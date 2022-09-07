ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Cardinals face the Nationals leading series 2-1

Washington Nationals (48-89, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (81-56, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-9, 4.91 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 142 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (10-9, 3.21 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -295, Nationals +238; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina catching Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Molina will replace Andrew Knizner to catch for David Montgomery and hit eighth. Molina has a $2,100 salary and numberFire’s models project him for 7.7 FanDuel points. Per our...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cardinals News: St. Louis calls up top prospect dominating in minor leagues

OF Dylan Carlson was placed on the IL by the St. Louis Cardinals, and now the long-awaited debut of OF/DH Alec Burleson is upon us. The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that OF Dylan Carlson would be placed on the 10-day IL with a left thumb sprain, and top 100 prospect OF/DH Alec Burleson has received a call up to replace him on the roster. To make room for Burleson on the roster, OF Connor Capel was designated for an assignment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

