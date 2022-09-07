Read full article on original website
operawire.com
Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra Announces 2022-23 Season
The Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra has announced its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. First up, the company will open with “Re:stos (Re:mains),” a concert focusing on the musical influences of Mexico. It will be headlined by vocalist Rosa Evangelina Beltran.
operawire.com
Daniele Rustioni Named Music Director of Ulster Orchestra
Ireland’s Ulster Orchestra has announced that Daniele Rustioni will continue to work with the orchestra for a further two years and will change his title to Music Director. Of his appointment, Rustioni said, The Ulster Orchestra family welcomed me from my very first day, and it feels very special and natural to now become the Music Director of this cultural jewel. Our recent BBC Prom together confirmed our unique bond through the highest level of music making at the world’s premier classical festival and we have so many wonderful plans in the next years for all of you. I look forward to sharing fabulous symphonic concerts and broadcasts together.
operawire.com
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Named Officer of Arts & Letters at Philharmonie de Paris
(Photo Credit: Todd Rosenberg) Following a concert performance at the Philharmonie de Paris on Sept. 7, 2022, conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin received the distinction of Officer of Arts and Letters. He was given the distinction by Laurent Bayle of the Philharmonie de Paris, following a concert performance with violinist...
operawire.com
Handel and Haydn Society to Kick Off 2022-23 with ‘Glories of Bach’
The Handel and Haydn Society is set to open its 2022-23 season with “Glories of Bach” on Oct. 7 and 9, 2022 at Symphony Hall in Boston. The program, led by founder and artistic director of Arcangelo Jonathan Cohen, will feature the Handel and Haydn Orchestra taking on three works by Bach including Cantata 140, Cantata 61, and his Orchestral Suite No. 3. Audiences will also experience the company premiere of Buxtehude’s “Nimm von uns, Herr” and that same composer’s “Der Herr ist mit mir.”
operawire.com
GoFundMe Campaign Created to Support Family of Conductor and Pianist Lars Vogt
Pianist and host of Living the Classical Life Zsolt Bognár has created a GoFundMe fundraising campaign to assist the family of the German conductor and pianist Lars Vogt, who passed away on Sept. 5, 2022, at age 51. On the GoFundMe page, Bognár stated, “Distinguished and beloved German pianist...
operawire.com
Bejun Mehta, Louise Alder & Josefine Andersson Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get a number of baroque releases from artists who specialize in the music as well as some contemporary and experimental releases. Here is a look. Divine Art will be releasing the third in composer Alastair White’s series of “fashion-operas.” The album is the world premiere recording and is an audio version of the live premiere production which was presented as part of Tête-à-Tête Opera Festival 2021, but with remastered HD sound.
operawire.com
Obituary: Russian Conductor Alexander Skulsky Dies at 80
On August 30, 2022, Russian conductor Alexander Skulsky died at the age of 80. Skulsky graduated from the Nizhny-Novgorod State Glinka Conservatoire in 1965 and in 1971 from the Leningrad State Rimsky-Korsakov Conservatoire. He became the Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of the Nizhny Novgorod State...
operawire.com
Irina Lungu Cancels ‘Romeo et Juliette’ at Teatro Petruzzelli
Irina Lungu has canceled Gounod’s “Romeo et Juliette” at the Teatro Petruzzelli. The soprano took to social media and said, “Dear friends, unfortunately I will have to wait for another opportunity to make my debut in this beautiful theatre. I got a severe tracheitis that is not resolving quickly. With a broken heart I have to say goodbye to my Juliette here, I won’t be able to go on stage. I thank Teatro Petruzzelli and my wonderful colleagues for their support. A big good luck to everyone!”
classicfm.com
The 30 greatest classical music artists performing today
As Classic FM turns 30, we look at some of today’s most celebrated classical artists – one for every year since Handel’s Zadok The Priest heralded our day one. In 2022, classical music – an artform now over a millennium old, depending on your definition of the small ‘c’ – continues to sell out some of the world’s most impressive concert halls, attract billions of video views across the Internet, and capture imaginations young and old.
operawire.com
Jennifer Johnson Cano Gets European Representation
Jennifer Johnson Cano has joined Keynote Artist Management for European representation. The mezzo took to social media to announce the news and said, “Feeling like a lucky lady today! I’m so excited to join the keynote artist management family for European representation. Together, with Kirsh Baum associates, I am surrounded by the most enthusiastic and supportive team! Cheers to our future endeavors and to great music!”
