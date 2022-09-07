The Paw Paw Wine & Harvest Festival is kicking off today, September 9th, and running all weekend long! The festival offers something for everyone, with a full slate of activities from live entertainment and a 5K, to carnival rides and the St. Julian Festival Parade. The beloved Refresco Grape Stomp competition is returning as well, where teams will compete to see who can stomp the most grape juice. And, of course, there will be plenty of opportunities to taste many fine wines and beers crafted right here in Michigan.

