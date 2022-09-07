Read full article on original website
JACKSON, MI -- Crews began demolition of a 114-year-old Jackson landmark Thursday, tearing into a former school known in recent years as the “paczki palace.”. St. Joseph Catholic School, built in 1908 at 717 Waterloo Ave., housed students for nearly 100 years before it closed in 2005 due to declining enrollment.
Monika Allen lives in Holland, but she grew up in Kalamazoo and still has family here. A few years ago, driving on South Street in the West Main Hill neighborhood, she saw something unexpected. “I was in the car and I said, why is there a train, caboose, just on...
A scheduled water main repair will prompt a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.
Here's where you can find them.
A gas main leak caused a fire in Kalamazoo on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A struggling theater is closing for a week in an attempt to stay open for the long term. The Eaton Theatre in Charlotte has already raised ticket prices twice since January. Prices have risen from $5 to $6.50, but that hasn’t brought in enough money.
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County business that opened in 1922 is proud to still be serving the community 100 years later. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Roy M. Brewer opened his business in 1922, and since then has helped thousands...
Fusing Mexican and US music including country music, polka, and waltzes, the Tex-Mex concert featuring Celestina y Los Sanchez Concert with emcee Dano Oropeza will celebrate both Hispanic Heritage month and the community-wide Cultivating Community programming at Tibbits Opera House on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 2pm. Well known throughout the...
A recent post on Kalamazoo's Reddit brought up a very valid point: why is it so hard to find a great sandwich in the Kalamazoo area?. The post, which you can see here, was made by u/mommabwoo and reads, in part,. Is Kalamazoo a sandwich desert? I’m not talking a...
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
As a kid, there's nothing like spending that day at the park with your siblings, cousins, friends, or even meeting new ones. Taking turns on the swing, seesaws, slides, and other playground equipment or even playing games in the field like tag, hide and go seek, football, and soccer. In Kalamazoo, there are tons of playgrounds to visit and they all have different things to offer.
JACKSON, MI – The final Bright Walls festival is here and organizers are gearing up to send it off with a bang. Murals and entertainment hit the streets one last time in downtown Jackson on Sept. 8-11. A full weekend of events are scheduled. “We’re definitely excited for the...
South Wisner Street will be closed in both directions from west Michigan Avenue to west Franklin Street starting Tuesday morning so crews can complete an urgent sewer repair.
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
Adrian, MI – The hotel company that the City of Adrian said was interested in purchasing the Adrian Inn after the City was finished using it has changed their mind. Administrator Greg Elliott talked to WLEN News after the Commission’s pre meeting study session Tuesday night…where he broke the news to the public…
It's the weekend after Labor Day 2022 all across Michigan, and we've begun our slow descent into autumn. Looking for some fun stuff to do before the weather gets too cold? You've come to the right place. Here are some fun things happening this weekend within a couple hours' drive...
ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters say they are working to put out a fire that began as a prescribed burn that spread out of control in Kalamazoo County on Friday. The fire is located near Second Street and EF Avenue in Alamo Township, according to crews on scene. FOX...
There is a heavy police presence outside an apartment complex in Lansing.
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will once again conduct a scrap tire recycling event on Saturday, October 1. Branch County Administrator Bud Norman told the Board of Commissioners during Thursday’s work session that the event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon and that the trailer being used to collect the tires will be behind the Department of Health and Human Services building next to the new County Jail on Keith Wilhelm Drive.
This is Molly. She's just a couple of months old and weighs barely five pounds but, boy, did she have lots of love to give. Even while we were on air this morning, it was hard to stay focused because all Molly wanted to do was give lots of kisses. It's hard to tell what kind of dog Molly is or how big she'll eventually be but, it feels safe to say that she might be part chihuahua.
