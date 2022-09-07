Read full article on original website
A hurricane that just made landfall in Mexico is triggering flood concerns in parts of southern California
More extreme weather is in the forecast for Southern California this week as a hurricane spins in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.
Gaining strength, Hurricane Kay will extend extreme heat in Southern California through Friday
A strengthening hurricane tracking up Mexico's Pacific Coast will affect Southern California's weather by the weekend -- all while delivering punishing rains and high winds to the Mexican coast through Friday.The core of Hurricane Kay will be very near the west-central Baja California Peninsula, just after its peak intensity, on Thursday and Friday. Then it is expected to turn west and weaken more after coming close to San Diego on Saturday.The worst conditions are expected on the peninsula; however, the storm will still dictate the weather pattern for Southern California through the weekend.Kay had sustained winds of 85 mph Tuesday morning and...
Scorching Temperatures Just Broke A World Record In California's Death Valley
Visitors flocked to the national park to experience the incredible heat on Thursday.
Rain falling in Southern California threatening areas of drought-stricken state with possibilities of flash floods
In parts of Southern California that have been severely drought-stricken for months, residents are bracing for a storm that could drop a year's worth of rain -- and cause dangerous flash floods.
Videos show Las Vegas casinos underwater again following flash floods, the latest in a string of extreme weather events
One clip from inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino showed card tables being soaked as water fell from the ceiling.
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
September Temperature Outlook: Lingering Heat Possible In Parts Of Western, Northern U.S.
Temperatures are forecast to be most above average in parts of the western and northern U.S. Most areas in the East are expected to see temperatures close to the month's average. September typically brings to mind thoughts of cooler temperatures as fall starts to set in, but for portions of...
Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week
Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
California Heatwave to Bake Death Valley Just a Month After Record Rainfall
Extreme bursts of rain, as well as dangerous heatwaves, are both symptoms of climate change, an expert has said.
Storm Alert: Severe Weather with Tornadoes Threatens over 30 Million Americans in the Northeast from August 26
Severe weather with isolated tornadoes are expected to hit the Northeastern United States from Friday, August 26, putting over 30 million Americans at risk, according to US meteorologists. Other weather hazards posed by the looming thunderstorms include large hail, strong winds, and flash flooding due to heavy rain. There is...
7 million people are under flood watches while 7 million face extreme heat alerts
A flood watch is in place from Arizona to Wyoming, covering more than 7 million people, with afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms expected in much of the Southwest on Sunday.
The heat wave scorching California may be the worst in its history and now an offshore hurricane threatens to fan already raging wildfires
As Californians endure what could be the worst heat wave in state history, a rare hurricane offshore is poised to extend extreme temperatures already threatening rotating power outages and also deliver powerful winds that could fan raging wildfires.
Chicago to DC in path of severe storms
As much cooler air clashes with hot and humid air that has been in place late this August, severe thunderstorms will erupt over portions of the Midwest and Plains into Monday evening and then across portions of the Northeast on Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The storms have the potential to cause damage along a path encompassing several hundreds of miles of the Midwest.
Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding over the Southern United States to Move Toward the Lower Mississippi Valley
Heavy rain has continued to persist over the southern United States as of Monday evening, August 22, causing widespread flooding in multiple cities and towns. US weather authorities have issued renewed weather alerts regarding the potential spread of the inclement weather to the Lower Mississippi Valley in the next several days this week.
California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods
Californians sweated it out amid a record-breaking heat wave entering its 10th day Friday that has helped fuel deadly wildfires and pushed energy supplies to the brink of daily power outages.Relief is in sight as the remnants of a hurricane approach that will lower temperatures during the weekend but could bring another set of challenges: heavy rains that will be welcomed in the drought-plagued state but might cause flash floods. Climate change is making the planet warmer, scientists say, and weather-related disasters more extreme. The heat that colored weather maps dark red for more than a week in California...
Storms for the Midwest and warmer weather for the West
A stationary front will bring showers and storms across areas of the US, meanwhile temperatures are on the rise for California and south-central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
A rare tropical storm will skirt by the Southwest, just days after historic heatwave
As a historic September heat wave begins to taper off in the western United States, a tropical storm is spinning a little too close to comfort for southern California. Tropical Storm Kay is moving north along Mexico’s Baja California peninsula through today, bringing with it a massive amount of moisture and potentially gusty winds and dangerous surf.
A few storms around with warm temperatures
Upper troughing oriented from the western Gulf across the south and toward the eastern Great Lakes is keeping us under cloudy skies and rainy pattern.
'Even more extreme': Blistering heat to roast California, other Western states this week
The extreme heat that broiled California over Labor Day weekend will continue for much of the week in Nevada, Utah, Oregon, Idaho and Arizona.
