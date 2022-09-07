Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents in cleanup mode after flash flooding hits Kihei
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Much needed rain fell over the islands Thursday night and Friday, but an isolated downpour was too much for Kihei, Maui. The area was under a flash flood warning Friday afternoon after two inches of rain fell in a very short period of time. Some of that...
mauinow.com
Update 5:28 p.m.: Maui Flood Warning expires, flood waters gradually recede, bus service affected
Kīhei flooding closed roads and is affecting bus service. (Update: 5:28 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022) Flooding in Kīhei is affecting two Maui Bus routes: the Kīhei Villager Route #15 and the Kīhei Islander Route #20. Flooding, road closures and increased traffic are affecting service. For the latest information, bus passengers are encouraged to check the Maui Bus app, or to visit https://mauibus.org/announcements for information about route deviations.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
This weekend East shores may see a bump due to Hurricane Kay. An area of showers could dampen Labor Day for parts of the state. An area of showers will move from east to west over the islands for the holiday. More stable trade wind conditions moving in. Updated: Sep....
Parts of Maui experiencing flooding, road closures
Some locations that experienced flash flooding included Kihei, Wailea, Ulupalakua, Makena and Keokea.
