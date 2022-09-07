Read full article on original website
Suicide Prevention Month: Elm Grove family shares son's story to help others
One Elm Grove family shared their story with TMJ4 News in hopes it will help others understand and come from behind the shadows of grief and shame.
CBS 58
8-year-old Milwaukee girl gifted dream bedroom makeover by Northwestern Mutual and Special Spaces
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One very special local kid was gifted a dream bedroom makeover. Eight-year-old Autumn of Milwaukee is battling Acute Leukemia Lymphoma. Today, on Sept. 8, her family was greeted by dozens of volunteers with Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Special Spaces for the big unveiling. This girl now...
CBS 58
Meet our pet of the week, Neander the beagle puppy!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Angela Speed of the Wisconsin Humane Society visited the CBS 58 studio on Fri., Sept. 9 to showcase CBS 58's pet of the week. Meet Neander, a 6-month-old beagle that is available to adopt at the Milwaukee campus of WHS. See first-hand why he is described as "super curious and confident."
Greater Milwaukee Today
Faith & Giggles calls on parents after shoplifting at Local Collective
HARTFORD — A day after The Local Collective posted on Facebook about its most recent shoplifting incident, and changes to store policy on the age required to enter without an adult, Faith & Giggles, another downtown Hartford shop, spoke out Wednesday on Facebook about the rise in disrespect it’s seen from some teenage customers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade attack: Health Care Hero Award presented to nurse
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Congressman Bryan Steil on Thursday, Sept. 8 presented Sherry Berg, a health care provider in Waukesha, with Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s 2022 Health Care Hero Award. "I am very honored to receive this award. Shocked by it," said Sherry Bert. "Truly this award is not...
Local mom of 2 completes GED course, shares inspiring story for teen moms
Nine years ago Demy Vargas never pictured herself where she is today. The then 17-year-old had gotten pregnant her junior year of high school and eventually dropped out of school.
Police called to Milwaukee Lutheran High School, students dismissed
Milwaukee police responded to Milwaukee Lutheran High School for a report of a person with a gun on Friday. But class has since been excused and nothing serious has been reported since then.
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Police chief expresses concerns with ‘ongoing influx of new community members’
The City of Whitewater Common Council Tuesday received a presentation from Police Chief Dan Meyer, addressing, according to the agenda, an “increase in new members to the community, opportunities to connect with new members, and safety issues.”. The presentation centered around statistics associated with what has been described by...
CBS 58
Introducing Winston! 7-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet our pet of the week, 7-year-old Winston, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Friends rescued Port Washington swimmer from Lake Michigan
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A New Berlin man, 18, and his two friends are being called heroes after they helped rescue a swimmer in distress from Lake Michigan. Sean Brierton was with Rose Horien and another friend on South Beach in Port Washington on Aug. 27 for what was supposed to be a perfect end to summer.
spectrumnews1.com
Holy smokes! Charlie Berens to serve up his twist on a Brandy Old Fashioned at Milwaukee distillery
MILWAUKEE — Geez Louise, we can’t believe it’s true. Manitowoc Minute’s Charlie Berens could be your next cocktail mixologist in Milwaukee. Central Standard Craft Distillery announced on Thursday that Berens would be a guest mixologist at its Crafthouse and Kitchen as a part of its “Cocktails for a Cause” event on Sept. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. The new distillery event will bring in guest bartenders monthly during a happy hour dedicated to charity.
Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy lives on in Fort Atkinson through one of the smallest and unexpected ways
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — As the world remembers Queen Elizabeth II, her legacy lives on in the smallest ways possible: all the way down to her socks. According to the Hoard Historical Museum, there’s a good chance that on her wedding day, Queen Elizabeth wore stockings made in Fort Atkinson. “Well, it’s definitely a claim to fame,” said Merrilee Lee,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin police K-9 dies from 'unforeseen medical emergency'
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - The New Berlin Police Department has announced the death of a K-9 officer. K-9 Askan suffered an unforeseen medical emergency and died on Sunday, Sept. 4. He was 9 years old. Askan was trained in drug detection and suspect apprehension. He began his career at just...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Accepted offer on Family Promise building in West Bend, WI
September 6, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The building, 724 Elm Street, in West Bend, WI has an accepted offer pending as the primary tenant, Family Promise, explores moving to a new location. Lori Prescott is the executive director of Family Promise, a local non-profit that serves...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Clever rummage sale signs draw a crowd to Deer Ridge Drive in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – Some clever signs are drawing a crowd to a huge family rummage sale on Deer Ridge Drive in West Bend, Wi. The first sign was spotted on CTH Z and Paradise Drive. “Free Beer!” turned a lot of heads. Then (Just kidding) Rummage! and the arrow pointed east.
shepherdexpress.com
Downtown Waukesha’s Busy Arts Mecca
In October, the Almont Gallery will celebrate its 20th anniversary. The gallery is housed in the first free standing stone building in downtown Waukesha, dating back to the Civil War era on the corner of Main and Clinton Streets. Almont has been dubbed the “go-to place” by locals and outsiders alike.
bravamagazine.com
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
CBS 58
Deceased individual found by construction crew in Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway after a deceased individual was found on Golf Road in the town of Delafield Friday, Sept. 9. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says the individual was located by a construction crew in the area of N15 W28300, on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue.
wearegreenbay.com
Law enforcement seeking community’s help finding wanted fugitive
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Agencies throughout Brown County are looking for the public’s help in locating Sandra Weiss, who has active warrants throughout Brown and Washington County. Weiss is wanted for Possession of Cocaine, Bailjumping, and Drug Paraphernalia. She also has an active Department of Corrections warrant...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Bravo Restaurant theft, wallet stolen, 2 sought
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two people who stole a wallet from Bravo Restaurant on Moorland Road on Aug. 25. They then spent $3,000 at Kohl's and Home Depot. They tried spending money at Target but were unsuccessful. Police described one woman as Black, middle-aged, approximately 150...
