burned at landfills—it accounts for 24% and 22% of landfilled and combusted municipal solid waste, respectively.

Comments / 0

Related
Inhabitat.com

Oneka Water desalinates water without energy or toxic waste

What do you get when you combine the natural movement of the ocean with desalination technology? Freshwater without the need for electricity. It’s automatic, environmentally friendly and delivered via a company called Oneka. Desalination is nothing new. However, adoption has been slow due to cost, the need for desalination...
ENVIRONMENT
Vox

Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms

The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Calories#Municipal Solid Waste
The Hill

How safe is your drinking water?

When it comes to cybersecurity of our essential infrastructure in the United States, things may not be as bad as you think. The truth is that they are far worse. On Aug. 15, a water department plant in the UK that provides water to 200,000 consumers was the victim of a ransomware cyberattack in which the hackers indicated that they also had obtained access to the computer software that controls the chemicals in the water. In its ransom demand, the hackers said “if you are shocked it is good” and in that they are correct.
FOOD SAFETY
scitechdaily.com

Availability of Vital Renewable Energy Source at Risk From Climate Change

Climate change is putting the availability of biomass fuels and technologies – a vital alternative to fossil fuels – at risk, according to new research. A new study has found that the window of opportunity to maximize the use of biomass from plants, wood, and waste as a renewable energy source and an alternative to petrochemicals is closing as temperatures rise from climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wasteadvantagemag.com

Dow and Mura Technology Announce Largest Commitment of its Kind to Scale Advanced Recycling of Plastics

Dow and Mura Technology announce the next step in their partnership to help solve the global plastic waste issue with the intention to construct multiple world-scale 120 kilotons (KT) advanced recycling facilities in the U.S. and Europe – collectively adding as much as 600 KT of annual capacity. Dow will play an important role in the partnership as a key off-taker of the circular feed that Mura produces. This circular feed, derived from plastic waste currently destined for landfill or incineration, reduces reliance on fossil-based feedstocks and will enable Dow to produce a recycled plastic feedstock for the development of new, virgin-grade plastics which are in high demand from global brands. By working together, Dow and Mura will ensure plastic has a viable way to be re-circulated into global supply chains, helping to advance a circular economy for plastics and increase the value of plastic waste.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Switching the whole world to renewable energy could pay for itself in just six years, study says

If the world wants to avoid some of the most serious ramifications of the climate crisis, countries will need to start shifting from fossil fuels to renewable energy quickly.The problem is that building all that new infrastructure is expensive – costing the world trillions of dollars to install solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and other renewable energy systems.Yet, a new study finds that those costs might only be short-term.Transitioning nearly the entire world to an efficient and renewable energy system would cost nearly $62 trillion, according to the analysis by researchers at Stanford University.But all that new, fancy infrastructure...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
Phys.org

Climate change is affecting drinking water quality

Heat waves, drought, floods, forest fires—the consequences of climate change are increasing and are changing our environment. A prime example is the countryside in the catchment area for the Rappbode reservoir in the eastern Harz region. This is the largest drinking water reservoir in Germany and provides drinking water for roughly 1 million people.
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

Klim harvests $6.6M seed to get more farmers growing greener

Its digital platform, launched in an early pilot phase in May last year, now has around 1,700 farmers signed up to get support to make a quicker switch away from conventional farming methods that are associated with denuded soils and broader environmental harms — not least climate change itself, with global food production responsible for a quarter of climate-heating greenhouse gas emissions, more than 80% of which comes from agriculture.
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

Heat pumps can cut your energy costs by up to 90%. It’s not magic, just a smart use of the laws of physics

Heat pumps are becoming all the rage around a world that has to slash carbon emissions rapidly while cutting energy costs. In buildings, they replace space heating and water heating – and provide cooling as a bonus. A heat pump extracts heat from outside, concentrates it (using an electric compressor) to raise the temperature, and pumps the heat to where it is needed. Indeed, millions of Australian homes already have heat pumps in the form of refrigerators and reverse-cycle air conditioners bought for cooling. They can heat as well, and save a lot of money compared with other forms...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Agriculture drives more than 90% of tropical deforestation

A new study published September 8 in Science finds that between 90 and 99% of all deforestation in the tropics is driven directly or indirectly by agriculture. Yet only half to two-thirds of this results in the expansion of active agricultural production on the deforested land. The study is a...
AGRICULTURE
foodlogistics.com

Heat Stress to Threaten 70%-Plus of Global Agriculture by 2045

Almost three-quarters of the world’s current food production will face extreme risks from heat stress by 2045, according to new research from Verisk Maplecroft, impacting food production in major economies such as China, India, Brazil, and the United States. “If emissions remain unchecked and temperatures continue to rise, extreme...
AGRICULTURE
One Green Planet

California Becomes First State to Require Testing of Drinking Water for Microplastics

California just became the first state in the world to require water providers to monitor drinking water for microplastics. The State Water Resources Control Board approved the official Policy Handbook and now requires as many as 30 of the state’s largest water providers to launch two years of quarterly microplastics testing beginning in fall 2023, Cal Matters reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Rewetting southern peatlands could prevent millions of tons of carbon emissions

Rewetting and restoring 250,000 acres of southern pocosin peatlands that had been drained for farming but now lie fallow could prevent 4.3 million tons of climate-warming carbon dioxide, now stored in their soils, from oxidizing and escaping back into Earth's atmosphere each year, a Duke University study shows. More than...
INDUSTRY
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy