2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Addresses Cody Bellinger’s Struggles
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had a strong start to the season, with a .915 OPS in his first 15 games. It’s basically been all downhill since then, with a batting line of .188/.251/.353 (.604 OPS) since April 24. It’s been even worse lately, as Bellinger is batting .125/.234/.214 (.449 OPS) in his last 18 games dating back to August 14.
This Dodgers Fan May Be The Slickest Man Alive
Some call the man "Foo-dini" for his magic moves at Dodger Stadium.
FOX Sports
Astros begin 3-game series with the Angels
Los Angeles Angels (60-77, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (88-49, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (0-0); Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (2-1, 2.08 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -232, Angels +189; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston...
Dodgers News: Detroit Tigers Reportedly Interested in LA Assistant GM
Good things come when you are apart of the Dodgers organization. For Dodgers Assistant GM Josh Byrnes, he may have an opportunity to be apart of another city known for baseball. The Detroit Tigers have been in search for a new GM after letting go Al Avila who had served...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
Dodgers News: Tigers Interested in Poaching a Front Office Piece
Dodgers' Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations is among the top candidates to lead the Tigers.
ESPN
Prospects Willy Fañas, Keiderson Pavon suing Los Angeles Angels, alleging agreements pulled back by team
Two teenage baseball players are suing the Los Angeles Angels in a Dominican Republic court, alleging that the organization reneged on verbal agreements to sign them, a practice that has grown increasingly common amid a landscape with limited regulation by Major League Baseball. At an Aug. 31 hearing, lawyers continued...
Dodgers Postgame: L.A. Falls to San Diego in 10 Innings; Magic Number Still 6
The Dodgers lost to the Padres, 5-4, in extra innings Friday night, losing on a walkoff single by Jake Cronenworth to score Juan Soto. Heath Hembree took the loss for Los Angeles on the unearned run scored by the zombie runner. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts intentionally walked Manny Machado to start the inning, and after Hembree struck out Josh Bell looking for the first out, Cronenworth lined a base hit to right. Mookie Betts came up firing, but he never really had a shot at getting Soto.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals Max Muncy is Battling an Injury
With 26 games remaining in the regular season, the Dodgers are nursing a few injuries hoping to get everyone healthy in time for the postseason. Add Max Muncy to the list of the walking wounded, as Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts told the media that Muncy is out of Friday’s lineup with a knee issue.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner is L.A.’s Nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award
For the fifth time in his nine seasons with the Dodgers, third baseman Justin Turner is the team’s nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, the annual recognition of a Major League player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.
