In this viral clip from the popular Estes Park in Colorado, a man gets brutally headbutted by an elk and is sent airborne. At the beginning of the video, a man says “watch out,” seemingly indicating that before the video, the elk may have made some advances. However, one man clearly doesn’t pay attention. A man in a blue jacket walks mere feet away from the beast and immediately regrets it. The elk launches toward him. He tries to back away but becomes pinned between a small wall behind him. Once the huge antlers make contact with the man, he is spun over the wall and receives a second of air-time before hitting the ground.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 18 DAYS AGO