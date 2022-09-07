Projected top pick Victor Wembanyama measured in with an absurd 8-foot wingspan

Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, reportedly measured in with an 8-foot wingspan, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

The recent measurement is just one aspect of his game that has teams high on the 18-year-old standout from France. He is considered perhaps the top prospect since LeBron James given his fluidity on the court, ability to handle the ball and space the floor at 7 feet, 4 inches.

Wembanyama averaged 7.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots last season with ASVEL Basket in the LNB Pro A, the top league in France. He opted to change teams ahead of the 2022-23 season and will suit up for Metropolitans 92 in Paris.

He also competed in the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup with France.

Teams will have the opportunity to scout Wembanyama up close when Metropolitans 92 play two exhibition games against the NBA G League Ignite Oct. 4-6 in Henderson, Nevada. The games will pit Wembanyama against the projected No. 2 pick, Scoot Henderson.

The friendlies will air on the ESPN family of networks.

Metropolitans 92 will play three games starting on Sept. 23 and then travel to Nevada for a week of practices and games. The Ignite will play a 50-game schedule this season starting on Nov. 4 from their new home arena in Henderson. They will be eligible for the playoffs for the first time.