ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

Sioux Falls Donates More Land to South Dakota Veterans Cemetery

The South Dakota Veterans Cemetery is only a little more than a year old and already it is getting ready to expand thanks to the City of Sioux Falls. City officials have agreed to donate an additional 14 acres of land to the existing 60-acre facility, which is operated by the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

INFR Qualifying Rodeo to Flandreau, South Dakota

South Dakota is a rodeo state. In fact, if you look closely, you would see that Rodeo is the number one sport in the state. So, it should come as no surprise that the INFR has chosen South Dakota as the final stop on their road to their National Finals.
FLANDREAU, SD
B102.7

Watch Sioux Falls Officer Learn A Sweet New Trick

There's a fun saying that "you can't teach an old dog new tricks." Well in this case, you can teach police officers new skateboard tricks in minutes. Some kids in Sioux Falls were hanging out in the park riding on their skateboards. A couple of Sioux Falls Police Officers noticed all the fun they were having. So the kids invited the Sioux Falls Police Officers to join in. The Sioux Falls Police Officers probably thought they were just going to watch.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?

These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Society
B102.7

Sioux Falls among Top Places to Retire in America

When you're looking at where to spend your 'golden years' look no further than Sioux Falls. South Dakota's largest city is in the top 40 on a list of the best places to retire in America. To compile the list, WalletHub looked at data from the Employee Benefit Research Institute’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

6-Year-Old Reviews Minnesota State Fair Food

The 12 days leading up to Labor Day each year are some of the most entertaining and delicious moments to enjoy each year. That is if anytime during those days is spent at the Minnesota State Fair. For one local family, it was a day to take in all the...
HARTFORD, SD
B102.7

Yeehaw! Blake Shelton Is Coming To Sioux Falls!

There have been a lot of big names in music making stops in Sioux Falls while out on the road. Now, one of the tallest men in country music is coming back to the Sioux Empire in February of 2023. Blake Shelton is hitting the stage for his Back To...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#The Nest#Arts Festival#Dakota News Now
B102.7

Sioux Falls among Cities Expected to Grow Fastest by 2060

If you think Sioux Falls is crowded now, just wait. South Dakota's largest city is about to get a whole lot bigger. Sioux Falls is on a new list from 24/7 Wall St., predicting which U.S. cities will have the biggest population explosions between now and 2060. According to population...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

13 Things To Know After Labor Day

Seasonal changes are inevitable, and with the end of summer, more than the colors will begin to change. How you dress, what you eat, what your social calendar looks like, and the activities you do with your family. But, around here, summer seems to want to hang around a bit...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

This Real Estate Listing In Minnesota Is “Heavenly”

If you are trying to get in touch with your spiritual side, perhaps you would want to buy this former church in Bigelow, MN, just a few miles south of Worthington. As the pictures below will reveal, this decommissioned church is already in the process of being converted into a residential space. The listing says the church can be turned into a single-family 4,000 square-foot four-bedroom home or into a couple of two-bedroom duplexes.
BIGELOW, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy