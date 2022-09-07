ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots

The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
Shawn Michelle's, Chicago's Iconic Ice Cream Parlor, Debuts Another Location

Despite offering far-out flavors like Jamaican Rum Raisin and Lemon Sunbeam Supreme, Nataki Muhammad says her scoop of choice at Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream is vanilla. That’s partly because it’s the first flavor her husband Yahya Muhammad ever made when he began dabbling in homemade ice cream, a hobby that would eventually launch his and his wife’s business. And partly, it’s because the vanilla is just so dang good.
Lincoln Park Gyros Fest Returns All Weekend With Greek Food, Music, Dancing

LINCOLN PARK — You can enjoy gyros and other activities at St. George Greek Orthodox Church’s Gyros Fest this weekend. The fest kicks off 5-10 p.m. Friday at North Sheffield Avenue and West Diversey Parkway. Celebrations continue noon-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The festival will feature Greek food, music and...
Sicilian crafted bakery with Palermo roots opens in Chicago

CHICAGO — New Paradise opened in the former location of the iconic Gladstone Park Bakery. Everything is prepared on-site daily, including the hand-churned gelato. The gelato bar offers a full variety of favorite flavors, including pistachio, nocciola (hazelnut), cioccolato, Limone and other seasonal selections. Carlo Ottaviani and Vito Rubino...
Chicago House Music Festival and Conference

As the birthplace of house music, Chicago always celebrates and honors this influential art form. The Chicago House Music Festival and Conference will bring the music, history and culture of house music into focus on September 15-18, 2022. The free events will feature a performance of house music stars in...
Thanksgiving in Chicago 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Chicago 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Chicago, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Chicago as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in America this year is Thursday, November...
Muddy Waters Museum Plans To Add Outdoor Garden For Live Blues Performances

NORTH KENWOOD — The Muddy Waters MOJO Museum could get a new garden to host outdoor performances — if the city allows the owner to buy an adjacent lot. Museum founder Chandra Cooper and her team unveiled plans for the empty lot during an Aug. 30 community meeting. They hope to transform the lot next door to the 131-year-old house museum, 4339 S. Lake Park Ave., into an urban oasis with greenery, seating and a stage. A mural of the iconic blues legend would grace the exterior wall.
What Happened to All of the Salt at The Salt Shed?

The city's newest outdoor music venue has attracted top talent and crowds this summer all under the roof of the old Morton Salt facility in Lincoln Park. As lively concerts have dominated The Salt Shed this summer, some have wondered where all of the salt that formerly filled the walls at 1308 North Elston Avenue went.
Pullman, Altgeld Gardens Could Get New 101-Room Hotel And Save A Lot Grocery Store

PULLMAN — Two Black-owned companies are trying to get city grants to build a hotel and grocery store on the Far South Side. The Pullman Hotel Group wants to build a 101-room, full-service hotel on part of the former Ryerson Steel plant site near 111th Street and Doty Avenue. Yellow Banana, which is reviving six Save A Lot stores on the South and West sides, is trying to build one from the ground up at 130th Street and Eberhardt Avenue in Altgeld Gardens, Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) said.
Extremely Local News: Chicago apartments are about to become even more expensive

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’: Apartments in hot neighborhoods are renting for hundreds of dollars a month over their list prices thanks to a market squeezed by the pandemic and rising inflation, experts said.
How Well Do You Know Chicago History? Test Your Knowledge At Hideout Trivia

BUCKTOWN — Monthly trivia nights at The Hideout return this week, with topics including current events and Chicago history. Hideout trivia starts 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month for September, October and November at the bar and music venue, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave. Each month features a...
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