operawire.com
Innsbruck Early Music Festival 2022 Review: Cesti Competition
Tenor Laurence Kilsby Takes First Prize In Strong Competition. The Innsbruck Early Music Festival’s Cesti Competition, now in its 13th year, continues to cement its standing as a prestige international singing competition for baroque specialists. The final, which took place in Innsbruck’s Haus der Musik in front of an enthusiastic audience, consisted of 10 singers from six countries, comprising two countertenors, five sopranos, two tenors and a mezzo-soprano, having been whittled down from an original 175 applicants from 37 countries. Each of the ten singers had to perform two arias, one of their own choosing and one from Vivaldi’s “La Fida Ninfa,” which will be the festival’s “Barockoper: Jung” in 2023.
operawire.com
National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) to Present ‘Don Carlo’
The National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) in Taiwan is set to present Verdi’s “Don Carlo” starting on Oct. 27, 2022. The opera, which will run through Oct. 30, 2022 for a total of four performances, will be conducted by Wen-pin Chien. The production by Stefano Mazzonis Di Pralafera (Gianni Santucci will be the revival director) will star Irakli Kakhidze and Matteo Falcier in the title role.
operawire.com
Pentatone Announces Lisette Oropesa’s New Album ‘Rossini & Donizetti: French Bel Canto Arias’
Pentatone is set to release a new album featuring Lisette Oropesa this October. The album, entitled “Rossini & Donizetti: French Bel Canto Arias” will be available digitally and exclusively on Pentatone’s official website before going into wide digital release on Oct. 7, 2022. In the album, which...
operawire.com
Anna Caterina Antonacci Makes Film Debut at Venice Film Festival
(Credit: La Biennale di Venezia) On Sept. 7, Anna Caterina Antonacci made her film debut in “Il Signore delle Formiche” at the Venice Film Festival. The film, which is directed by Gianni Amelio, tells the story of an Italian poet, playwright and director Aldo Braibanti who was jailed in 1968 due to a fascist-era anti-gay law.
operawire.com
Rupert Friend Cast as Young Sergiu Celibidache in ‘The Yellow Tie’
(Credit: Dave J Hogan /Getty Images) Primetime Emmy Award nominee Rupert Friend is set to take on the role of Sergiu Celibidache in “The Yellow Tie.”. In a statement, Rupert Friend said, “I am thrilled to be working with John once again; one of our greatest actors. It’s an honor to be sharing with him the responsibility of portraying a man as fascinating, complex, and talented as Sergiu Celibidache – I’m excited to be bringing his story to the screen.”
operawire.com
Pentatone Announces Adam Plachetka’s ‘Molieri’
Pentatone is set to release a new album by bass-baritone Adam Plachetka entitled “Molieri.”. The album, which will be digitally released on all platforms worldwide on Oct. 28, 2022, will feature arias by Mozart and Salieri from such operas as “Le Nozze di Figaro,” “Falstaff, ossia Le tre burle,” “Don Giovanni,’ “La scuola de’ gelosi,” “La grotto di Trofonio,” “La finta giardiniera,” and “Axus, re d’Ormus.”
operawire.com
Polish National Opera to Present ‘Aida’
The Polish National Opera is set to showcase a revival production of Verdi’s “Aida.”. The company and Theatre Museum will showcase a new exhibition “Beyond Aida: Egyptomania” on Polish stages on Sept. 8 in anticipation of the new production. The exhibition will present theatrical fascination with...
operawire.com
Royal Opera & BBC Proms Cancel Performances Following Death of Queen Elizabeth II
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Opera House and BBC Proms have canceled performances. The Royal Opera closed on Sept. 8 and canceled performances of “Don Giovanni” and the Aida Insight. The house said it would contact ticket holders for refunds or to change to another performance.
NME
LOONA’s Yves sits out of Amsterdam concert due to health concerns
LOONA member Yves was absent from the recent Amsterdam stop of the group’s ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ world tour. According to a statement issued by concert organisers MyMusicTaste yesterday (September 8), Yves did not participate in the group’s Amsterdam show and its subsequent meet and greet, which took place at AFAS Live, after reporting symptoms of a fever.
Mercyful Fate Announce First North American Tour in Over Two Decades
The reunited Mercyful Fate, which performed last month in Las Vegas, will embark on its first North American tour in two decades this fall. The group, which will be supported by thrashers Kreator and the black-metal band Midnight, will be playing in theaters on a trek that starts, fittingly, the week before Halloween. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. “These will be the first Mercyful Fate concerts in North American theaters in over 20 years,” frontman King Diamond wrote in a statement. “Memories of a lifetime. Your special chance to see Mercyful Fate with the...
