Ireland’s Ulster Orchestra has announced that Daniele Rustioni will continue to work with the orchestra for a further two years and will change his title to Music Director. Of his appointment, Rustioni said, The Ulster Orchestra family welcomed me from my very first day, and it feels very special and natural to now become the Music Director of this cultural jewel. Our recent BBC Prom together confirmed our unique bond through the highest level of music making at the world’s premier classical festival and we have so many wonderful plans in the next years for all of you. I look forward to sharing fabulous symphonic concerts and broadcasts together.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO