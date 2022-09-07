ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Shinedown Plays Star Lake; CHMH Hosts Blue Oyster Cult; Fair in the Park; Pgh Irish Festival (Sat., 9/9/22)

pghcitypaper.com

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Big ol' boys, Mac Miller's diet, and more

Alright, everybody: after a week off, welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a column documenting all of the strange occurrences that make Pittsburgh the one-of-a-kind place it is!. I'm your host, Hannah, and fortunately for me (and you), the past two weeks have provided no shortage of uh,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Pittsburgh Festivals to check out this Fall

From music to food, cars, pumpkins, and more, Pittsburgh has all kinds of fun festivals lined up throughout September and October. Here are just some of the events that the city has to offer. The air may be cooling down, but the festival scene in Pittsburgh is only heating up!...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer

The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever. Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."
wisr680.com

Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies

A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show. After leaving the sport...
BUTLER, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Free RADical Days at Carnegie Museum of Art and Natural History (Sun., 9/11/22)

RADical Days 2022 at the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History. Two beloved museums under one roof! Bask in favorite works by Van Gogh, Monet, Cassatt, Rothko, and more at Carnegie Museum of Art. See the original fossils of iconic dinosaurs and explore world-renowned displays of gems and minerals, wildlife, Ancient Egypt, and more at Carnegie Museum of Natural History. Book your timed tickets here.
CARNEGIE, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

This Old Pittsburgh House: The Professor’s Swan Song

People like their houses to look like other houses. A drive down any residential street will confirm this. We tend to be comfortable choosing from a limited array of familiar shapes, accessories and decorative motifs. A subtle twist here or customization there is usually sufficient to express our individuality. Most of us do not go in for blatant oddities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Return of The Scoring Factory: Pittsburgh Basketball Mogul Pete Strobl is Back in the Steel City

After six years away from Western Pennsylvania — and the United States as a whole — Pittsburgh basketball mogul Pete Strobl is finally back in the Steel City. Strobl, a nine-year European Professional Basketball veteran and former Austrian National Team competitor, founded The Scoring Factory — Pittsburgh’s home for advanced basketball skill training — back in 2009. After building The Scoring Factory to city-wide prominence, in 2016, Strobl decided to head back overseas to coach in the German Bundesliga, taking his wife and four kids along for the experience. However, in May 2022, the family moved back to the South Hills and is now once again ready to flourish in the area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
messengerpaper.com

LIVE! CASINO GUEST WINS OVER $300K PLAYING BLACKJACK

To Date In 2022, Live! Casino Has Paid Out Over 17,000 Jackpots for Over $43 Million In Cash. A Washington County man is celebrating after winning more than $300,000 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh playing Blackjack. Kevin Lin (at left) with Isaiah Tipton, Live! Casino Table Games Shift manager. Lin hit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
duqsm.com

Pittsburgh Zoo hosts Asian Lantern Festival

As the end of summer approaches, the Pittsburgh Zoo has started hosting its second-annual Asian Lantern Festival during select nights between Aug. 12 and Oct. 30. This year’s theme pays homage to the prehistoric days, as dinosaurs take center stage. “Over 50 massive silk and steel handcrafted sculptures will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
First Coast News

Nonstop flights to Las Vegas now offered from Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking to splurge a little in Sin City? Breeze Airways is now offering direct flights from Jacksonville into Las Vegas. You can catch a flight from Jacksonville on Thursdays and Sundays. The route starts Sept. 8 and tickets are on sale from $122 for a one...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Breeze Airways beginning nonstop service to Las Vegas

The inaugural nonstop flight on Breeze Airways from Jacksonville International Airport to Las Vegas is Sept. 8. The service from Jacksonville will be offered on Thursday and Sunday. The Las Vegas flight leaves at 9:50 a.m. and arrives at 11:50 a.m. Flights from Las Vegas leave at 12:30 p.m. and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
butlerradio.com

Festival Of The Arts And Octoberfest Return To Saxonburg

It’s a busy weekend in Saxonburg. The annual Festival of the Arts returns both Saturday and Sunday. The yearly tradition brings unique crafts and artists into the town. This year, the festival returns to its usual location in between Main Street and Roebling Park. Also happening this weekend is...
SAXONBURG, PA

