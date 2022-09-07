Read full article on original website
Related
Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4
Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
The PlayStation 5 Has Backwards Compatibility — Does It Work for PS3 Games?
For most modern gamers, playing the newest games on the most recent consoles is usually the goal. When it comes to the PlayStation 5, anyone who's lucky enough to get their hands on this console amid ongoing shortages is most certainly looking forward to new and highly anticipated titles like God of War: Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. But sometimes, we want to be able to play some of our favorite older games on new machines too.
NME
Playstation says ‘Call Of Duty’ offer by Microsoft is “inadequate on many levels”
PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has branded Microsoft‘s Call Of Duty offer “inadequate on many levels”. It comes after Microsoft promised to keep the franchise on PlayStation for three years beyond the current agreement between Activision and Sony. But Sony says the offer fails to consider the impact...
ComicBook
Xbox Announces New Home Screen and UI Changes
Xbox has announced it is giving users a new home screen and making various changes to the UI. The home screen of a console is one of the most important features. It sets the tone for the feeling and aesthetic the console is going to offer, it is key to quickly and efficiently deliver information and making things like games, movies, and other apps easily accessible. Xbox has had a number of iconic home screens dating back to the original Xbox, but things really made an impact with the Blades dashboard on Xbox 360 and all of the subsequent evolutions that followed. All of the Xbox consoles have launched with new, premium, flashy home screens with the exception of the Xbox Series X, it's virtually identical to the Xbox One's current home screen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
Sony releasing gray camo PS5 so you can joke about not having to see your PS5
Sony Interactive Entertainment will release new gray camouflage versions of the DualSense wireless controller, PlayStation 5 console covers, and Pulse 3D wireless headset this fall, the company announced Tuesday. While ostensibly timed to hit alongside the October release of modern military shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the new gray camouflage pattern designs will primarily serve as a vector for making jokes about how you can’t find your DualSense controller (because it’s camouflaged, you see).
CD Projekt Red Announces That Cyberpunk 2077 Is Ending Production On The PlayStation 4 And Xbox One
Cyberpunk 2077’s PS4 and Xbox One versions will no longer receive updates, according to CD Projekt Red, who also confirmed that upcoming developments the recently unveiled Phantom Liberty—will only be made available on PC, PS5, Stadia, and Xbox Series X|S. They’ll concentrate their efforts and funds on the...
Emulating 3DS games with a Steam Deck proves that the Wii U was right
Through the magic of software emulation you can use a Steam Deck (opens in new tab) attached to a monitor to play Nintendo 3DS games, something I am now aware of thanks to tech video creator GameXData. In a tweet they posted, GameXData shows off a hilarious image combo using the Steam Deck's touch screen and Pokemon X/Y.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
FIFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
How to Reset Xbox Controllers for Xbox One, Xbox Series and Windows?
Xbox Wireless Controllers are ready to play on Windows PCs and Xbox consoles alike. The shared ecosystem between both platforms makes it easier than ever. And if you’re having trouble, we’re teaching you an all-in solution. That is: how to reset Xbox controllers?. See, Xbox One and Xbox...
IGN
Xbox Game Pass in September 2022: GRID Legends, Metal: Hellsinger, and More
Xbox has confirmed the first wave of games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass in September, including the already added GRID Legends, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Opus Magnum, and more. But, there's already a whole slew of other games we know that will be hitting the game subscription service throughout the month.
PC Magazine
SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless Review
The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless is a "60 percent"-style keyboard that features SteelSeries’ proprietary OmniPoint adjustable switches. The switches use magnetic sensors to let owners adjust the exact distance at which a key registers for faster response times, increased accuracy, and extra durability. The appeal of having different key-switch response times is what separates the Apex Pro Mini Wireless from its competitors (like the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog). While the tech is definitely impressive, the Apex line of keyboards have been using these switches since they were introduced in 2019, and a number of other keyboards, including the Huntsman Mini Analog, have competing gimmicks, such as optical analog switches. So at $239.99, the Apex Pro Mini is on the higher end of 60 percent keyboards but does little to warrant the high price.
