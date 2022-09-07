Read full article on original website
Should I buy Ethereum Now?
Ethereum price erased most of the gains it made in 2021 as concerns about digital currencies rose. The coin dropped to a year-to-date low of $881 in June and then started a slow recovery that saw it rise above $2,000 in August. ETH was trading at $1,703 on Friday, which was about 93% above the lowest level this year.
XBO partners with Chainalysis to integrate best-in-class compliance technology
XBO.com, a digital asset exchange dedicated to making crypto accessible to investors of all experience levels, announced a partnership with Chainalysis to support anti-fraud measures, power its compliance program, and monitor risk. The collaboration will ensure that top-grade compliance technology is integrated into the solution right from the get-go, Coin...
Is Ethereum getting to $2,000 as Chainalysis predicts explosive post-merge growth?
Chainalysis has projected a strong price rally of Ethereum post-merge. Ethereum ETH/USD will lead other cryptocurrencies in price after the Merge, according to Chainalysis data. The on-chain analysis firm says the yields that will come after the Merge will attract institutional investors. Chainalysis says increased institutional entry could see Ethereum challenge Bitcoin for the top spot.
Ethereum’s Merge event will be rocky at the beginning, says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried
Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of crypto exchange FTX, believes that Ethereum’s Merge will be rocky in its early days but will be beneficial to the broader ecosystem in the long term. Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of crypto exchange FTX, and Anthony Scaramucci, SkyBridge Capital founder, granted an interview to...
Three cryptos that could do well during the Ethereum merge week
The cryptocurrency market is showing a level of optimism that was largely unexpected at this point. Interest rates are rising in Europe, and most major economies are on the verge of a recession. If the current momentum continues, investors chasing gains in increasingly volatile markets are likely to turn to the cryptocurrency market.
Ravencoin has surged by 54% in the past week – What’s driving it?
The token is boosted by speculations of PoW miners’ shift. Ravencoin RVN/USD is alongside Terra Classic, making parabolic moves. In the last 7 days, RVN has added 54.42%. The gains are not stopping as the token surged by 20.36% in 24 hours as of the time of writing. So, what’s driving the price of the 79th-ranked cryptocurrency by market cap?
Should I buy Bitcoin now?
Bitcoin price has had a tough performance in 2022 as concerns about high interest rates converge with heightened geopolitical, inflation, and drought risks. After soaring to an all-time high of near $70,000 in 2021, Bitcoin slipped to a low of $17,470 this year. As a result, the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies dropped from over $3 trillion to less than $1 trillion.
11 Best Places to Buy Bitcoin in 2022
Bitcoin pioneered the concept of cryptocurrency and is still by far the most popular coin. This means there is an ever-growing number of places where you can buy BTC. The choice may seem overwhelming, but this guide is designed to help you arrive at a decision. We’ve researched and picked...
Shiba Inu clears $0.0000125 resistance but is the token a buy?
Shiba Inu team teased the Metaverse WAGMI Temple last weekend. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is witnessing increased buying pressure. As of press time, the trading volume of the meme token was up 102% in the last 24 hours. That’s despite the price cooling by 4% after the latest gains. Bulls could be taking a break after SHIB breached the $0.0000125 resistance.
Bitcoin’s next bull market is on its way, says Pantera Capital’s CEO
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a bear cycle at the moment, but Pantera Capital’s CEO is confident that the next bull market is on its way. Dan Morehead, Chief Executive Officer of Pantera Capital, believes that the bear market is coming to an end. He made this known during an interview with Bloomberg earlier this week.
Three low-flying cryptocurrencies that could rally in the coming weeks
Is the crypto bottom in? Is it the right time to start buying crypto? These are some of the questions that investors are dealing with now. While cryptocurrency prices remain depressed, there is a good chance that the cryptocurrency bottom is in. One of the signals of such a possibility is that Bitcoin whales are increasingly moving their coins to derivative exchanges.
