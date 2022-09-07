Read full article on original website
ON THE MOVE
Southwest Florida Music Education Center has added four Naples community leaders to its board to help guide development of the music and educational program in Naples for neurodivergent young adults. Rose-Marie Van Otterloo, originally from Belgium, emigrated to the United States at 22 and worked for Merrill Lynch for several years. In addition to board positions in Massachusetts, where she raised her family, she has served on the board of Guadalupe Center in Immokalee, Artis-Naples and is an honorary board member at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts. She received an honorary doctoral degree from Endicott College and was knighted by the King of the Netherlands after she and her husband donated their collection of 17th Century Dutch and Flemish Art to the MFA. Barbara Lounsbury relocated from California to New York City to pursue a professional career as a violist. She was principal violist Radio City Music Hall for 30 years, working with many artists including Tony Bennett, Elton John, Diana Ross, Liberace, Johnny Mathis and George Benson as well as playing for a number of Broadway shows, operas and orchestras. In Naples, she has performed with the Naples Players, Theatre Zone, Camerata of Naples and Naples Community Orchestra, where she was also president for four years. Jerry Starkey has been a resident of Florida since 1988. He is a board member of Healthcare Network and the Florida Justice Reform Institute, a Lifetime Trustee of the Naples Children and Education Foundation, and a mentor to students in the FGCU School of Entrepreneurship. He has been a principal, board member and CEO of several private and public companies and holds a law degree from Texas Tech. Joanne Wyss enjoyed a successful career in book publishing and communications consulting in New York, London and Zurich. She was a founder of Greater Naples Leadership, serving as GNL’s first woman president. She founded Books for Collier Kids, a nonprofit that gives books to disadvantaged young children, and has served on other nonprofit boards including the Collier Community Foundation and the David Lawrence Center. Ms. Wyss plays classical and jazz piano and is a member of the Crescendos Piano Performance Group.
House Hunting
This custom-built residence in prestigious Hideaway Beach has five bedrooms, six baths, an elevator and several decks, including an awesome observation deck offering vistas of the Gulf of Mexico, sunsets and Marco Island. There is open living space and a magnificent pool area with ample covered and uncovered outdoor space including an air-conditioned cabana. The home offers a great layout for entertaining or quiet relaxation with extraordinary privacy. Extensive renovations and upgrades include crown molding, impact glass, cheerful decor and designer lighting. The gourmet kitchen has a glass backsplash, stainless appliances, granite counters, accent lighting and custom wood cabinetry. Hideaway Beach amenities include private beach, beachfront clubhouse with several dining options, swimming pool overlooking the water, executive golf course, croquet, bocce, tennis, pickleball, fitness center, extensive activity calendar and 24-hour security gate.
Five hurricane supplies that might not be on your list
When it comes to hurricane preparation, Floridians have been there, done that. We know the drill… stock up early to take advantage of sales and ample supplies, then double check the hurricane kit if your area falls within the forecast cone. It’s been five years since Hurricane Irma steamrolled...
Naples mall adding Popeyes, Uncle Julio’s, more dining options
Q: I saw a “Popeyes Coming Soon” sign at the Coastland Center mall food court the other day. I’d love to have a Popeyes in central Naples. Do you have any information on the opening? Thanks. — Darron Silva, Naples. A: While you may love that...
Seagate to break ground for Palm Springs model in Palisades
Seagate Development Group will break ground on the Palm Springs model in upcoming Palisades — located on Yarberry Lane in north Naples — soon. With over 5,300 square feet of living space, five bedrooms plus a study and game room, five full and two half baths, as well as a three-car garage, it will be part of Seagate’s 12-acre, 25 single-family, custom-home community where floor plans start at 3,000 square feet.
CUISINE NEWS
Naples Grande Beach Resort continues its Full Moon Chef’s Dinners at The Catch of the Pelican. In honor of this month’s Harvest Moon, The Catch of the Pelican hosts a Wild Game Wine Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 10. Guests start with a Rabbit Spatzle paired with Pinot Noir before enjoying a Wild Boar Tortellini, venison for the third course, and finishing with a Goat Cheese Panna Cotta paired with an Orange Muscat. Naples Grande Beach Resort invites guests and locals to dine under the moonlight once a month and enjoy dishes prepared by the resort’s culinary team with the night’s theme. At a maximum of 20 people, each dinner includes a four-course meal with special beverage pairings. The cost is $125 per person and reservations can be made via Eventbrite. dining@naplesgrande.com; 239-594- 6325.
Jewish Federation of Greater Naples previews Jewish Book Festival
The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples announced the 8th Annual Jewish Book Festival from Nov. 1 to March 22, 2023, with 16 authors and 14 events in person and virtually. A virtual preview event is planned Thursday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. The festival is designed to highlight books about...
Don’t hate her guys — teen golfer breaks course record at Estero Country Club
Chloe Kovelesky, a 15-year-old high school student from Boca Raton, broke the Estero Country Club course record by shooting a 64 during round one of a recent tournament at the par-72 club. Shooting from a yardage of 6,132 yards, the high school sophomore recorded a 64 during round one of the Florida State Golf Association’s Women’s Four-Ball Championship, played at ECC August 13-14.
