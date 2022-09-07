ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Calhoun County, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
County
Calhoun County, MI
City
Albion, MI
Albion, MI
Government
Marshall, MI
Government
City
Marshall, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Historic Buildings#Great Pumpkin#Art#Travel Destinations#Ebmy Farm#Esham Family Farm#Zemr Family Farm#The Land S Harvest Party
WWMTCw

2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

New Playground Coming To Kalamazoo’s Milham Park

As a kid, there's nothing like spending that day at the park with your siblings, cousins, friends, or even meeting new ones. Taking turns on the swing, seesaws, slides, and other playground equipment or even playing games in the field like tag, hide and go seek, football, and soccer. In Kalamazoo, there are tons of playgrounds to visit and they all have different things to offer.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
wlen.com

Hotel Company No Longer Interested in Adrian Inn

Adrian, MI – The hotel company that the City of Adrian said was interested in purchasing the Adrian Inn after the City was finished using it has changed their mind. Administrator Greg Elliott talked to WLEN News after the Commission’s pre meeting study session Tuesday night…where he broke the news to the public…
wtvbam.com

Branch County schedules scrap tire recycling event for October 1

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will once again conduct a scrap tire recycling event on Saturday, October 1. Branch County Administrator Bud Norman told the Board of Commissioners during Thursday’s work session that the event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon and that the trailer being used to collect the tires will be behind the Department of Health and Human Services building next to the new County Jail on Keith Wilhelm Drive.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Molly, at the SPCA of SW Michigan, Will Easily Steal Your Heart

This is Molly. She's just a couple of months old and weighs barely five pounds but, boy, did she have lots of love to give. Even while we were on air this morning, it was hard to stay focused because all Molly wanted to do was give lots of kisses. It's hard to tell what kind of dog Molly is or how big she'll eventually be but, it feels safe to say that she might be part chihuahua.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy