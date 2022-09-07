Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Places to Visit in FloridaLincoln ReportFlorida State
Opinion: The Best Wine Bars in Naples, FloridaDaniella CressmanNaples, FL
Related
Florida Weekly
Don’t hate her guys — teen golfer breaks course record at Estero Country Club
Chloe Kovelesky, a 15-year-old high school student from Boca Raton, broke the Estero Country Club course record by shooting a 64 during round one of a recent tournament at the par-72 club. Shooting from a yardage of 6,132 yards, the high school sophomore recorded a 64 during round one of the Florida State Golf Association’s Women’s Four-Ball Championship, played at ECC August 13-14.
Coming soon: Bacon Bitch to sizzle in West Palm Beach — plus, where is The Blind Monk moving to?
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Filomena’s Bean Coffee, Fort Lauderdale This two-year-old café in Davie’s Shenandoah Square is expanding into the former Dive Bar on State Road A1A on Galt Ocean Mile later this fall. Along with Americanos, espressos and other caffeinated drinks ...
How Thirsty Turtle Seagrill became a seafood oasis in a South Florida restaurant desert
Sal Zambito doesn’t need anyone telling him why his new sports bar, the Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, fills a gaping restaurant void in the sawgrass-tipped marshlands of west Palm Beach County. Zambito lives across the street. He knows. Still, avid customers were eager to show him: “They were like, ‘When do you open?! When do you open?!’ and just about ripping the front doors off the hinges,” he ...
flkeysnews.com
Restaurants in Miami, Miami Beach, Key West named the most iconic in Florida
When it comes to iconic restaurants, South Florida has the rest of the state beat. Recently the travel website Trips to Discover ranked the most iconic restaurants in Florida, and four of them are in South Florida. If you live here, you will not be surprised by what made the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Curbed
Palm Beach Is Facing a Devastating Private-School Shortage
The weather’s great, the taxes are low, and the houses are palatial by Manhattan standards, but South Florida has a serious private-school problem, according to the rich New Yorkers trying to relocate. Palm Beach brokers say they’re struggling to close real-estate deals with wealthy families because all the tony private schools are full, the Real Deal reports. “If you’re even thinking about moving here, put your name on the list,” one broker advised. “Just fill out the application, get it in immediately.”
Vicky Bakery’s 20th Location Opens Soon in Coral Springs
Crispy ham croquettes, delectable Cuban sandwiches, and life-changing guava pastelitos can soon be found in Coral Springs at the new Vicky Bakery location opening in October 2022. With 19 South Florida locations and counting, the new bakery will be number 20, and the northernmost Vicky franchise located at 2528 N...
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Hut Restaurant, Tropical Gardens in Fort Myers sell for $1.9 million
Shows Team Enterprises LLC purchased the 13,247-square-foot Hut Conference Center on 3.86 acres at 5150 Buckingham Road in Fort Myers from The Hut at the Peace Tropical & Gardens LLC for $1.9 million. Skip Thinnes of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the seller, and Steve Smith of 360 LLC represented the buyer.
2 $1M winning Florida Lottery tickets sold 4 miles apart
Two lucky Florida Lottery players each claimed their own $1 million prize from the 500x the Cash scratch-off game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marconews.com
Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?
Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/entertainment to read recent reviews from past issues, including …. And Texas Roadhouse (South Naples), Cocomo's Grill, Marco Prime, Papusas Salvadorenas (food truck, East Naples), Fin Bistro, Foxboro Sports Tavern (East Naples), Capri Fish House, Mi Mercado (East Naples), Pinchers, Marco Island Brewery, Ciao Bella Ristorante Italiano, Paradise Seafood & Gourmet Market, La Familia Mexican Taqueria (East Naples), The Sen (South Naples), Tropical Smoothie Café, Tokyo Thai Sushi (East Naples), The SpeakEasy, Z’s Music Kitchen (South Naples), Zaza Mexican Kitchen, Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House, Frankie's Authentic Italian Deli (South Naples), Mango's Dockside Bistro, Jackie’s Chinese, Crazy Flamingo, Stonewalls, Nacho Mama's, Empire Bagel Factory, Leebe Fish, Tony's N.Y. Pizza, Su's Garden Chinese, Napoli On The Bay, Island Gypsy, Garibaldi Mexican Grill & Bakery (South Naples), Smith House Restaurant & Tavern, Skillets (East Naples), Doreen's Cup of Joe, Michelbob’s Championship Ribs & Steaks, Sunset Grille, Sami's, Sand Bar, Hoot's Breakfast & Lunch, 2Shea's Salty Dog, Island Chicken, Cocomo's, Da Vinci’s Ristoranté Italiano, Thai Sushi By KJ, Thai, Thai Sushi Bowl (South Naples), Italian Market & Deli, Joey D's, Sale e Pepe, The Snook Inn, Joey's Pizza & Pasta, La Tavola, The Oyster Society, Arturo's Bistro, Marek's Bar & Bistro, CJ's On The Bay, Crabby Lady, Davide Italian Café & Deli, Paradise Found (Goodland), Little Bar (Goodland), Osteria Capri (Isles of Capri), Micky's Pizza (Isles of Capri), Summer Day Market & Café, Verdi's American Bistro, 21 Spices by Chef Asif (East Naples), Kretch's, Dolce Mare, Island Cheese Company, Big Al's Deli, Let's Eat Asian Fusion (South Naples), Bistro Soleil, Red Roosters, Hammock Grill, Café de Marco, The Boulevard, Old Marco Pub, Stan's Idle Hour, Dolphin Tiki, Pelican Bend, and Stilts Bar & Grill.
Now open: Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream freezes up Pompano Beach; Thirsty Turtle Seagrill brings surf-and-turf to West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream, Pompano Beach You can beat this SoFlo heat with some frozen treats at the newest Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream shop ...
Florida Weekly
ON THE MOVE
Southwest Florida Music Education Center has added four Naples community leaders to its board to help guide development of the music and educational program in Naples for neurodivergent young adults. Rose-Marie Van Otterloo, originally from Belgium, emigrated to the United States at 22 and worked for Merrill Lynch for several years. In addition to board positions in Massachusetts, where she raised her family, she has served on the board of Guadalupe Center in Immokalee, Artis-Naples and is an honorary board member at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts. She received an honorary doctoral degree from Endicott College and was knighted by the King of the Netherlands after she and her husband donated their collection of 17th Century Dutch and Flemish Art to the MFA. Barbara Lounsbury relocated from California to New York City to pursue a professional career as a violist. She was principal violist Radio City Music Hall for 30 years, working with many artists including Tony Bennett, Elton John, Diana Ross, Liberace, Johnny Mathis and George Benson as well as playing for a number of Broadway shows, operas and orchestras. In Naples, she has performed with the Naples Players, Theatre Zone, Camerata of Naples and Naples Community Orchestra, where she was also president for four years. Jerry Starkey has been a resident of Florida since 1988. He is a board member of Healthcare Network and the Florida Justice Reform Institute, a Lifetime Trustee of the Naples Children and Education Foundation, and a mentor to students in the FGCU School of Entrepreneurship. He has been a principal, board member and CEO of several private and public companies and holds a law degree from Texas Tech. Joanne Wyss enjoyed a successful career in book publishing and communications consulting in New York, London and Zurich. She was a founder of Greater Naples Leadership, serving as GNL’s first woman president. She founded Books for Collier Kids, a nonprofit that gives books to disadvantaged young children, and has served on other nonprofit boards including the Collier Community Foundation and the David Lawrence Center. Ms. Wyss plays classical and jazz piano and is a member of the Crescendos Piano Performance Group.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cushman & Wakefield closes flurry of SWFL apartment land deals
Gary Tasman, CEO of Cushman & Wakefield in Southwest Florida, didn’t have time to take a summer vacation. He said he was too busy closing land deals to apartment developers. The flurry of deals began in June in Cape Coral, with almost 27 acres selling for $14.6 million. Latigo Cape Coral LLC bought the land, north of Pine Island Road and just east of Chiquita Boulevard. It’s a rare swath of land surrounded by homes at 1434 SW Second Ave. and 1457 SW Fifth St.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy Growing
Another airline bases itself in the Sunshine State. On September 8, Avelo Airlines of Texas announced that it will be establishing a base in Fort Myers, Florida. As the world gets used to normality once again, air travel is booming. With that resurgence in passengers wanting to travel, it has also been a good prompt for commercial airlines to consider where they want to base themselves.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $4.15 Million, This Entertainer’s Dream Home in Delray Beach is A Truly Amazing Retreat
The Home in Delray Beach, a dream retreat on designer appointed over-sized wide lakefront lot overlooking the rippling water and glowing fountain is now available for sale. This home located at 16598 Fleur De Lis Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Schwartzman (Phone: 561-929-3375) at Vue Real Estate, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Delray Beach.
Florida woman wins big playing Billion Dollar Gold Rush lottery game
A second woman from Lee County won big this week playing a scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Major Imperial Crossing project one step closer to approval by Bonita Springs council
The question of what may officially replace what once was Bamboo Village in downtown Bonita Springs may be answered next month as City Council prepares to make a lease agreement with Barron Collier Cos. for a multi-use development of apartments, commercial and park space. The 5.3-acre property in question, off...
gotowncrier.com
New Principal At Cardinal Newman
Cardinal Newman High School recently announced Wesley Logsdon as its new principal, along with Dr. William Savor as vice principal and Irene Heidelbauer as academic dean. The new administrative team will lead under existing President Brother Thomas Zoppo. Logsdon has more than 15 years of educational experience as a classroom...
coastalbreezenews.com
Marco Island Charter Middle School Welcomes New Teachers and Staff
The new school year has brought some new educators to Marco Island Charter Middle School. Erika Thompson – Eighth Grade Comprehensive Science Three. B.S. Biology, Augusta State University. How long have you been with the Collier County Public School System and what is your previous teaching experience? Five years...
wogx.com
Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruises from Florida for veterans, teachers
PALM BEACH, Fla. - Starting Wednesday, Margaritaville at Sea is launching its "Heroes Sail Free" program giving veterans, first responders, teachers and police a free cruise to thank them for their work in the community. "For your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad, Margaritaville at Sea invites...
WINKNEWS.com
Farmer Mike’s U-Pick Farm reopening, expanding in Bonita Springs
In this Gulfshore Business report, Farmer Mike’s U-Pick Farm is reopening after its summer closure and will be expanding. Farmer Mike says he will be greatly widening the array of pick-your-own options. Watch the full report above.
Comments / 0