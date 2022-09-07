Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux Falls Donates More Land to South Dakota Veterans Cemetery
The South Dakota Veterans Cemetery is only a little more than a year old and already it is getting ready to expand thanks to the City of Sioux Falls. City officials have agreed to donate an additional 14 acres of land to the existing 60-acre facility, which is operated by the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.
kelo.com
Battle continues over new Sioux Falls slaughterhouse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The battle over a new meat processing facility in Sioux Falls continues. Leaders of an upcoming ballot measure to protect Sioux Falls from new slaughterhouses sought an injunction from the Second Judicial Circuit Court for Minnehaha County, South Dakota, that would block efforts by Wholestone Farms to circumvent the will of the voters in November.
KELOLAND TV
Free hotel rooms? Sioux Falls competing for visitors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When cities are offering more than 190 free hotel rooms, cash and other incentives to lure organizations and conventions to their city, how can Sioux Falls compete?. In short, it can and it can’t, said Teri Schmidt the executive director of Experience Sioux Falls,...
INFR Qualifying Rodeo to Flandreau, South Dakota
South Dakota is a rodeo state. In fact, if you look closely, you would see that Rodeo is the number one sport in the state. So, it should come as no surprise that the INFR has chosen South Dakota as the final stop on their road to their National Finals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whereverfamily.com
Upcoming Fall Events in Sioux Falls
Family travelers who love finding ways to celebrate the fall season should mark their calendars with these exciting upcoming fall festivals in Sioux Falls. In a location featuring vibrant fall foliage and apple orchards, Sioux Falls features various events to enjoy the new season. Bring family and friends to this...
Watch Sioux Falls Officer Learn A Sweet New Trick
There's a fun saying that "you can't teach an old dog new tricks." Well in this case, you can teach police officers new skateboard tricks in minutes. Some kids in Sioux Falls were hanging out in the park riding on their skateboards. A couple of Sioux Falls Police Officers noticed all the fun they were having. So the kids invited the Sioux Falls Police Officers to join in. The Sioux Falls Police Officers probably thought they were just going to watch.
Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
Wynonna Judd Announces Huge Name Coming To Sioux Falls
It's clearly been a roller coaster of emotions for the entire Judds family since the death of Naomi Judd. Fans of The Judds questioned if The Judds: The Final Tour would go on. With confidence and some tears, Wynonna shared that she will continue on with the tour. During the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
POET, JDS Industries give $25,000 to slaughterhouse campaign
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The group looking to ban slaughterhouses from the city limits of Sioux Falls reported raising $90,000 in its first campaign finance disclosure report released Tuesday. Smart Growth Sioux Falls, a municipal ballot question committee, filed the documents at 4:31 p.m. CT with the city...
What Is South Dakota’s Top Trending Fashion and Beauty Trend?
Do you consider yourself to be a trendy person? Always on top of the latest styles in fashion and beauty. If you answered yes, you can test that theory out now against the findings from a fashion and beauty survey that was conducted recently by a website called StyleSeat.com. In...
Portion of Sioux Falls Bike Trail Closed
Riders on the bike trails in and around Falls Park in Sioux Falls will be using an alternate route for the next month or so. Road work that will close East Sixth Street from Phillips Avenue to Weber Avenue is also having an impact on the bike trails below. The...
Swap Your Smile With Great Plains Dental and Hot 104.7
Here's how you can get a smile that really brightens up a room. Swap You Smile with Hot 104.7 and Great Plains Dental in Sioux Falls. To get in to win just fill out the form below. We will select a different winner every Tuesday to Swap You Smile with Hot 104.7 and Great Plains Dental in Sioux Falls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls business has 3 windows shot out
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating gunshots that left damage to a Sioux Falls business. It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday outside Party America on 41st Street. Police say the business had three different windows shot out. Two cars in the parking lot were also damaged. “Not...
Going Up! Sioux Falls Residents Facing Possible 3% Property Tax Hike
If you didn't despise inflation enough already, here's another reason to add to your list. Thanks to rising inflation, Sioux Falls residents could be facing a 3% property tax increase starting next year. The city is working on its proposed budget for 2023 right now, and to help make up...
6-Year-Old Reviews Minnesota State Fair Food
The 12 days leading up to Labor Day each year are some of the most entertaining and delicious moments to enjoy each year. That is if anytime during those days is spent at the Minnesota State Fair. For one local family, it was a day to take in all the...
Here’s Why The Most Famous Person In The World Was In Renner, S.D.
It's hard to say who is the most famous person in the world. Thanks to technology, YouTube, reality TV and other sources these days, the most famous person in the world today might be yesterday's news next week. But on August 27, 1927 there was no doubt who was the...
Yeehaw! Blake Shelton Is Coming To Sioux Falls!
There have been a lot of big names in music making stops in Sioux Falls while out on the road. Now, one of the tallest men in country music is coming back to the Sioux Empire in February of 2023. Blake Shelton is hitting the stage for his Back To...
Sioux Falls among Cities Expected to Grow Fastest by 2060
If you think Sioux Falls is crowded now, just wait. South Dakota's largest city is about to get a whole lot bigger. Sioux Falls is on a new list from 24/7 Wall St., predicting which U.S. cities will have the biggest population explosions between now and 2060. According to population...
dakotanewsnow.com
Death by smoke inhalation ruled a homicide in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers say they just received autopsy results from a July 17, 2022, arson case that reveals a homicide took place in Sioux Falls. Reports from July 17 reveal the suspect had argued with some people in an apartment in northwest Sioux Falls. The suspect decided to start a fire around 6:30 p.m. in the hallway of the building and then went back to the apartment. Four other people in the apartment exited safely with minor injuries. However, the suspect and the 53-year-old victim could not escape the building in a timely manner.
siouxfalls.business
Nyberg’s Ace Hardware buys land for northwest Sioux Falls store
Nyberg’s Ace Hardware is betting on future growth in northwest Sioux Falls, with plans to build a store near Jefferson High School. The hardware store bought land along Marion Road in the 190-acre Jefferson Heights development on the southwest corner of Marion and Maple Street, between the high school and McGovern Middle School.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0