“Things To Do, Places To Go” Podcast- September 9th, 2022
The Paw Paw Wine & Harvest Festival is kicking off today, September 9th, and running all weekend long! The festival offers something for everyone, with a full slate of activities from live entertainment and a 5K, to carnival rides and the St. Julian Festival Parade. The beloved Refresco Grape Stomp competition is returning as well, where teams will compete to see who can stomp the most grape juice. And, of course, there will be plenty of opportunities to taste many fine wines and beers crafted right here in Michigan.
Celebrate National Grandparents Day at Craig’s Cruisers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — September 11th is National Grandparents Day and Craig’s Cruisers wants you to spend the day with them by offering Grandma and Grandpa free mini golf. The offer is available at Craig’s Cruiser locations in Holland, Muskegon, and Grand Rapids. Have some fun this Sunday with your grandparents for a free round of mini golf at Craig’s Cruisers!
Michigan Maritime Museum Announces Grand Opening of Maritime Heritage Center
The Michigan Maritime Museum is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of the new Maritime Heritage Center on their campus in South Haven, marked by a celebration on September 30, 2022. Barely a year after the demolition of the previous museum building, the. new facility is now completely finished and...
Fall Peddlers’ Market, An Artfully Curious Faire
Zeeland will host its eighth Fall Peddler’s Market and first ever Little Peddlers’ event, an artfully curious faire downtown on Church Street between Main Street and Central Avenue on September 10 from 9am to 3pm brought to you by Back to Health Chiropractic. Welcome Fall into your home...
Tex-Mex Concert Featuring Celestina y Los Sanchez Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Fusing Mexican and US music including country music, polka, and waltzes, the Tex-Mex concert featuring Celestina y Los Sanchez Concert with emcee Dano Oropeza will celebrate both Hispanic Heritage month and the community-wide Cultivating Community programming at Tibbits Opera House on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 2pm. Well known throughout the...
Grand Haven restaurant to be featured on National TV show
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A popular local restaurant in Grand Haven will be featured on the national television show America's Best Restaurants that's known for highlighting independently-owned restaurants. Open since 1994, JW's Food & Spirits offers customers a casual menu, happy hour, pub, indoor and outdoor seating. They're named...
Grand Rapids Chamber addresses ongoing downtown issues
The efforts continue to clean up and make the city of Grand Rapids a safer place. FOX 17 caught up with the Chamber of Commerce Wednesday to find out if they're seeing any progress.
The Rise of Print: Rembrandt & Company Brings the Masters of 14th-17th Century Printmaking to Muskegon
The Muskegon Museum of Art presents The Rise of Print: Rembrandt & Company opening Thursday, September 15. The exhibition features works by the masters of 14th – 17th century printmaking, such as Lucas Cranach, Albrecht Dürer, Hans Holbein, and Rembrandt Harmensz. van Rijn. During the 14th to 17th...
Want to Take a ‘Little’ Getaway? A New Tiny House Resort is Opening in West Michigan
The tiny house trend has been growing in popularity in recent years, with TV shows like "Tiny House Hunters" and "Tiny House Nation". If you've dreamed of downsizing and want to give small-scale living a try - there's a new tiny house resort opening in West Michigan. New Tiny House...
Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
Zaloma's Pizza in Muskegon closes its doors
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Zaloma's Pizza Company, a family-owned restaurant in Muskegon, announced on Facebook Tuesday that its last day of business was Sunday, Sept. 4. Zaloma's opened in 2017 by Lisa and Todd Haugh. The name is a combination of the couple's three children, Zach, Logan and Maddie, who helped run the restaurant when it first opened.
Niles, Benton Harbor benefit from $2.6M Berrien County revitalization grant
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County is getting a boost after receiving a $2.6 million grant. The money will be divided and used to improve both downtown Benton Harbor and Niles. It comes after the Michigan Economic Department Corporation announced it would be awarding Berrien County as part of...
Benton Harbor considering honoring one of it’s earliest Black entrepreneurs with park renaming
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor City leaders are moving one step closer to renaming Broadway Park to honor one of the earliest known Black leaders in the town. The group, Neighbors Organizing Against Racism, already honored June Woods by dedicating a float to him during 2022′s Juneteenth parade.
Students placed on 33 minute lockdown following incident at Crossroads Mall
The high school entered a precautionary lockup situation at 12:02 pm on Sept. 9, 2022. An email from the school to families stated that the request was made by the Portage Department of Public Safety while they investigated a situation in the vicinity of Crossroads Mall. The Crossroads Mall is 1.3 miles away, or about 4 minutes by car, from the school.
Muskegon Director of Public Safety addresses staffing shortages
Facing substantial staffing shortages, Muskegon’s new Director of Public Safety says the Lakeshore needs more firemen, and more cops. After being sworn in as Muskegon’s new Director of Police Safety last week, new Police and Fire Chief Timothy Kozal inherits departments he says that are currently understaffed. “We...
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Ty's Joint
Maple syrup gets poured on top of chicken and waffles on Wednesday, Sep. 7, 2022, at 1301 Portage St. in Kalamazoo. There are three different waffle options at Ty’s Joint, plain, strawberry shortcake, and peach cobbler.Get Photo. 5 / 15. MIchigan’s Best Local Eats: Ty’s Joint. Tyrone...
'How is this fair?': Coopersville woman not refunded for Meijer issues for almost 4 months
WALKER, Mich. — Issues at Meijer continue to linger months after their card readers had problems at stores around Michigan. A Coopersville woman reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE for help after she still hadn't gotten all her money back. Back in May and June, Meijer said they...
Snack Foods Maker Announces Michigan Headquarters
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce that SnackCraft, a Greece-based manufacturer of high-quality snack foods, is establishing its U.S. headquarters in the city of Kentwood with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. “This investment by SnackCraft will create long-term economic...
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
