Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Three Astros Minor Leaguers Named Players of the Month for August
Minor League Baseball released its Player of the Month honorees Wednesday. The Houston Astros had three farmhands take home the award for August, including Lewis Brinson who was traded to the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 31. Brinson slashed .380/.449/.709 for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in the Pacific Coast...
Yardbarker
Oscar Gonzalez's 2 homers, 4 hits lead Guardians past Twins
Oscar Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead the Cleveland Guardians to a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in Minneapolis. It was the first career multi-homer game for the rookie, who had hit just five major league home runs entering the contest.
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
Fox News
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera becomes 4th player in franchise history since 1961 to hit milestone after walk-off
Oswaldo Cabrera entered an exclusive club after he provided the New York Yankees with a walk-off win against the Minnesota Twins in the first game of their doubleheader on Wednesday. The rookie’s walk-off single in the 12th inning scored Isiah Kiner-Falefa and helped New York to a 5-4 victory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Eric Haase homers twice, Tigers beat Royals 10-2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eric Haase hit wo solo homers, Jeimer Candelario had a three-run shot and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 10-2 on Friday night. Haase opened the second inning by blasting Daniel Lynch’s second pitch 444 feet to the seats above the left-field fountains for his seventh consecutive hit.
Moncada did something at the plate no AL player in history has
Yoán Moncada went off last night. The White Sox third baseman had five hits, for five RBIs and two home runs. It's the second time this season Moncada has had five hits and five RBIs. And that might not seem significant, but it's the first time an American League...
Reds start fast to back Lodolo in 8-2 victory over Brewers
MILWAUKEE (AP) — TJ Friedl homered to lead off a five-run first inning, left-hander Nick Lodolo pitched eight strong innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-2 on Friday night. In a matchup of rookie starters, Lodolo (4-5) easily outperformed Brewers right-hander Jason Alexander (2-3). Lodolo had career bests with 11 strikeouts and eight innings, and walked none, while Cincinnati’s first six batters reached base off Alexander. Friedl hit an 0-2 pitch for his first career leadoff home run. Jonathan India hit the next pitch for a stand-up triple and scored on Kyle Farmer’s single. Jake Farley was hit by a pitch, then boos followed an RBI single Donovan Solano that put the Reds up 3-0. After Aristides Aquino walked to load the bases, Milwaukee — fighting for a wild-card spot — recorded its first outs by turning a double play, but a run scored to put the Reds up 4-0. Alexander appeared to yell into his glove after an RBI single by Jose Barrero made it 5-0.
Wacky Double Play Turns Into Baserunning Tragedy for Pirates
This wild sequence saw the Cardinals turn a rather unique double play.
Comments / 0