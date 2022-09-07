ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Week 2 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:56 PM)- Update (9:47 PM)- Update (9:33 PM)- Update (9:27...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wisr680.com

Cranberry VFC Awards Local Student With New Scholarship

The Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company is awarding a new scholarship to a local college student. Aidan Upton was named as the recipient of the inaugural Thomas Hodder Memorial Scholarship. Upton is a current University of Pittsburgh student who also serves with the Cranberry VFC. The $1,000 scholarship was introduced...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Attorney for WPIAL, PIAA in concussion lawsuit shares vacation photos to downplay plaintiff's alleged injuries

Photos shared in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court showed Shane Skillpa smiling with his girlfriend on a beach, posing on a jet ski and enjoying vacation. Skillpa is suing West Mifflin Area School District, the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, alleging that an August 2009 concussion he suffered at football practice has caused him debilitating, permanent injuries.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

St. Barnabas Hosting Annual Sporting Clays Fundraiser

The public is invited participate in a fundraising event later this week to benefit a great local cause. St. Barnabas Charities is holding a Sporting Clays event this Friday at Highland Sporting Clays in Champion, PA. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by the shoot at 10. This event will...
CHAMPION, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer

The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
PITTSBURGH, PA
messengerpaper.com

LIVE! CASINO GUEST WINS OVER $300K PLAYING BLACKJACK

To Date In 2022, Live! Casino Has Paid Out Over 17,000 Jackpots for Over $43 Million In Cash. A Washington County man is celebrating after winning more than $300,000 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh playing Blackjack. Kevin Lin (at left) with Isaiah Tipton, Live! Casino Table Games Shift manager. Lin hit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wisr680.com

Amateur Radio Group Holding SwapFest

A local group is holding an event this weekend to showcase the exchange of radio, computer, and electronic equipment. The Butler County Amateur Radio Association is holding a SwapFest Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Unionville Fire Department. This event will include 50/50 raffles and prizes as...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Saeler-Solkovy Raises $17K For Purvis Center

The Saeler-Solkovy Memorial Ride has made another large donation to help their charity of choice in their 15th year. A total of $17,000 was raised during this year’s ride last month as well as at other events through the summer for the Jean B. Purvis Community Health Center. The...
LYNDORA, PA
wisr680.com

Mars Fundraising For Foundation

Mars Area School District families will have a chance to raise money to fund educational programs, activities, and projects at upcoming events. The Mars Planet Foundation is hosting three “Bounce and Skate Into Fall” back-to-school fundraisers for students and families. The first fundraiser for the Mars Area Primary...
MARS, PA
wisr680.com

City Police Chief Recognized After Earning Doctorate

The Chief of the Butler City Police Department has added a new title to his name. After successfully defending his dissertation last month, Chief Bob O’Neill has been granted an Education doctorate in Leadership and Administration with a concentration in professional leadership from Point Park University. O’Neill’s dissertation was...
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Butler Co. Young Professionals Mixer Set For Thursday

Local business people are invited to attend a free networking event later this week. The Butler County Young Professionals’ September Mixer is scheduled for this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Butler’s Grand Ballroom on South Main Street. There is no charge to attend and everyone is encouraged to...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

BC3 Offering COVID Testing During Fall Semester

Butler County Community College is hosting multiple mobile COVID testing clinics throughout the fall semester starting today. BC3 has partnered with Primary Health Network to administer the PCR nasal-swab tests on campus for eight dates this semester. Test results could take one to three business days. The first free clinic...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games

PITTSBURGH — It's another high school football Friday in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of the WPIAL games that Operation Football will be covering Friday night. NOTE: Lineup is subject to change. Download the WTAE app to receive a mobile alert with final scores on Friday night. Watch...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fights in Ambridge Area School District circulating on social media

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Fights in the Ambridge Area School District are circulating on social media. Some parents said they want the district to do more to stop them from happening. Watch the report from Ambridge: Click the video player above. Charlene Johnson's teenager attends Ambridge Area High School. Pittsburgh's...
AMBRIDGE, PA
explore venango

Local Woman Faces Charges for Hindering the Apprehension of Wanted Ohio Man

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water for allegedly hindering the apprehension of a man wanted on warrants out of Ohio. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Jennifer Lynn Cottrell, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Tuesday, September 6.
FRANKLIN, PA
duqsm.com

Pittsburgh Zoo hosts Asian Lantern Festival

As the end of summer approaches, the Pittsburgh Zoo has started hosting its second-annual Asian Lantern Festival during select nights between Aug. 12 and Oct. 30. This year’s theme pays homage to the prehistoric days, as dinosaurs take center stage. “Over 50 massive silk and steel handcrafted sculptures will...
PITTSBURGH, PA

