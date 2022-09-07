Read full article on original website
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Week 2 Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:56 PM)- Update (9:47 PM)- Update (9:33 PM)- Update (9:27...
wisr680.com
Cranberry VFC Awards Local Student With New Scholarship
The Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company is awarding a new scholarship to a local college student. Aidan Upton was named as the recipient of the inaugural Thomas Hodder Memorial Scholarship. Upton is a current University of Pittsburgh student who also serves with the Cranberry VFC. The $1,000 scholarship was introduced...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Attorney for WPIAL, PIAA in concussion lawsuit shares vacation photos to downplay plaintiff's alleged injuries
Photos shared in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court showed Shane Skillpa smiling with his girlfriend on a beach, posing on a jet ski and enjoying vacation. Skillpa is suing West Mifflin Area School District, the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, alleging that an August 2009 concussion he suffered at football practice has caused him debilitating, permanent injuries.
Runners come together in North Park to honor woman killed while jogging
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It wasn’t your typical morning run Friday for many local runners. More than 30 runners met at North Park at 4:20 Friday morning, the time Eliza Fletcher was out running when she was attacked and killed. Fletcher was a teacher and mother who was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wisr680.com
St. Barnabas Hosting Annual Sporting Clays Fundraiser
The public is invited participate in a fundraising event later this week to benefit a great local cause. St. Barnabas Charities is holding a Sporting Clays event this Friday at Highland Sporting Clays in Champion, PA. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by the shoot at 10. This event will...
Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer
The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
messengerpaper.com
LIVE! CASINO GUEST WINS OVER $300K PLAYING BLACKJACK
To Date In 2022, Live! Casino Has Paid Out Over 17,000 Jackpots for Over $43 Million In Cash. A Washington County man is celebrating after winning more than $300,000 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh playing Blackjack. Kevin Lin (at left) with Isaiah Tipton, Live! Casino Table Games Shift manager. Lin hit...
wisr680.com
Amateur Radio Group Holding SwapFest
A local group is holding an event this weekend to showcase the exchange of radio, computer, and electronic equipment. The Butler County Amateur Radio Association is holding a SwapFest Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Unionville Fire Department. This event will include 50/50 raffles and prizes as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
‘This should have never happened:’ Pittsburgh runners gather to honor Eliza Fletcher
PITTSBURGH — Runners in the Pittsburgh area gathered at 4:20 a.m. Friday to honor Eliza Fletcher as part of a nationwide effort called "Finish Eliza’s Run." Fletcher was abducted and killed while jogging in Memphis, Tennessee, last week. Cleotha Henderson, 38, faces multiple charges related to her death.
wisr680.com
Saeler-Solkovy Raises $17K For Purvis Center
The Saeler-Solkovy Memorial Ride has made another large donation to help their charity of choice in their 15th year. A total of $17,000 was raised during this year’s ride last month as well as at other events through the summer for the Jean B. Purvis Community Health Center. The...
wisr680.com
Mars Fundraising For Foundation
Mars Area School District families will have a chance to raise money to fund educational programs, activities, and projects at upcoming events. The Mars Planet Foundation is hosting three “Bounce and Skate Into Fall” back-to-school fundraisers for students and families. The first fundraiser for the Mars Area Primary...
wisr680.com
City Police Chief Recognized After Earning Doctorate
The Chief of the Butler City Police Department has added a new title to his name. After successfully defending his dissertation last month, Chief Bob O’Neill has been granted an Education doctorate in Leadership and Administration with a concentration in professional leadership from Point Park University. O’Neill’s dissertation was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Christmas attraction opens for season
A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.
wisr680.com
Butler Co. Young Professionals Mixer Set For Thursday
Local business people are invited to attend a free networking event later this week. The Butler County Young Professionals’ September Mixer is scheduled for this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Butler’s Grand Ballroom on South Main Street. There is no charge to attend and everyone is encouraged to...
Heartache: Murrysville family honors the memory of loved one
When Debbie and Jeff O’Connor walked through the door from an early December trip last year, they immediately saw it. The Christmas tree was in its place in the patio room. “My daughter Caitlin had brought the tree up from downstairs,” Debbie O’Connor said. “She wanted to surprise us, and she definitely did.”
wisr680.com
BC3 Offering COVID Testing During Fall Semester
Butler County Community College is hosting multiple mobile COVID testing clinics throughout the fall semester starting today. BC3 has partnered with Primary Health Network to administer the PCR nasal-swab tests on campus for eight dates this semester. Test results could take one to three business days. The first free clinic...
wtae.com
Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games
PITTSBURGH — It's another high school football Friday in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of the WPIAL games that Operation Football will be covering Friday night. NOTE: Lineup is subject to change. Download the WTAE app to receive a mobile alert with final scores on Friday night. Watch...
wtae.com
Fights in Ambridge Area School District circulating on social media
AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Fights in the Ambridge Area School District are circulating on social media. Some parents said they want the district to do more to stop them from happening. Watch the report from Ambridge: Click the video player above. Charlene Johnson's teenager attends Ambridge Area High School. Pittsburgh's...
explore venango
Local Woman Faces Charges for Hindering the Apprehension of Wanted Ohio Man
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water for allegedly hindering the apprehension of a man wanted on warrants out of Ohio. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Jennifer Lynn Cottrell, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Tuesday, September 6.
duqsm.com
Pittsburgh Zoo hosts Asian Lantern Festival
As the end of summer approaches, the Pittsburgh Zoo has started hosting its second-annual Asian Lantern Festival during select nights between Aug. 12 and Oct. 30. This year’s theme pays homage to the prehistoric days, as dinosaurs take center stage. “Over 50 massive silk and steel handcrafted sculptures will...
Comments / 0