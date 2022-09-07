PULLMAN — Two Black-owned companies are trying to get city grants to build a hotel and grocery store on the Far South Side. The Pullman Hotel Group wants to build a 101-room, full-service hotel on part of the former Ryerson Steel plant site near 111th Street and Doty Avenue. Yellow Banana, which is reviving six Save A Lot stores on the South and West sides, is trying to build one from the ground up at 130th Street and Eberhardt Avenue in Altgeld Gardens, Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO