The real estate market in Williston is still a seller's dream. If you’re in the mood to buy a home, you might find yourself paying a bit more to get into that new home. Is $980,000 a bit much to pay? When you see this one, you definitely will consider it.
Williston schools to reconfigure next year; two rural schools to close
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Earlier this year, the Williston Basin School board approved a long-range facilities plan that would highlight the future for the district. With it in place, they are expecting some big changes starting next school year, and they want the public to be informed. Williston schools are...
3 burned workers recovering from North Dakota oil rig explosion, fire
STANLEY, N.D. (AP) — Federal, state and local investigators in northwest North Dakota are looking into the cause of an oil rig explosion and fire that sent three workers to the hospital. The crew members were taken to a burn center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The well site in Mountrail County is owned by Chord […]
Williams County Commissioners vote down second amendment resolution
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County is once again taking up a vote on whether they should become a gun sanctuary. A group known as the Sons of Liberty have spent the past month requesting the Williams County Board of Commissioners to become a second amendment sanctuary. At the last meeting on August 16, it was a split decision. On Tuesday, all five commissioners were on hand to make a majority decision.
