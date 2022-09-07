ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Astros begin 3-game series with the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (60-77, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (88-49, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (0-0); Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (2-1, 2.08 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -232, Angels +189; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
California State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Postgame: L.A. Falls to San Diego in 10 Innings; Magic Number Still 6

The Dodgers lost to the Padres, 5-4, in extra innings Friday night, losing on a walkoff single by Jake Cronenworth to score Juan Soto. Heath Hembree took the loss for Los Angeles on the unearned run scored by the zombie runner. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts intentionally walked Manny Machado to start the inning, and after Hembree struck out Josh Bell looking for the first out, Cronenworth lined a base hit to right. Mookie Betts came up firing, but he never really had a shot at getting Soto.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kody Clemens
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
John Hancock

Comments / 0

Community Policy