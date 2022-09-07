ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Donates More Land to South Dakota Veterans Cemetery

The South Dakota Veterans Cemetery is only a little more than a year old and already it is getting ready to expand thanks to the City of Sioux Falls. City officials have agreed to donate an additional 14 acres of land to the existing 60-acre facility, which is operated by the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Battle continues over new Sioux Falls slaughterhouse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The battle over a new meat processing facility in Sioux Falls continues. Leaders of an upcoming ballot measure to protect Sioux Falls from new slaughterhouses sought an injunction from the Second Judicial Circuit Court for Minnehaha County, South Dakota, that would block efforts by Wholestone Farms to circumvent the will of the voters in November.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Free hotel rooms? Sioux Falls competing for visitors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When cities are offering more than 190 free hotel rooms, cash and other incentives to lure organizations and conventions to their city, how can Sioux Falls compete?. In short, it can and it can’t, said Teri Schmidt the executive director of Experience Sioux Falls,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Society
whereverfamily.com

Upcoming Fall Events in Sioux Falls

Family travelers who love finding ways to celebrate the fall season should mark their calendars with these exciting upcoming fall festivals in Sioux Falls. In a location featuring vibrant fall foliage and apple orchards, Sioux Falls features various events to enjoy the new season. Bring family and friends to this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Watch Sioux Falls Officer Learn A Sweet New Trick

There's a fun saying that "you can't teach an old dog new tricks." Well in this case, you can teach police officers new skateboard tricks in minutes. Some kids in Sioux Falls were hanging out in the park riding on their skateboards. A couple of Sioux Falls Police Officers noticed all the fun they were having. So the kids invited the Sioux Falls Police Officers to join in. The Sioux Falls Police Officers probably thought they were just going to watch.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?

These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#The Nest#Arts Festival#Dakota News Now
KELOLAND TV

POET, JDS Industries give $25,000 to slaughterhouse campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The group looking to ban slaughterhouses from the city limits of Sioux Falls reported raising $90,000 in its first campaign finance disclosure report released Tuesday. Smart Growth Sioux Falls, a municipal ballot question committee, filed the documents at 4:31 p.m. CT with the city...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Portion of Sioux Falls Bike Trail Closed

Riders on the bike trails in and around Falls Park in Sioux Falls will be using an alternate route for the next month or so. Road work that will close East Sixth Street from Phillips Avenue to Weber Avenue is also having an impact on the bike trails below. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Swap Your Smile With Great Plains Dental and Hot 104.7

Here's how you can get a smile that really brightens up a room. Swap You Smile with Hot 104.7 and Great Plains Dental in Sioux Falls. To get in to win just fill out the form below. We will select a different winner every Tuesday to Swap You Smile with Hot 104.7 and Great Plains Dental in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls business has 3 windows shot out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating gunshots that left damage to a Sioux Falls business. It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday outside Party America on 41st Street. Police say the business had three different windows shot out. Two cars in the parking lot were also damaged. “Not...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

6-Year-Old Reviews Minnesota State Fair Food

The 12 days leading up to Labor Day each year are some of the most entertaining and delicious moments to enjoy each year. That is if anytime during those days is spent at the Minnesota State Fair. For one local family, it was a day to take in all the...
HARTFORD, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Death by smoke inhalation ruled a homicide in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers say they just received autopsy results from a July 17, 2022, arson case that reveals a homicide took place in Sioux Falls. Reports from July 17 reveal the suspect had argued with some people in an apartment in northwest Sioux Falls. The suspect decided to start a fire around 6:30 p.m. in the hallway of the building and then went back to the apartment. Four other people in the apartment exited safely with minor injuries. However, the suspect and the 53-year-old victim could not escape the building in a timely manner.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Nyberg’s Ace Hardware buys land for northwest Sioux Falls store

Nyberg’s Ace Hardware is betting on future growth in northwest Sioux Falls, with plans to build a store near Jefferson High School. The hardware store bought land along Marion Road in the 190-acre Jefferson Heights development on the southwest corner of Marion and Maple Street, between the high school and McGovern Middle School.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy