Des Moines Business Record
City of Des Moines considering buying mostly vacant downtown office building, parking garage for $40.6 million
The city of Des Moines would purchase property owned by Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. at 1200 Locust St. and a parking garage under a proposal that will be considered by the City Council on Monday. Photo special to the Business Record. The former Nationwide building in downtown Des Moines’ Western...
iheart.com
Iowa's Fourth Costco Sets Opening Date
The store will feature a 153,394 square-foot retail warehouse, a tire center, 12 fuel pumps, and a 37,080 square-foot distribution center. The Ankeny Costco is located at 4000 NE Spectrum Drive, just north of SE Oralabor Road. The new Costco will be part of the Spectrum 36 development, a plan to bring retail, housing, and more to the area.
Hy-Vee loses Des Moines Democrats' Steak Fry contract
Polk County Democrats dropped Hy-Vee as the caterer for this year's Steak Fry fundraiser, Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told Axios Wednesday.Politics factored into the decision, he said.Catch up fast: The Steak Fry began more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and the Iowa Democratic Party.Polk County Democrats resurrected the event in 2017 after a several-year hiatus.Hy-Vee had catered the event since at least 1992, Bagniewski said.State of play: Hy-Vee's PAC has overwhelmingly supported GOP candidates since 2010, according to data published by the Hy-Vee Inc. Employees’ Political Action Committee.That's created tensions among some Democrats, as reported by the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland.What's happening: Orchestrate Management, which operates multiple metro restaurants including Centro and Bubba, agreed to match Hy-Vee as the lowest bidder this year, Bagniewski said.Hy-Vee did not respond to Axios' request for comment.The event: This year's Steak Fry is Sept. 17.It starts at 1 pm, in DSM's Water Works Park, $35.And according to the party, "All Democrats are welcome."
ourquadcities.com
Iowa landowners sued over survey
(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Ames
Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket while you were in Ames for the Cyclones game last weekend? Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at an Ames convenience store won a $1 million prize in Tuesday’s drawing. The winning ticket in Tuesday’s drawing was purchased at Gateway Expresse, 2400 University Blvd. in Ames. The […]
Iowa Star Does Impromptu Concert At Family Farm
It looks like all it takes to get a Grammy nominated artist to perform on your family farm is to post a video on Tik Tok. We're all going to have to take a page out of one Minnesota farmer's book. A little over a week ago a Minnesotan farmer...
One injured in southside Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting on the southside of Des Moines left one person injured Wednesday night. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Kenyon Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound […]
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
KCCI.com
Suspect in custody after high-speed police chase through Des Moines metro
ANKENY, Iowa — Thirty-two-year-old Joshua Jones has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase from Waukee to Ankeny on Tuesday. The chase went for about 27 miles through the metro. KCCI monitored Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cameras as law enforcement pursued a white vehicle.
KCCI.com
18-year-old shot near Good Park in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot near Good Park. According to police, a he was shot last night near 17th and Day streets, just south of Good Park. KCCI was on the scene last night as police were combing the scene...
Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million
Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
More Information Released on Cedar Rapids Fatal Police Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The Iowa D-C-I has released the identity of two Cedar Rapids police officers involved in a fatal shooting on August 30th. The D-C-I says Investigator Christopher Christy and Sergeant Bryson Garringer were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at the Inn Circle on the southwest side of the city. The two officers found 22-year-old William Rich and he showed a gun. The D-C-I says the officers fired and Rich was hit and died. The two officers are on paid leave while the investigation of the shooting continues.
Dash Cam Video of Iowa’s Derecho Storm Up Over 21 Million Views
In August 2020, a derecho storm rolled through the state of Iowa and caused horrific damage throughout the region. Not only was it a storm that many had never heard of before, the pure volume of damage accompanied by the huge winds, truly was unique and scary. One family's dash...
KCCI.com
Employee at Des Moines’ Brody Middle School on leave during internal investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — An employee at Des Moines' Brody Middle School is on leave while the school conducts an internal investigation. The district tells KCCI an allegation was made against the employee, but did not specify what the allegation was. In a statement, the district wrote, in part,...
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
KCCI.com
23-year-old woman dies following Des Moines shooting overnight
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the 23-year-old woman who wasshot and killed overnight. According to police, Aleah Rose Johnson, of Windsor Heights, suffered a gunshot wound late Monday night. Police reported that Johnson was shot inside of a car. She was treated at Iowa Methodist...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed woman
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces new charges in a crash thatkilled a woman on Hubbell Avenue last month. Guy Lawrence is now charged with vehicular homicide in addition to the OWI charge filed against him in August. According to court documents, Lawrence was drunk and...
KCRG.com
Waterloo Police warn over possible phone scam
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Police Department have received multiple complaints of a possible scam involving their dispatch number 319-291-2515. The callers receive a phone message from that dispatch number asking them to call back a Detective Payne at 319-333-7614. The number is not associated with the Waterloo Police...
KCRG.com
Des Moines woman sentenced for leaving the scene of crash that killed East High student
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The woman who hit and killed a Des Moines East High student will serve two years of probation. Ema Cardenas was killed near the intersection of East University Avenue and Sampson Street while walking home from school on April 28. Terra Flipping was facing five...
