WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County is once again taking up a vote on whether they should become a gun sanctuary. A group known as the Sons of Liberty have spent the past month requesting the Williams County Board of Commissioners to become a second amendment sanctuary. At the last meeting on August 16, it was a split decision. On Tuesday, all five commissioners were on hand to make a majority decision.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO