STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN DISTRICT COURT CIVIL DIVISION SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OTHER CIVIL (Action to Determine Adverse Claims) Court File No: 03-CV-22-1740 Jesse McCollum and Dan Stall, Plaintiffs, vs. John K. West, the unknown heirs of John K. West; Agnes B. West, the unknown heirs of Agnes B. West; Detroit Lakes Improvement Company, a Minnesota Corporation; The Detroit Lakes and Pelican Valley Navigation Company; also all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein, Defendants. SUMMONS THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS: You, and each of you, are hereby summoned and required to serve upon plaintiffs’ attorney an answer to the Complaint which is on file in the office of the Court Administrator of the above named Court, within twenty (20) days after the service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. This action involves, affects, and brings in question real property situated in the County of Becker, State of Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit: That part of the North Half of the Northwest Quarter in Section 9, Township 138 North, Range 41 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota which lies northeasterly of the northeasterly right of way line of Trunk Highway No. 59 as said right of way is laid out and established on the 28th day of November, 2018. EXCEPTING THEREFROM the plat of River Hills Park, said plat is on file and of record in the office of the Recorder in said County. The object of this action is to obtain a judgment that the plaintiffs are the owners in fee of the above described property, and that none of the said defendants have any estate or interest therein or lien thereon. Notice Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 543.22 Minnesota General Rule of Practice 114.01 provides that, “All civil cases are subject to Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) processes, except for those actions enumerated in Minn. Stat. 484.76 and Rules 111.01 and 310.01 of these rules.” These processes are set forth in Rules 114.01 through 114.13 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice for District Courts. This notice shall not modify or abrogate the Defendants requirement to provide a formal answer to the Complaint within the time period specified above. DATED: August 19, 2022 HANSON LAW OFFICE, P.C. BY:_\s\ Levi Liebl Levi Liebl, Attorney for Plaintiffs P. O. Box 340, Mahnomen, MN 56557 (218) 935-2266 / (218) 935-2267 FAX Atty License No: 0402573 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT The undersigned and the party I represent hereby acknowledge that costs, disbursements, and reasonable attorney and witness fees may be awarded pursuant to M.S.A. 549.211, to the party against whom the allegations in this pleading are asserted. \s\ Levi Liebl Levi Liebl (Sept. 10, 17 & 24, 2022) 100094.

