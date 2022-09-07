Read full article on original website
Related
Billboard
Executive Turntable: Solid Foundation Boards New Partner; BBC Hires D&I Director
Brandon Farmer was named partner at Solid Foundation Management, a subsidiary of Quality Control Artist Management which recently announced a joint venture with SoundCloud to develop and manage new artists. Farmer will focus on expanding the Solid Foundation roster beyond the current Quality Control Music roster. He can be reached at brandon@solidfoundationmgmt.com.
Kim Kelleher Elevated to Chief Commercial Officer at AMC Networks
Kim Kelleher added oversight of distribution revenue to her portfolio at AMC Networks, a substantial enlargement of her duties at the content company that was recently put under the aegis of a new CEO. Kelleher, who will continue to supervise advertising sales and partnerships, has been named chief commercial officer of the company, best known for its flagship cable network and influential series like “Better Call Saul” and “The Walking Dead.” “A cohesive, forward-looking commercial revenue team that has responsibility for all of our valuable partner relationships across advertisers, affiliates and new digital platforms makes strong strategic sense and Kim is the...
Imax Hires Finance, Adtech Exec Jennifer Horsley To Head Investor Relations
Imax Corp. has tapped Jennifer Horsley as SVP of Investor Relations to oversee the large format exhibitor and growing tech platform’s global IR strategy and lead outreach to the investment community. She joins from adtech firm Taboola, where she was part of the core executive team that took the company public last year. Horsley will be based in New York and report to Imax CFO Natasha Fernandes. “Jennifer has excellent experience in helping guide technology companies at critical points in their evolution; she is a strategic thinker and effective communicator with a track record of building strong, lasting investor relationships,” said Fernandes....
Shuffle Board: Target CEO Recommits, New Reebok CEO, Cart.com Names CMO
Retail Target Target Corporation announced that Brian Cornell has committed to remain as CEO and lead the company for approximately three more years. Additionally, the company announced that Arthur Valdez, executive vice president and chief supply chain and logistics officer, will retire from Target. He will be succeeded by Gretchen McCarthy, senior vice president, global inventory management. McCarthy will also join Target’s leadership team. With 64-year-old Cornell’s commitment, Target’s board of directors eliminated its retirement policy, which was designed to initiate a discussion regarding the possible retirement of its CEO at the age of 65. McCarthy will report to John Mulligan, Target’s executive vice president...
RELATED PEOPLE
Robert G. Riney named CEO, president of Henry Ford Health
Robert G. Riney, who began his career at Henry Ford Health 44 years ago when he was a student at Wayne State University, was named president and CEO of the Detroit-based health system Thursday. Riney, who has served as Henry Ford’s chief operating officer since 2003, replaces Wright Lassiter III,...
3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Acquired By Mysterious Wallet In Single Transaction
An anonymous Ethereum ETH/USD wallet acquired more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens in a single transaction. What Happened: Blockchain data from Etherscan shows that a mysterious wallet address acquired 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens worth $42 million on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the tokens were worth $41.2...
Benzinga
Cruz Battery Metals Announces Corporate Update
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted a total of 2,850,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 2,900,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest as follows: 40% on the date of grant, 20% on 3 months, 20% on six months and 20% on 9 months. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
investing.com
Hawsons Iron appoints Paul Cassano to lead project team and oversee bankable feasibility study
Hawsons Iron Ltd (ASX:HIO) has tapped Paul Cassano to lead the Hawsons Iron project team as project director. Cassano is an experienced mining executive with more than 30 years in executive general management, operations management and technical roles in the mining and resources sectors. Extensive experience. His extensive experience includes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Uranium Royalty Corp. Files Quarterly Report
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. UROY URC ("URC" or the "Company") announces that it has published its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. As at July 31,...
Benzinga
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Property for $889,000
Four Corners Property Trust FCPT, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Caliber Collision property for $889,000. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Michigan and is occupied under a net lease with approximately nine years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.9% capitalization rate including near term rent increases and exclusive of transaction costs.
My Business Was Started At Benzinga Cannabis Conference
There are hundreds of cannabis conferences and events out there, taking place throughout the year and across the country. You know you should be going to at least a few of them but the cost of tickets and travel adds up – not to mention the time away from work, tight budgets and a pandemic that is still very real. Besides, what would you get out of it?
Benzinga
SEC Division of Corporation Finance to Add Industry Offices Focused on Crypto Assets and Industrial Applications and Services
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced plans to add an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services to the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The DRP has long had offices to review company filings by issuers. The two new offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and that are grouped by industry expertise to further the Division’s work to promote capital formation and protect investors. The DRP anticipates the new offices will be established later this fall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of GE GE today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 25, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 26, 2022. About...
Synthetic Data Pioneer Mindtech Global Appoints James Hill as CRO
SHEFFIELD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Mindtech Global, the developer of the world’s leading end-to-end ‘synthetic’ data creation platform for the training of AI vision systems, today announced James Hill has joined the management team as Chief Revenue Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005586/en/ James Hill, CRO at Mindtech Global (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga
DelphX Grants Stock Options
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. DELX DPXCF ("DelphX") announced that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to eligible participants under its stock option plan (the "Plan"). The options have a two-year maturity and are exercisable for common shares of DelphX at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share, all in accordance with the Plan.
AMC Networks Consolidates Ad Sales And Distribution, Upping Kim Kelleher To Top Commercial Role As Josh Reader Sets Exit
AMC Networks is consolidating its distribution and affiliate operations with ad sales, promoting Kim Kelleher to the new role of chief commercial officer. Josh Reader, who joined AMC Networks in 2011 and has been president of distribution and development since 2019, is exiting the company. He had previously informed top execs of his plan to run a new venture he has launched in the content creation and blockchain space. Reader plans to stay with AMC Networks through early 2023. In her expanded role, Kelleher will report to Christina Spade, who recently became the company’s CEO after a stint as its CFO. As...
Benzinga
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
GREAT BEAR ROYALTIES CORP. ("GBRR") The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by International Royalty Corporation and its subsidiary 1370553 B.C. Ltd., wholly-owned subsidiaries of Royal Gold Inc. RGLD, of all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company in exchange for $6.65 per share in cash consideration. The acquisition will be conducted by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under section 291 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Arrangement was completed pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated July 10, 2022.
Benzinga
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Medtronic plc Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the stock of Medtronic plc MDT between June 8, 2019 and May 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 7, 2022.
Benzinga
NeuroOne Medical Tech's Return On Capital Employed Insights
According to Benzinga Pro data, during Q3, NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC posted sales of $32 thousand. Earnings were up 9.76%, but NeuroOne Medical Tech still reported an overall loss of $2.76 million. In Q2, NeuroOne Medical Tech brought in $36 thousand in sales but lost $3.06 million in earnings. What...
Benzinga
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MOLN, MF and LFST
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
LAW・
Comments / 0