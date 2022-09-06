ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Number of Grizzly Bears Killed Near Yellowstone National Park in 2022 Revealed

The number of grizzly bear deaths by unnatural and natural causes in or outside of Yellowstone National Park is “roughly on par” with 2021 so far. That number? 28 grizzly bears have died, been killed, or found dead within the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem so far in 2022. The statistic comes courtesy of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team, who’ve posted the number online.
Yellowstone National Park Has Already Contained 3 Fires Ahead of Declaring Wildfire Season

With parkwide fire danger level set to HIGH, Yellowstone officials are closely monitoring the national park for further wildfires. Fires have been sparse in Yellowstone since the first of 2022 hit on June 20. Yet the park has already contained three wildfires ahead of officially declaring Fire Season. Ignition and continued burning of the Gray Fire on August 29 by lightning, however, has pushed officials to set the park fire danger level to HIGH.
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death

A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday.While the investigation continues, foul play is not suspected.The shoe was recovered from Abyss Pool on Tuesday, park officials reported. News of that discovery led a man from Maryland to contact the National Park Service to report that he and his family had spotted a shoe, floating sole up, in the hot spring on the morning of Aug. 11.Chris Quinn...
PHOTOS: Denali National Park Rangers Capture Pics of Extremely ‘Rare’ Creature

Rangers at Denali National Park in Alaska recently shared photos of a rare animal sighting they had in the park. On Saturday, the park posted two photos on Facebook that officials had taken of two rarely seen wolverines. These little guys are so slippery and elusive that even park rangers rarely, if ever, see them. But, they were spotted this weekend, and the rangers managed to snap a few photos before the critters disappeared again.
Enormous Elk Sends Man Airborne With Brutal Headbutt at Colorado’s Estes Park: VIDEO

In this viral clip from the popular Estes Park in Colorado, a man gets brutally headbutted by an elk and is sent airborne. At the beginning of the video, a man says “watch out,” seemingly indicating that before the video, the elk may have made some advances. However, one man clearly doesn’t pay attention. A man in a blue jacket walks mere feet away from the beast and immediately regrets it. The elk launches toward him. He tries to back away but becomes pinned between a small wall behind him. Once the huge antlers make contact with the man, he is spun over the wall and receives a second of air-time before hitting the ground.
Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, IDAHO – The ranger warned us before we attempted to enter the “zone of death.” Millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park each year, but one of the least visited parts of the park, the so-called zone of death, lies in Idaho. It’s rugged and remote, with no roads, a place where […] The post Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Yellowstone Employee Finds Human Foot Floating Around In An Abyss Pool At Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park has strict rules about not getting too close to their natural attractions, like their geysers, abyss pools, and even wildlife. Of course, the possibility of doing some jail time, severe maiming and even death, should be enough to keep tourists from being morons and getting too close to these attractions, but this might be an even bigger warning… According to ABC-Fox Montana, a Yellowstone National Park employee discovered part of a foot inside of a shoe, floating around […] The post Yellowstone Employee Finds Human Foot Floating Around In An Abyss Pool At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Yellowstone National Park Reveals Some of the Dumbest Questions Tourists Ask: VIDEO

Whoever said there’s no such thing as a stupid question obviously never met a Yellowstone National Park tourist. At least, that’s what it seems like hearing some of the questions they’ve asked. Yellowstone Jobs, the official TikTok account of the park’s hiring services, posted a video of the dumbest questions park employees have received from tourists over the years, and there are some doozies. Without further ado, here are some of the dumbest questions from tourists at Yellowstone National Park. Additionally, if you’re actually serious about your visit to the park, here are the top 10 things to do in Yellowstone. Now, let’s get into it.
The most popular attractions at Yellowstone National Park

Are Yellowstone National Park’s geysers, valleys, and waterfalls calling to you? Before you plan a visit, learn more about all of the incredible sights this natural wonder has to offer. For 150 years, visitors have enjoyed the iconic landscapes that make Yellowstone famous. While the park offers tons of hidden gems for guests who take the time to explore, certain landmarks stand out from the others. If you’re looking for a classic Yellowstone experience, these enduring sights are essential stops. As you schedule your trip, make sure to pencil in visits to six of the most popular attractions at Yellowstone...
Fury as tourists caught trespassing on Yellowstone’s Grand Prismatic Spring: ‘Unrepairable damage’

To enjoy some of the most incredible sights the US has to offer, tourists need only pay to access the national parks and follow a few simple rules – leave no trace, don't get close to the animals and stay on the trail. And yet so many often don't. A video showing a pair of tourists ignoring the simple rules went viral, stirring disappointment, exasperation and outrage on social media. In the clip, which was posted to the "Tourons of Yellowstone" — "touron" being a combination of the words tourist and moron — Instagram, a pair of tourists can be...
