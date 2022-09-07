Read full article on original website
Life, love, and relationship advice I'd give my 20-something self now that I know better
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I often wonder what advice I would give myself if I could go back in time and communicate to my 20-something self. After some thought, I came up with valuable tips I think I'd give myself after experiencing some significant lessons in life, love, and relationships.
Lack of intimacy in romantic relationships often goes unnoticed
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first few years of my marriage were blissful. I was young and in love, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. We were constantly touching, kissing, and exploring new ways to be intimate with each other. But then life happened. We had a kid, careers, and other obligations that seemed to take up our time. Intimacy became less and less of a priority until it was almost non-existent.
Opinion: Certain Feelings Should Never Be Tolerated In A Healthy Relationship
I was seething with anger and hurt. It had been over a day since I had received a single text from my boyfriend. A group of friends and I were out at the bar and I had reached out asking if he wanted to meet us.Hours passed and multiple texts were ignored although I could see that they had been read.
How to set boundaries (and stick to them!) Psychologist shares her tips - from accepting other people won't like your decisions to avoiding 'over-explaining' your reasons why
A therapist has revealed why it can be harmful to over-explain yourself when setting boundaries in a viral video. Dr Julie Smith, a clinical psychologist with a private practice in Hampshire, has a TikTok account with more than 3.8 million followers. The mental health professional, who says she has 'devoted...
Psych Centra
What is a Loving Relationship and Steps To Building One
Humans form many types of connections — so what makes loving relationships special?. We experience many relationships throughout our lives, with a partner, family, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances. There are different connections within these, too — from platonic and sexual to emotional and spiritual. So, where do loving...
Long-Standing Trust Issues Can Destroy Relationships
A few years ago I started dating the kindest man… let’s call him David. David was intelligent, handsome, hard-working, and motivated. When we started dating (we had been friends first) I was so excited because I felt like I had finally found someone who was a great match for me.
Outgrowing a Relationship in Your Life—Steps for Moving On
sad woman watching boyfriend leave life her(shutterstock/kittirat roekburi) Many times, we meet people and envision them standing by our side for a very long time. When you first meet someone, the chemistry is so strong you can't think about your life without them. In some ways, they are the “perfect partner” making you feel complete.
psychologytoday.com
Gratefulness: A Necessary Ingredient for Relationships
Being grateful for your relationship can pay big dividends. Gratefulness leads to more trust in your partner. Being mindful of your partner promotes peace in any relationship. Be grateful for your life, every detail of it, and your face will come to shine like a sun, and everyone who sees it will be made glad and peaceful. Persist in gratitude, and you will slowly become one with the Sun of Love, and Love will shine through you its all-healing joy.
momcollective.com
Coping with Negative Emotions as a Special Needs Parent
There’s a line that I often hear in my work as a psychotherapist for families of children classified as special needs. It’s a refrain that is always heavily loaded with grief, frustration, and anxiety, mixed with the deepest love that a parent can feel for a child. It is said in moments of despair as a kind of confession, and unwilling admission, full of guilt for being verbalized but resonant with truth:
Opinion: Initiate Conscious Conversations In Relationships To Build Intimacy
There is nothing I love more than getting to know someone. I have been able to build some extremely strong relationships with friends because I truly want to know about their lives.
Psych Centra
The Importance of Personal Boundaries
Personal boundaries help us state what is and isn’t acceptable to us. Setting boundaries has various benefits for promoting overall mental health and well-being. Boundaries can help you assert what you’re OK and not OK with. Personal boundaries in relationships are necessary because you may feel resentful and exhausted without them.
psychologytoday.com
Strategies to Harness Hope When You Feel Stressed
According to recent research, stress, worry, and sadness are at their highest levels. When one is feeling stressed or stuck, forward momentum of any kind often helps. People who are connected to bigger-than-self goals are more hopeful, curious, grateful, and inspired. Raise your hand if you’re feeling overwhelmed, stressed, sad,...
International Business Times
Liberate Your Mind From The Past: Shai Tubali Is A Guide To Expanded Consciousness
If we allow ourselves to be weighed down by past trauma, memory, and knowledge - we limit our ability to experience the bliss of higher consciousness. Shai Tubali has spent over 20 years exploring this elevated state - and guides those willing to this power through his app, Expansion Method. Already popular with thought leaders, decision makers, and influencers - Tubali's mediations and teaching can help you grow into grace and abundance.
calmsage.com
Are You Emotionally Mature? Here’s How Emotional Maturity Looks Like!
Some people are adept at managing their emotions better than others. They are better able to navigate through the wide emotional spectrum where others often end up feeling overwhelmed with emotions. And that’s the difference between emotional maturity and immaturity. Of course, other factors also play a role when...
animalleague.org
Grief is Love Continuing
We know when they’re happy — that crook in the tail. We know when they’re angry — the flattened ears and the arched back. And we certainly know when they’re scared or annoyed — hiss! Our cats have rich emotional lives and we’ve learned to understand their eloquent body language. So, after Grogu died on August 4, I wasn’t surprised to see his best friend Yoda, grieving. But it broke my heart, just the same.
Opinion: Behaviors Codependents Can Change To Begin Healing
Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, and approval, from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.
