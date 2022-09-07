ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

vermontbiz.com

Hunger Free Vermont receives $38,977 grant from Shaw’s

Vermont Business Magazine The work to mitigate hunger issues was aided recently by a $38,977 grant from Shaw’s and Star Market’s Foundation Nourishing Neighbors Program that aims to help connect qualified individuals with existing federal meal programs such as SNAP, WIC, P-EBT, and free or reduced school nutrition programs.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. schools can require masks to protect vulnerable students

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many COVID-19 protocols have been dropped in Vermont’s schools, leaders are being reminded that accommodations must be made for medically vulnerable students. “Schools may need to implement masking or other mitigation measures as a reasonable accommodation for students who are medically vulnerable,” Vt. Education...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Cannabis testing labs gear up for Vt. retail market

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont moves closer to the October 1st date when retail cannabis can begin hitting store shelves, lab techs are already hard at work making sure the product is safe for consumers. Luke Emerson-Mason and Carly Farmer are with Bia Diagnostics, which is one of two...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Scott makes 3 appointments to the Green Mountain Care Board

Owen Foster, a federal prosecutor who has taken the lead on several major health care fraud cases, will be board’s new chairman, according to the governor’s office. David Murman and Robin Lunge were also appointed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Scott makes 3 appointments to the Green Mountain Care Board.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

US Army and GlobalFoundries joining forces

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont organizations are joining forces to give veterans and those in the armed forces a chance to further their career paths outside of the military. “We’re starting it now, but we believe it’s going to really carry through to the future,” John Lafreniere, Deputy Director...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

‘Addiction Is a Medical Problem’: A Vermont Doctor Explains Why Nonjudgmental Treatment Is Good Medicine

Addiction, also known as substance use disorder, impacted more than 40 million people in the U.S. in 2020. Alcohol is the most frequently reported substance of concern, but more than 107,000 Americans died in 2021 due to drug overdoses — a record number. Vermont saw its highest ever overdose death rate last year, as well. Substance use disorder is destroying lives all across the state.
VTDigger

Please consider voting no for Prop 5/Article 22

Prop 5/Article 22 is coming up for a vote this November. If Article 22 is passed by Vermont voters, there will be no laws, and none allowable, restricting or regulating abortion at any time during pregnancy up to birth. Laws designed to protect women’s health, regulate who can perform abortions...
VERMONT STATE
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire Cities Tank in Diversity Rankings Across United States

Well, as the rest of the United States seems to be advancing, New Hampshire seems well the behind the curve in the attempt to equal ethnic and racial diversification. If the trend regarding equal diversification continues, "America will be more colorful than ever by 2045, at which point no single ethnic group will constitute the majority in the U.S. for the first time," according to a Wallet Hub article.
POLITICS
vermontbiz.com

Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US

Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

COVID booster clinic to be held Saturday for BIPOC Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters. The Vermont Health Equity Initiative, or VHEI, is making the shot available for Black, indigenous, and Vermonters of color and their families on Saturday. The shots are bivalent boosters, which means they contain protections against the original virus and omicron subvariants.
BURLINGTON, VT
WSBS

What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
manchesterinklink.com

July bomb threat confused New Hampshire with Connecticut

MANCHESTER, N.H. – According to a call for service request from the Manchester Police Department, a July 7 bomb threat at Manchester Community College may have come due to the fact that the bomber did not realize there was more than one Manchester Community College. At approximately noon on...
WNAW 94.7

It’s Apple Picking Season, But This Apple is Actually Illegal in Massachusetts

With Labor Day Weekend behind us, Massachusetts residents are fully embracing the fall season. Those of us who live in western Massachusetts, specifically in The Berkshires know that this is a truly magical time of year to live in the mountains. Over 2.6 million people visit The Berkshires annually and a large portion of those folks pass through during the Fall season.
Q97.9

13 Terrifying Haunts In Maine, New Hampshire, And Massachusetts

So, with Labor Day, and the majority of summer, in the rearview, it is time to start thinking about fall. Yes, summers in New England are a lot of fun, but there is a lot to look forward to this fall, too. Brewfests, cornfield mazes, apple picking, SO MUCH PUMPKIN SPICE, and a lot of Halloween-themed events and attractions.
MAINE STATE

