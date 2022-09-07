Shinedown Plays Star Lake; CHMH Hosts Blue Oyster Cult; Fair in the Park; Pgh Irish Festival (Sat., 9/9/22)

Read full article on original website
Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Big ol' boys, Mac Miller's diet, and more
Alright, everybody: after a week off, welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a column documenting all of the strange occurrences that make Pittsburgh the one-of-a-kind place it is!. I'm your host, Hannah, and fortunately for me (and you), the past two weeks have provided no shortage of uh,...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Pittsburgh Festivals to check out this Fall
From music to food, cars, pumpkins, and more, Pittsburgh has all kinds of fun festivals lined up throughout September and October. Here are just some of the events that the city has to offer. The air may be cooling down, but the festival scene in Pittsburgh is only heating up!...
Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival returns to Strip District
These days, tacos are more than just ground beef, cheese and toppings. From barbacoa to chorizo to lengua, tacos have gone gourmet. Visitors to the Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival on Saturday will find a taco for every taste bud, said founder and executive producer Craig McCloud. “We’ll have plenty for...
Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer
The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
CBS News
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever. Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."
wisr680.com
Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies
A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show. After leaving the sport...
Ainsley Earhardt, Sean Hannity to Visit Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ainsley Earhardt, anchor of Fox and Friends and a New York Times Best seller is coming to the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Sunday October 2nd at 7pm. Ainsley will be joined by special guest, 104.5 WOKV-FM 3p-6p talk show host Sean Hannity. The event will be a live “in-conversation”...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Free RADical Days at Carnegie Museum of Art and Natural History (Sun., 9/11/22)
RADical Days 2022 at the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History. Two beloved museums under one roof! Bask in favorite works by Van Gogh, Monet, Cassatt, Rothko, and more at Carnegie Museum of Art. See the original fossils of iconic dinosaurs and explore world-renowned displays of gems and minerals, wildlife, Ancient Egypt, and more at Carnegie Museum of Natural History. Book your timed tickets here.
pittsburghmagazine.com
This Old Pittsburgh House: The Professor’s Swan Song
People like their houses to look like other houses. A drive down any residential street will confirm this. We tend to be comfortable choosing from a limited array of familiar shapes, accessories and decorative motifs. A subtle twist here or customization there is usually sufficient to express our individuality. Most of us do not go in for blatant oddities.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Return of The Scoring Factory: Pittsburgh Basketball Mogul Pete Strobl is Back in the Steel City
After six years away from Western Pennsylvania — and the United States as a whole — Pittsburgh basketball mogul Pete Strobl is finally back in the Steel City. Strobl, a nine-year European Professional Basketball veteran and former Austrian National Team competitor, founded The Scoring Factory — Pittsburgh’s home for advanced basketball skill training — back in 2009. After building The Scoring Factory to city-wide prominence, in 2016, Strobl decided to head back overseas to coach in the German Bundesliga, taking his wife and four kids along for the experience. However, in May 2022, the family moved back to the South Hills and is now once again ready to flourish in the area.
messengerpaper.com
LIVE! CASINO GUEST WINS OVER $300K PLAYING BLACKJACK
To Date In 2022, Live! Casino Has Paid Out Over 17,000 Jackpots for Over $43 Million In Cash. A Washington County man is celebrating after winning more than $300,000 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh playing Blackjack. Kevin Lin (at left) with Isaiah Tipton, Live! Casino Table Games Shift manager. Lin hit...
duqsm.com
Pittsburgh Zoo hosts Asian Lantern Festival
As the end of summer approaches, the Pittsburgh Zoo has started hosting its second-annual Asian Lantern Festival during select nights between Aug. 12 and Oct. 30. This year’s theme pays homage to the prehistoric days, as dinosaurs take center stage. “Over 50 massive silk and steel handcrafted sculptures will...
wvpublic.org
Encore: What Is Appalachia? We Asked People From Around The Region. Here's What They Said
This week, we’re revisiting our episode “What Is Appalachia?” from December 2021. Appalachia connects mountainous parts of the South, the Midwest, the Rust belt and even the Northeast. The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) defined the boundaries for Appalachia in 1965 with the creation of the Appalachian Regional...
Local singer to perform on ‘America’s Got Talent’ TONIGHT on Channel 11
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A local singer will be on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” tonight!. Aubrey Burchell is from North Huntingdon. In the video posted to YouTube, Burchell is emotional, telling judges about her newly diagnosed autism disorder. You can see how she does on...
First Coast News
Nonstop flights to Las Vegas now offered from Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking to splurge a little in Sin City? Breeze Airways is now offering direct flights from Jacksonville into Las Vegas. You can catch a flight from Jacksonville on Thursdays and Sundays. The route starts Sept. 8 and tickets are on sale from $122 for a one...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Breeze Airways beginning nonstop service to Las Vegas
The inaugural nonstop flight on Breeze Airways from Jacksonville International Airport to Las Vegas is Sept. 8. The service from Jacksonville will be offered on Thursday and Sunday. The Las Vegas flight leaves at 9:50 a.m. and arrives at 11:50 a.m. Flights from Las Vegas leave at 12:30 p.m. and...
butlerradio.com
Festival Of The Arts And Octoberfest Return To Saxonburg
It’s a busy weekend in Saxonburg. The annual Festival of the Arts returns both Saturday and Sunday. The yearly tradition brings unique crafts and artists into the town. This year, the festival returns to its usual location in between Main Street and Roebling Park. Also happening this weekend is...
Chick-fil-A rolling out fall menu items at its Jacksonville-area locations
Jacksonville-area Chick-fil-A locations will have two menu additions this fall: a new milkshake and a returning sandwich. The new sweet treat is called the Autumn Spice Milkshake, which includes cinnamon and brown sugar cookie pieces blended with Chick-fil-A’s Icedream dessert. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Chick-fil-A said...
Crafton woman on road to recovery after Myrtle Beach shark attack
Karren Sites was enjoying her first full day of vacation on Myrtle Beach with her family on Aug. 15 when the unthinkable occurred. “I was in the water, maybe up to my hips,” Sites, 55, of Crafton told the Tribune-Review on Wednesday. “I felt a sharp, intense pain on my arm. I looked over and there was a shark attached to my arm.
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold in Pittsburgh. The $3 Million Xtreme Tripler was sold at North Side Beer & Beverage at 1304 Federal Street. $3 Million Xtreme Tripler is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Scratch-off prizes expire one...
