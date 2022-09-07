Read full article on original website
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm plan to retire
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Both George and Gail love to talk to customers about plants, but at ages 74 and 67, respectively, they are hoping to retire. They have placed the farm for sale and are looking for someone to carry on their floral vision.
Champlain Housing Trust to manage Burlington pod community
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Housing Trust has agreed to manage Burlington’s new pod community for the homeless. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and other officials made the announcement during a briefing Friday morning. The project on Elmwood Avenue in the city’s Old North End is slated to consist...
Art Hop returns for 30th year
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s South End will be hopping this weekend as the annual Art Hop returns for its 30th year. The festivities begin Friday at 5 p.m. and run through Sunday. Elissa Borden spoke with Christy Mitchell, executive director of the South End Arts and Business Association,...
Greenbank’s Hollow: The forgotten village
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a village forgotten in time. The Vermont Valley Woolen Mill was the largest woolen mill in Vermont until it went up in flames in 1885, taking the surrounding village with it. “The mill burned in a massive fire that could be seen as far...
COVID booster clinic to be held Saturday for BIPOC Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters. The Vermont Health Equity Initiative, or VHEI, is making the shot available for Black, indigenous, and Vermonters of color and their families on Saturday. The shots are bivalent boosters, which means they contain protections against the original virus and omicron subvariants.
Some Vermont schools roll out electric school buses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More electric buses are being added to the fleets of school districts in Vermont. A pilot program has e-buses at three school districts, and South Burlington is the most recent district added to the mix. “Those buses can act like a battery, which we can then...
One small White River Valley town; 26,500 empty square feet
Residents of Rochester are deep into the details of what to do with its former high school building. Read the story on VTDigger here: One small White River Valley town; 26,500 empty square feet.
Police advocacy group hosts Burlington public safety forum
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington area residents are expected to speak out Friday evening over this summer’s spike in gun violence. A forum at Burlington City Hall is being organized by the pro-law enforcement group Keep Vermont Safe and comes on the heels of the city’s third homicide and 23rd gunfire incident of the year.
Streets closed for Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration
Vermont Air National Guard to host open house and 9/11 ceremony. The Vermont Air National Guard Base is hosting several events over the weekend, including an open house.
Distiller puts sweet summer treat in a bottle
MIDDLEBURY — The creemee stands with sugar-on-snow in the pantheon of quintessential Vermont treats. It’s that sinfully delicious amalgam of cream, corn syrup, milk, sugar and flavorings that so many of us enjoy on a hot summer day in a cone or cup. Oh, and don’t hold back...
New COVID booster vaccine now available in Vermont
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There were long lines in some areas for the new COVID booster as Vermont on Wednesday opened up the availability for the shots. Hundreds of people line up at the University Mall in South Burlington Wednesday -- not for deals, but for jabs. “More people...
Plattsburgh performs fire hydrant flushing
Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington's City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
Burlington Police release data on shootings
Vermont Air National Guard to host open house and 9/11 ceremony. The Vermont Air National Guard Base is hosting several events over the weekend, including an open house.
Two men arrested in connection with Burlington homicide
Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington's City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
University of Vermont to create nearly 500 beds of housing in South Burlington
School trustees signed a joint venture agreement last month with local development firm Snyder-Braverman to create nearly 500 beds in 295 apartments over the next four years. Read the story on VTDigger here: University of Vermont to create nearly 500 beds of housing in South Burlington.
Fresh Resignations Could Require 'Drastic Changes' at Burlington Dispatch Center
Burlington’s police and fire dispatch center, already stretched thin and facing questions about professionalism, may be headed toward a breaking point. Three dispatchers recently submitted their resignations, Seven Days has learned, which could leave the office with just four employees by month’s end. It’s budgeted for 12 positions.
2 Arrests Made in Burlington, Vermont Homicide
Police in Burlington, Vermont announced they'd made a pair of arrests in connection to the murder of a man in the city over the weekend. Burlington Police said they'd arrested 59-year-old Joseph Craig of St. Albans, Vermont, as well as 42-year-old Christopher Crawford of New Jersey for their participation in the murder of 32-year-old Bryan C. Rogers early Sunday at City Hall Park.
Orleans County Fair gets underway
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orleans County Fair is underway in Barton. Agriculture, attractions and food are all part of the festivities. The fair’s president, Jason Sicard, says it has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic and is bigger than ever. “It’s open! We’re here for the county and...
Car donations stall to program that helps Vermonters in need get a reliable ride
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Driving a car is expensive nowadays, from high sticker prices on vehicles to high gas prices at the pumps. Inflation is impacting drivers in more ways than one. That has many Vermonters relying on organizations like the Good News Garage to find them a reliable ride.
Wednesday Weathercast
Obesity report spurs new push to teach Clinton County kids healthy habits. The school year is underway in New York and this year there is a push in Clinton County to make healthy food choices for children a priority. Updated: 5 hours ago. New Hampshire incumbent Governor Chris Sununu is...