JBL Bar 1000 Dolby Atmos soundbar creates a cinematic thrill with 4 upfiring drivers
Envelop your living room in a cinematic 3D surround sound experience with the JBL Bar 1000. This Dolby Atmos gadget comes with a detachable wireless surround speaker and 10’’ wireless subwoofer. The complete setup gives you an unmatched cinema sound experience. All you have to do is have the 2 detachable battery-powered surround speakers and then enjoy the amazing audio. Additionally, the HARMAN MultiBeam technology and 4 upfiring drivers create realistic, accurate height effects. As a result, you experience true Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound. This device also includes PureVoice technology so you get to enjoy voice clarity at its best. Together with the connected app, it ensures you simply love playing your favorite music and being in cinematic audio in your living room.
PC Magazine
Apple iPhone 14: How to Pre-Order and Get the Best Deal
If you're looking to buy one of Apple's latest smartphones, here's how to get the best price from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. The iPhones are here! The iPhones are here! Those exclamation points might be a bit too much since the yearly arrival of Apple’s crop is no longer met with around-the-block lines. But if you want the digital equivalent of that, you can pre-order the lineup.
ComicBook
Perfect Dark Gets New Update From Xbox Executive
An Xbox executive has offered an update on Perfect Dark, a reboot of Rare's iconic shooter. Perfect Dark was officially announced in 2020 after a new studio known as The Initiative was formed in 2018. The studio is comprised of veterans from across the gaming industry, ensuring only the best of the best are working on this title. Xbox has referred to the game as an "AAAA" title, as opposed to the normal "AAA" label used for big budget titles. As of right now, no one has any idea what that even means or how it could possibly live up to such a label. The game has been quiet since its initial reveal, leaving some to question what state is in. The only significant news to come out of Perfect Dark is that Crystal Dynamics is now helping out on the project following rumors of painfully slow development progress and large waves of staff departures, something some speculated to mean the game was in rough shape.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Error Code 8056 Fire TV
If you’ve encountered an “error code 8506” on your Fire TV, you might be prompted to update your app and system firmware. But does your screen gets stuck on the update screen? Or, even if you could complete the process, does it still show the same error and message?
PC Magazine
Microsoft Brings Back the Touch-Optimized Windows 11 Taskbar
Microsoft is bringing back the touch-optimized taskbar for Windows 11 that it first experimented with back in February. The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build (25197) includes support for a touch/tablet-optimized version of the taskbar, which is transitioned to automatically when a user disconnects or folds back the keyboard on their 2-in-1 device.
Digital Trends
How to set up a Roku device and connect it to your TV
While you may be familiar with the popular and time-tested Roku streaming platform baked into a number of TV brands, most know Roku from its original form factor — a wide range of dongles and set-top boxes you can buy separately and plug in to any TV. These come with extra features you might really like, including a voice control remote and the ability to switch Roku between TVs depending on where you want to watch.
PC Magazine
Android 13 Beta Includes 'Clear Calling' Noise Cancellation Feature
The latest beta release of Android 13 has revealed a new feature that promises to offer a better call experience on most mobile networks. As XDA Developers reports, the new feature is called "Clear Calling," and it was first discovered in the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 build by Mishaal Rahman, co-host of the Android Bytes and All About Android podcasts.
The Verge
Humble is bundling several great PC games for just $16
Humble is hosting an excellent bundle of PC games right now, straight from 2K Games’ vault. For your $16 contribution, you can get the big suite of games, including Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, XCOM: Ultimate Collection, PGA Tour 2K21, BioShock: The Collection, and more. You can, of course, pay more if you want as well as customize how your pledge is split among Take-Two Interactive, Humble, and the Covenant House charity that provides care and services to youth experiencing houselessness and trafficked young people. This deal will end in about two weeks.
Red Dead Redemption's epic trip to Mexico is still a masterpiece in sandbox storytelling
I replayed Red Dead Redemption, and was blown away by my favourite journey all over again. I'm back playing the original Red Dead Redemption and have just been called "feck ugly" by a whisky-nosed Irishman. By this point, my rugged friend has been unreliable at best in his bid to help me battle some of the Old West's most formidable foes – but as I watch him mount his steed and disappear over the crest of a grassy hill on the outskirts of Nuevo Paraiso, I can't help feeling a wee bit sad. I will never see this man again. And so, when the plucky guitar chords and soft spoken lyrics of indie folk singer Jose Gonzalez's 'Far Away' kick into gear, my teary eyes empty faster than a thirsty horse's water trough.
Comments / 0