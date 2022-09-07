ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Executive Turntable: Solid Foundation Boards New Partner; BBC Hires D&I Director

Brandon Farmer was named partner at Solid Foundation Management, a subsidiary of Quality Control Artist Management which recently announced a joint venture with SoundCloud to develop and manage new artists. Farmer will focus on expanding the Solid Foundation roster beyond the current Quality Control Music roster. He can be reached at brandon@solidfoundationmgmt.com.
BUSINESS
Variety

Kim Kelleher Elevated to Chief Commercial Officer at AMC Networks

Kim Kelleher added oversight of distribution revenue to her portfolio at AMC Networks, a substantial enlargement of her duties at the content company that was recently put under the aegis of a new CEO. Kelleher, who will continue to supervise advertising sales and partnerships, has been named chief commercial officer of the company, best known for its flagship cable network and influential series like “Better Call Saul” and “The Walking Dead.” “A cohesive, forward-looking commercial revenue team that has responsibility for all of our valuable partner relationships across advertisers, affiliates and new digital platforms makes strong strategic sense and Kim is the...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Imax Hires Finance, Adtech Exec Jennifer Horsley To Head Investor Relations

Imax Corp. has tapped Jennifer Horsley as SVP of Investor Relations to oversee the large format exhibitor and growing tech platform’s global IR  strategy and lead outreach to the investment community. She joins from adtech firm Taboola, where she was part of the core executive team that took the company public last year. Horsley will be based in New York and report to Imax CFO Natasha Fernandes. “Jennifer has excellent experience in helping guide technology companies at critical points in their evolution; she is a strategic thinker and effective communicator with a track record of building strong, lasting investor relationships,” said Fernandes....
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Target CEO Recommits, New Reebok CEO, Cart.com Names CMO

Retail Target Target Corporation announced that Brian Cornell has committed to remain as CEO and lead the company for approximately three more years. Additionally, the company announced that Arthur Valdez, executive vice president and chief supply chain and logistics officer, will retire from Target. He will be succeeded by Gretchen McCarthy, senior vice president, global inventory management. McCarthy will also join Target’s leadership team. With 64-year-old Cornell’s commitment, Target’s board of directors eliminated its retirement policy, which was designed to initiate a discussion regarding the possible retirement of its CEO at the age of 65. McCarthy will report to John Mulligan, Target’s executive vice president...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Cruz Battery Metals Announces Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted a total of 2,850,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 2,900,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest as follows: 40% on the date of grant, 20% on 3 months, 20% on six months and 20% on 9 months. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Business Industry#Linus Business#Kopin Corporation Kopn#Board Of Directors#Company#Metaverse#Ultra Electronics Group#British#Defense And Security#Analog Devices#Industrial Sensing
Benzinga

Uranium Royalty Corp. Files Quarterly Report

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. UROY URC ("URC" or the "Company") announces that it has published its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. As at July 31,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Property for $889,000

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Caliber Collision property for $889,000. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Michigan and is occupied under a net lease with approximately nine years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.9% capitalization rate including near term rent increases and exclusive of transaction costs.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

My Business Was Started At Benzinga Cannabis Conference

There are hundreds of cannabis conferences and events out there, taking place throughout the year and across the country. You know you should be going to at least a few of them but the cost of tickets and travel adds up – not to mention the time away from work, tight budgets and a pandemic that is still very real. Besides, what would you get out of it?
ECONOMY
Benzinga

SEC Division of Corporation Finance to Add Industry Offices Focused on Crypto Assets and Industrial Applications and Services

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced plans to add an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services to the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The DRP has long had offices to review company filings by issuers. The two new offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and that are grouped by industry expertise to further the Division’s work to promote capital formation and protect investors. The DRP anticipates the new offices will be established later this fall.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of GE GE today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 25, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 26, 2022. About...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Synthetic Data Pioneer Mindtech Global Appoints James Hill as CRO

SHEFFIELD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Mindtech Global, the developer of the world’s leading end-to-end ‘synthetic’ data creation platform for the training of AI vision systems, today announced James Hill has joined the management team as Chief Revenue Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005586/en/ James Hill, CRO at Mindtech Global (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Benzinga

DelphX Grants Stock Options

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. DELX DPXCF ("DelphX") announced that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to eligible participants under its stock option plan (the "Plan"). The options have a two-year maturity and are exercisable for common shares of DelphX at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share, all in accordance with the Plan.
STOCKS
Deadline

AMC Networks Consolidates Ad Sales And Distribution, Upping Kim Kelleher To Top Commercial Role As Josh Reader Sets Exit

AMC Networks is consolidating its distribution and affiliate operations with ad sales, promoting Kim Kelleher to the new role of chief commercial officer. Josh Reader, who joined AMC Networks in 2011 and has been president of distribution and development since 2019, is exiting the company. He had previously informed top execs of his plan to run a new venture he has launched in the content creation and blockchain space. Reader plans to stay with AMC Networks through early 2023. In her expanded role, Kelleher will report to Christina Spade, who recently became the company’s CEO after a stint as its CFO. As...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

GREAT BEAR ROYALTIES CORP. ("GBRR") The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by International Royalty Corporation and its subsidiary 1370553 B.C. Ltd., wholly-owned subsidiaries of Royal Gold Inc. RGLD, of all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company in exchange for $6.65 per share in cash consideration. The acquisition will be conducted by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under section 291 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Arrangement was completed pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated July 10, 2022.
MARKETS
Benzinga

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Medtronic plc Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MDT

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the stock of Medtronic plc MDT between June 8, 2019 and May 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 7, 2022.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

NeuroOne Medical Tech's Return On Capital Employed Insights

According to Benzinga Pro data, during Q3, NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC posted sales of $32 thousand. Earnings were up 9.76%, but NeuroOne Medical Tech still reported an overall loss of $2.76 million. In Q2, NeuroOne Medical Tech brought in $36 thousand in sales but lost $3.06 million in earnings. What...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

