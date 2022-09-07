Read full article on original website
Hunger Free Vermont receives $38,977 grant from Shaw’s
Vermont Business Magazine The work to mitigate hunger issues was aided recently by a $38,977 grant from Shaw’s and Star Market’s Foundation Nourishing Neighbors Program that aims to help connect qualified individuals with existing federal meal programs such as SNAP, WIC, P-EBT, and free or reduced school nutrition programs.
As Vermont’s moose search for mates, drivers urged to stay alert
On Vermont highways, drivers hit 49 moose in 2021 and have already hit 23 in 2022. Since 1985, 19 people have died after hitting moose on major state roads. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Vermont’s moose search for mates, drivers urged to stay alert.
Vt. schools can require masks to protect vulnerable students
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many COVID-19 protocols have been dropped in Vermont’s schools, leaders are being reminded that accommodations must be made for medically vulnerable students. “Schools may need to implement masking or other mitigation measures as a reasonable accommodation for students who are medically vulnerable,” Vt. Education...
Cannabis testing labs gear up for Vt. retail market
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont moves closer to the October 1st date when retail cannabis can begin hitting store shelves, lab techs are already hard at work making sure the product is safe for consumers. Luke Emerson-Mason and Carly Farmer are with Bia Diagnostics, which is one of two...
Scott makes 3 appointments to the Green Mountain Care Board
Owen Foster, a federal prosecutor who has taken the lead on several major health care fraud cases, will be board’s new chairman, according to the governor’s office. David Murman and Robin Lunge were also appointed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Scott makes 3 appointments to the Green Mountain Care Board.
US Army and GlobalFoundries joining forces
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont organizations are joining forces to give veterans and those in the armed forces a chance to further their career paths outside of the military. “We’re starting it now, but we believe it’s going to really carry through to the future,” John Lafreniere, Deputy Director...
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm plan to retire
Cannabis testing labs gear up for Vt. retail market. As Vermont moves closer to the October 1st date when retail cannabis can begin hitting store shelves, lab techs are already hard at work making sure the product is safe for consumers. Can New England’s power grid handle increased winter demand?...
‘Addiction Is a Medical Problem’: A Vermont Doctor Explains Why Nonjudgmental Treatment Is Good Medicine
Addiction, also known as substance use disorder, impacted more than 40 million people in the U.S. in 2020. Alcohol is the most frequently reported substance of concern, but more than 107,000 Americans died in 2021 due to drug overdoses — a record number. Vermont saw its highest ever overdose death rate last year, as well. Substance use disorder is destroying lives all across the state.
Please consider voting no for Prop 5/Article 22
Prop 5/Article 22 is coming up for a vote this November. If Article 22 is passed by Vermont voters, there will be no laws, and none allowable, restricting or regulating abortion at any time during pregnancy up to birth. Laws designed to protect women’s health, regulate who can perform abortions...
Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US
Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
COVID booster clinic to be held Saturday for BIPOC Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters. The Vermont Health Equity Initiative, or VHEI, is making the shot available for Black, indigenous, and Vermonters of color and their families on Saturday. The shots are bivalent boosters, which means they contain protections against the original virus and omicron subvariants.
New Hampshire could put up $15 million to spur development of new mental health hospital
For the second time this year, New Hampshire health officials are proposing to use $15 million in federal funds to help a private health care system stand up a new behavioral health hospital. Under the plan, SolutionHealth — which includes Elliot Hospital in Manchester and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center...
Ski Vermont applauds Jay Peak-Pacific Group Resorts deal
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide. Sandy Belisle takes a shine to her job.
July bomb threat confused New Hampshire with Connecticut
MANCHESTER, N.H. – According to a call for service request from the Manchester Police Department, a July 7 bomb threat at Manchester Community College may have come due to the fact that the bomber did not realize there was more than one Manchester Community College. At approximately noon on...
Car donations stall to program that helps Vermonters in need get a reliable ride
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Driving a car is expensive nowadays, from high sticker prices on vehicles to high gas prices at the pumps. Inflation is impacting drivers in more ways than one. That has many Vermonters relying on organizations like the Good News Garage to find them a reliable ride.
