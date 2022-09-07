Shinedown Plays Star Lake; CHMH Hosts Blue Oyster Cult; Fair in the Park; Pgh Irish Festival (Sat., 9/9/22)

After six years away from Western Pennsylvania — and the United States as a whole — Pittsburgh basketball mogul Pete Strobl is finally back in the Steel City. Strobl, a nine-year European Professional Basketball veteran and former Austrian National Team competitor, founded The Scoring Factory — Pittsburgh’s home for advanced basketball skill training — back in 2009. After building The Scoring Factory to city-wide prominence, in 2016, Strobl decided to head back overseas to coach in the German Bundesliga, taking his wife and four kids along for the experience. However, in May 2022, the family moved back to the South Hills and is now once again ready to flourish in the area.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO