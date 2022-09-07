Read full article on original website
DL-Online
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN D
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN DISTRICT COURT CIVIL DIVISION SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OTHER CIVIL (Action to Determine Adverse Claims) Court File No: 03-CV-22-1740 Jesse McCollum and Dan Stall, Plaintiffs, vs. John K. West, the unknown heirs of John K. West; Agnes B. West, the unknown heirs of Agnes B. West; Detroit Lakes Improvement Company, a Minnesota Corporation; The Detroit Lakes and Pelican Valley Navigation Company; also all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein, Defendants. SUMMONS THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS: You, and each of you, are hereby summoned and required to serve upon plaintiffs’ attorney an answer to the Complaint which is on file in the office of the Court Administrator of the above named Court, within twenty (20) days after the service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. This action involves, affects, and brings in question real property situated in the County of Becker, State of Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit: That part of the North Half of the Northwest Quarter in Section 9, Township 138 North, Range 41 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota which lies northeasterly of the northeasterly right of way line of Trunk Highway No. 59 as said right of way is laid out and established on the 28th day of November, 2018. EXCEPTING THEREFROM the plat of River Hills Park, said plat is on file and of record in the office of the Recorder in said County. The object of this action is to obtain a judgment that the plaintiffs are the owners in fee of the above described property, and that none of the said defendants have any estate or interest therein or lien thereon. Notice Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 543.22 Minnesota General Rule of Practice 114.01 provides that, “All civil cases are subject to Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) processes, except for those actions enumerated in Minn. Stat. 484.76 and Rules 111.01 and 310.01 of these rules.” These processes are set forth in Rules 114.01 through 114.13 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice for District Courts. This notice shall not modify or abrogate the Defendants requirement to provide a formal answer to the Complaint within the time period specified above. DATED: August 19, 2022 HANSON LAW OFFICE, P.C. BY:_\s\ Levi Liebl Levi Liebl, Attorney for Plaintiffs P. O. Box 340, Mahnomen, MN 56557 (218) 935-2266 / (218) 935-2267 FAX Atty License No: 0402573 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT The undersigned and the party I represent hereby acknowledge that costs, disbursements, and reasonable attorney and witness fees may be awarded pursuant to M.S.A. 549.211, to the party against whom the allegations in this pleading are asserted. \s\ Levi Liebl Levi Liebl (Sept. 10, 17 & 24, 2022) 100094.
DL-Online
Detroit Lakes, Becker County candidate forums set for this month
DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization working to empower voters through education and advocacy, will hold two candidate forums in September, and will also hold a voter registration event Sept. 20 in Detroit Lakes. The League will host two in-person candidate forums...
DL-Online
Donna Lynn Dustin
Donna Lynn Dustin, 54, died September 1, 2022, after living with breast cancer for many years. Donna was born and raised in Hampton, New Hampshire, where she graduated from Winnacunnet High School. She went on to get her undergraduate degree in natural resources from Cornell University and her masters of science degree at the University of Saskatchewan at Saskatoon.
DL-Online
Happenings around the lakes area, Sept. 7-17
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DL-Online
September 11th, 2022 CORMORANT TOWNSHIP
September 11th, 2022 CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Cormorant Township Board will conduct a Public Hearing on September 27th, 2022, at 6:30 P.M., in the Cormorant Township Hall, at Cormorant Village, to consider the following Petition: OLD BUSINESS: 1. APPLICANT: Matthew J Eaton 1626 Ash Place West Fargo, ND 58078 Application and Description of Project: Requesting a Variance to rebuild a water-oriented accessory structure to be the same dimensions of two hundred and eighty-eight (288) square feet, but to be moved from the current setback of six (6) feet to twenty-five (25) feet from the OHW, deviating from the allowable one-hundred and twenty (120) square feet. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.1024.000; Section 34 Township 138 Range 043; SHERBROOKE BEACH LOT 13. Project Location: The property is located at 10310 Sherbrooke Beach Ln Pelican Rapids, MN 56572. Application was tabled from the August 30th, 2022, Hearing. NEW BUSINESS: 2. APPLICANT: YMCA OF FARGO, ND 400 1ST Ave S Fargo, ND 58103 Application and Description of Project: Requesting a Variance to build a bathhouse to be located twenty (20) feet from the centerline of a township road, deviating from the required setback of fifty-three (53) feet from the centerline of a township road. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.7010.000; Section 11 Township 138 Range 043; 11-138-43 GOVT LOT 1 LESS .52AC (6-158-5). PT N1/2 NE1/4: COMM NW COR NE1/4 SEC 11, E 1201.76’ TO POB; S 1320’, E 433.24’, N 1320’, W 433.24’ TO POB (12.75AC). & PT NE1/4 NE1/4: COMM NE COR, W 330’ TO POB; W 660’, S TO S LN NE1/4 NE1/4, E 660’, N TO POB. LESS .45AC (PT 6-158-5). Project Location: The property is located at 14563 YMCA LN Lake Park, MN 56554. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator Becker County (Sept. 10, 2022) 100107.
DL-Online
Cleo Bernadine (Olsen) Smith
Sept. 6, 1942 - Sept. 6, 2022. LAKE PARK, Minn. - Cleo Bernadine (Olsen) Smith, 80, Lake Park, Minn., died Tuesday, Sept. 6, in her home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12, at Wright Funeral Home in Hawley, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Christian Fellowship Church in Detroit Lakes, Minn. Burial will be in Lake Ida Cemetery.
DL-Online
Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help
DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
DL-Online
David Kramer
David E. Kramer, 60, Detroit Lakes, MN, died Sunday, September 4, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 10 at David-Donehower Funeral Home with a time of gathering 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will be held at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery.
DL-Online
Girls soccer: Lakers get first won of the season in Crookston
CROOKSTON- Not only was Thursday the first time the Detroit Lakes girls soccer team scored this season, but it was also the first win. “We had some pieces fall together,” Lakers’ head coach Ben Aastuen said. “I’ve been telling the girls they have the pieces, and they came together yesterday.”
DL-Online
Detroit Lakes Public School District projects enrollment increase
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes Public School District’s preliminary enrollment numbers show an increase of about 32 students for the current school year. The preliminary, regular instruction enrollment to start the year totaled 2,630 in K-12, as of Wednesday, Sept. 7. That does not include enrollment at the Alternative Learning Center or Early Childhood Special Education.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fergus Falls Commerce President: Our city is continuing to see growth
(Fergus Falls, MN) -- A Fergus Falls official is speaking about continued growth within the city, and is encouraging everyone to stop by and see the sites. Lisa Workman Chamber of Commerce President for Fergus Falls. She joined WDAY Radio to speak on what she called "continued growth" in the area, which she asserts is bringing people from all across the region to the city.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota National Guard says a soldier from West Fargo died over the weekend. Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued the following statement on the death of Staff Sgt. Cody Cox. “Our North Dakota National Guard family mourns the...
DL-Online
Boys soccer: Detroit Lakes rolls over Crookston on the road
DETROIT LAKES – Avery Young scored three goals in the first half of the Detroit Lakes boys soccer team’s road win at Crookston. The Lakers (3-1) cruised to a 7-2 win behind the senior’s hat trick. Detroit Lakes scored three goals in the first 19 minutes. Young had two of them, while Noah Meyer scored his eighth of the season.
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska Football vs. North Dakota
The Nebraska Cornhusker football team scored 31 second half points to take a 38-17 win in its home-opener in front of a sell-out crowd at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Man identified in second tri level crash from weekend in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We now know the name of the Moorhead man who was involved in a crash at the tri-level interchange here in Fargo Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 68-year-old David Miller crashed into the concrete median barrier separating I-29 and 94. Miller sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
DL-Online
Girls tennis: Otters, Prowlers trip up Lakers at Fergus triangular
FERGUS FALLS – The Detroit Lakes girls tennis team dropped both matches at the Fergus Falls triangular last Friday. Before falling 7-0 against Thief River Falls, the Lakers started the day with a narrow 4-3 defeat against the Otters. "Once again, it came down to a third set. This...
DL-Online
Get free, fresh pressed apple juice at Gottenborg Apple Orchard Saturday, Sept. 10
AUDUBON – A massive fruit press, brought to Audubon from California’s wine country, will be squeezing free and fresh apple juice on Saturday, Sept. 10, as part of the inaugural Apple Fest. Gottenborg Apple Orchard in Audubon will also serve apple brats, apple pie and have chemical-free apples...
DL-Online
Volleyball: Lakers' sweep streak continues against Park Rapids
PARK RAPIDS – The Detroit Lakes volleyball team extended its set winning streak to 12 with a swipe of Park Rapids on Thursday night. The Lakers (4-0) beat the Panthers (1-3) 3-0 with 25-17, 25-22 and 25-19 set wins. Detroit Lakes has yet to lose a set this season.
DL-Online
Football: Lakers rally in second half to beat East Grand Forks
EAST GRAND FORKS – Detroit Lakes was staring at an uphill battle less than two minutes into the second half on Friday against East Grand Forks. The Lakers (2-0) trailed 7-0 and turned the ball over for the second time. That’s when senior Grady Kirchner stepped up. The...
School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp
An employee of a school in southern Minnesota has died after a drowning incident in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the staff member, a 30-year-old man from Hutchinson, Minnesota, was with a group of students at a weekend retreat at Northstar Camp when he went under water at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
