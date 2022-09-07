ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Projected top pick Victor Wembanyama measured in with an absurd 8-foot wingspan

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4dbk_0hlPtDP200
Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, reportedly measured in with an 8-foot wingspan, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

The recent measurement is just one aspect of his game that has teams high on the 18-year-old standout from France. He is considered perhaps the top prospect since LeBron James given his fluidity on the court, ability to handle the ball and space the floor at 7 feet, 4 inches.

Wembanyama averaged 7.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots last season with ASVEL Basket in the LNB Pro A, the top league in France. He opted to change teams ahead of the 2022-23 season and will suit up for Metropolitans 92 in Paris.

He also competed in the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup with France.

Teams will have the opportunity to scout Wembanyama up close when Metropolitans 92 play two exhibition games against the NBA G League Ignite Oct. 4-6 in Henderson, Nevada. The games will pit Wembanyama against the projected No. 2 pick, Scoot Henderson.

The friendlies will air on the ESPN family of networks.

Metropolitans 92 will play three games starting on Sept. 23 and then travel to Nevada for a week of practices and games. The Ignite will play a 50-game schedule this season starting on Nov. 4 from their new home arena in Henderson. They will be eligible for the playoffs for the first time.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors’ “foundational six,” as Steve Kerr calls them, comprise arguably the best mix of talent and cohesion among any group of core rotation players in basketball. No one threatens defenses like Stephen Curry and no one impacts offenses like Draymond Green. Andrew Wiggins might be the NBA’s best two-way role player on […] The post 1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN analyst thinks Bears' Justin Fields should demand a trade for ridiculous (and incorrect) reasons

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. But another NFL analyst believes quarterback Justin Fields should demand a trade because the Bears are trying to ruin him. It’s been a popular viewpoint throughout the offseason as Chicago has received plenty of criticism for how they’ve chosen to surround Justin Fields with receivers and the offensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Wembanyama
Person
Lebron James
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday

Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023. A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate...
JACKSON, MS
TMZ.com

Sue Bird Breaks Down In Tears After Final WNBA Game, Steph Curry Shows Love

Sue Bird was visibly emotional last night as she played the final game of her legendary WNBA career ... breaking down in tears on the court as fans chanted, "Thank You, Sue!" Bird was understandably overwhelmed with emotion ... sharing one last moment with her teammates and fans at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle following the Storm's playoff game loss against the Aces.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wingspan#Nba Draft#Top League#Espn#Lnb#Metropolitans
TMZ.com

NBA's Rajon Rondo Proposes To Girlfriend At New York Fashion Week

Rajon Rondo didn't have to wait for the NBA season to pursue another ring ... 'cause the 2-time champ just popped the big question to his girlfriend -- and she said "yes!!!" The 4-time All-Star got down on one knee and asked for his partner Latoia Fitzgerald's hand in marriage Thursday night ... and it was one of the biggest nights of her life in more than one way, as she was also hosting a huge NYFW event for her clothing brand, "Lionne."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Warriors bringing in several notable free agents for workouts this week

The Golden State Warriors have plenty of talent and depth. But they’re looking at some interesting veterans to fill the end of their roster. The Warriors will begin their championship defense with most of the core pieces from last year’s team still in place. Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica and Gary Payton II have departed but they’ll be adding a healthy James Wiseman, Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green. In addition, the Warriors are reportedly looking at a bizarre group of veterans for workouts to potentially put the finishing touches on their roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Which NBA team has the most Basketball Hall of Fame members?

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame celebrates the sport’s storied history, and the NBA’s most storied organizations are well-represented in the building. Since its founding in 1959, the Hall of Fame has annually been inducting NBA greats. That will continue in 2022, as Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Lou Hudson and George Karl are among the 13-person class.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How did Hall of Fame point guard Dave Bing end up retiring a Boston Celtic?

Who is Dave Bing, how did he end up on the Boston Celtics? A native of Washington, D.C., Bing played his college ball for Syracuse University and was drafted with the second pick of the 1966 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons. Bing started his NBA career playing in a city he would one day be elected the mayor of as a candidate of the Democratic Party many years later.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
196K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy