The Quad Cities’ Favorite DIY Candle Bar Makes Two Major Announcements
Buttercupp Candles has become a local favorite in the last couple of years, both for their locally made line of candles and their one-of-a-kind Candle Bar, where you select the scents, pour your own candle, and name your creation. Now, they've made two major announcements in one day. First Announcement.
8 Haunted Places in Iowa You Can Visit or Stay the Night At [PHOTOS]
Want to check out one of Iowa's "haunted" locations this spooky season? Here are eight of the places you can visit:. Malvern Manor was built in the 1880s and it was originally called the Cottage Hotel. According to the Des Moines Register, the hotel changed hands many times over the years. In the mid-1900s, the manor was home to the Gibson Family. Paranormal Dares reports that 12-year-old Inez Gibson died by suicide in the home. Malvern Manor became both a nursing home and a group home in the 20th century. It has been featured on TLC's Paranormal Lockdown and Travel Channel's Destination Fear.
These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents
On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
Casey’s Is Celebrating Its Popular Pizza By Combining Two Iowa Delicacies
If I asked you to pick two Iowa delicacies, what two items would you pick? If the first two things that came to mind were Busch Light and Casey's Breakfast Pizza, then you would be correct. Casey's is celebrating a major milestone in the life of its famous Breakfast Pizza: its 21st birthday. When you celebrate turning 21, you normally consume some beers. Casey's announced it will let its iconic pizza indulge by creating the Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza.
WATCH: Iowa native Jason Momoa shaves head to protest plastic bottles
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a video posted on Instagram, actor and Iowa native Jason Momoa shaves his head to protest single-use plastics and advocate for the protection of our oceans. Momoa, who is well known for his thick mane in movies like “Aquaman,” shaves most of it off,...
Historic QC home with dark past back on market
After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market. The home on Marquette street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Kilndt was convicted of murdering his wife, Joyce Klindt, by chopping her body into pieces with a chainsaw.
Iowans Will Either Love or Hate This New Casey’s Pizza
*This Feature Photo is not a picture of the pizza mentioned in this article*. Two things a lot of people around the country associate with Iowa (other than corn) are Busch Light and Casey's General Stores. Iowa is one of the very few states I've been to that actually has Busch Light beer on tap.
'It frightens people': Adderall shortage impacting Chicago area
CHICAGO - There is a nationwide shortage of Adderall — the most commonly-prescribed drug to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD — and it is now affecting Chicago area patients and pharmacies. "It frightens people," said Dr. Robert Shulman, a psychiatrist at Rush University Medical Center. "It...
Quad City Area Museums Worth The Price of Admission
This morning as we talked strange and cool museums, we thought you should know about the cool and educational museums within day-trip distance of the Quad Cities so you can see some for yourself. Check out some of these crazy places. Museums Within Driving Distance of the Quad Cities. "There...
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River
Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
This Tiny Iowa Town Named ‘Safest’ in the Entire State
Iowa (by and large) is a pretty safe place to live. In fact, according to World Population Review, it's the sixth safest state to live in the entire U.S. That being said, some areas of the Hawkeye State are much safer than others, and if you look closely, you'll see an interesting trend when observing the top ten on this list.
Lagomarcino’s Is Temporarily Closing Both Restaurant Locations
For anyone panicking, don't worry this isn't bad news! A Quad Cities staple in Lagomarcino's announced it will temporarily be closing the restaurant portion of both locations for the winter season. This is so they can focus on providing you and the rest of the Quad Cities with iconic chocolates, caramel apples, and ice cream.
St. Paul triple homicide: Suspect arrested in Chicago by FBI task force members
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say a 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Wednesday morning in Chicago in connection to last weekend's quintuple shooting in St. Paul that left three people dead.The suspect was apprehended with the help of the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.The shooting happened late Sunday afternoon on the 900 block of Case Avenue East in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Officers arrived to the scene to find three people dead inside a home, and two others injured outside.The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the three fatal victims Monday as St. Paul residents Maisha Spaulding, 44, Cory Freeman, 42, and Angelica Gonzales, 33. RELATED: 3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting on St. Paul's east sideThey are the city's 25th, 26th and 27th homicide victims of 2022. As of Monday, the two surviving victims were in stable condition.Police say officers had been called to the residence more than 17 times this year in connection to aggravated assaults and disorderly conduct.Mayor Melvin Carter released a statement after the arrest Wednesday, applauding SPPD's "diligent pursuit of those responsible for the nightmare we endured this weekend."
Why am I getting I-Pass violations after I sold my car?
Illinois Tollway spokesperson Joelle McGinnis joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to answer questions from WGN Radio listeners about their I-Pass transponders and other tollway-related questions. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Big changes arriving this weekend
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. Looks like a beautiful Friday evening for football with temperatures in the 70s, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows near 60. Saturday afternoon looks warm and. dry until later in the afternoon when a...
40 years ago, Iowa paperboy went missing … and hasn’t been found
Monday marked 40 years that one of the most high-profile cases of a missing child in modern times began in Iowa.
Multiple Iowa law enforcement officers part of extremist militia group
A Linn Mar elementary school teacher shares a special connection with her students. Remembrance Park is dedicated to the memory of the earliest Johnson County residents. Officers involved in William Rich shooting identified. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dozens took to the streets to demand answers from Cedar Rapids Police on...
On January 1st, 2023, Illinois jails will turn many prisoners loose
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois criminal justice reform law will do away with the cash bail system on January 1st, 2023, which means suspects charged with certain felonies — including second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and arson — will be released without bail. “Approximately 400 criminal defendants will be released back into your community,” warned […]
Cheers! The Quad Cities Has Two Favorite Shots & We Can See Why
Labor Day weekend is here which means it's the unofficial end to summer. People in the Quad Cities will be enjoying the long three-day weekend with some alcoholic beverages like beer, wine, seltzers, and shots. A new study has come out showing each state's favorite shot and with the Quad Cities being made up of Iowa and Illinois, our area has two favorites. Bottoms up!
