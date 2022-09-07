Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Eater
An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots
The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
Eater
Shawn Michelle’s, Chicago’s Iconic Ice Cream Parlor, Debuts Another Location
Despite offering far-out flavors like Jamaican Rum Raisin and Lemon Sunbeam Supreme, Nataki Muhammad says her scoop of choice at Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream is vanilla. That’s partly because it’s the first flavor her husband Yahya Muhammad ever made when he began dabbling in homemade ice cream, a hobby that would eventually launch his and his wife’s business. And partly, it’s because the vanilla is just so dang good.
15 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Ravenswood Art Walk, Mexican Independence Parade & A Pickle Crawl
CHICAGO — Celebrate Mexican independence, monarch butterflies, throwback music, local businesses and more at various events across the city. Here’s a round-up of 15 things happening in Chicago this weekend:. 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade. Starts at noon Sunday. Starts on 26th Street and Albany Avenue, and...
blockclubchicago.org
Lincoln Park Gyros Fest Returns All Weekend With Greek Food, Music, Dancing
LINCOLN PARK — You can enjoy gyros and other activities at St. George Greek Orthodox Church’s Gyros Fest this weekend. The fest kicks off 5-10 p.m. Friday at North Sheffield Avenue and West Diversey Parkway. Celebrations continue noon-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The festival will feature Greek food, music and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGNtv.com
Sicilian crafted bakery with Palermo roots opens in Chicago
CHICAGO — New Paradise opened in the former location of the iconic Gladstone Park Bakery. Everything is prepared on-site daily, including the hand-churned gelato. The gelato bar offers a full variety of favorite flavors, including pistachio, nocciola (hazelnut), cioccolato, Limone and other seasonal selections. Carlo Ottaviani and Vito Rubino...
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)
Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.
Chi-Town Grill to Open at Boulevard Mall with Chicago Favorites
It’s another new concept from the entrepreneur behind Pop-A-Licious and Fudgetopia
blockclubchicago.org
Pisolino Italian Market Closing After 7 Years In Avondale: ‘Not Enough Business To Sustain It’
AVONDALE — The owners of Avondale restaurant Pisolino transformed the Italian eatery into a market in 2020 to survive the pandemic. The pivot was successful at the time, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to save the small business. Pisolino Italian Market is closing after seven years on Avondale’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
chicagoonthecheap.com
Chicago House Music Festival and Conference
As the birthplace of house music, Chicago always celebrates and honors this influential art form. The Chicago House Music Festival and Conference will bring the music, history and culture of house music into focus on September 15-18, 2022. The free events will feature a performance of house music stars in...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Chicago 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Chicago 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Chicago, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Chicago as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in America this year is Thursday, November...
blockclubchicago.org
Muddy Waters Museum Plans To Add Outdoor Garden For Live Blues Performances
NORTH KENWOOD — The Muddy Waters MOJO Museum could get a new garden to host outdoor performances — if the city allows the owner to buy an adjacent lot. Museum founder Chandra Cooper and her team unveiled plans for the empty lot during an Aug. 30 community meeting. They hope to transform the lot next door to the 131-year-old house museum, 4339 S. Lake Park Ave., into an urban oasis with greenery, seating and a stage. A mural of the iconic blues legend would grace the exterior wall.
What Happened to All of the Salt at The Salt Shed?
The city's newest outdoor music venue has attracted top talent and crowds this summer all under the roof of the old Morton Salt facility in Lincoln Park. As lively concerts have dominated The Salt Shed this summer, some have wondered where all of the salt that formerly filled the walls at 1308 North Elston Avenue went.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pullman, Altgeld Gardens Could Get New 101-Room Hotel And Save A Lot Grocery Store
PULLMAN — Two Black-owned companies are trying to get city grants to build a hotel and grocery store on the Far South Side. The Pullman Hotel Group wants to build a 101-room, full-service hotel on part of the former Ryerson Steel plant site near 111th Street and Doty Avenue. Yellow Banana, which is reviving six Save A Lot stores on the South and West sides, is trying to build one from the ground up at 130th Street and Eberhardt Avenue in Altgeld Gardens, Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) said.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Chicago apartments are about to become even more expensive
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’: Apartments in hot neighborhoods are renting for hundreds of dollars a month over their list prices thanks to a market squeezed by the pandemic and rising inflation, experts said.
Longtime local hairstylist opening her own salon on 47th Street
Lavish Hair Studio will be opening the week of September 19, in the former Romeo’s Hair Design space at 1120 E 47th St. The studio will provide cuts, highlighting and colors, and owner Shannon Chinn says they will cater to an array of different styles and textures. Chinn has...
World Of Weed Wants To Open Dispensary In Logan Square Laundromat
LOGAN SQUARE — A cannabis dispensary could open in a laundromat on Logan Square’s Armitage Avenue. World of Weed Inc. wants to open a dispensary in J&M Laundromat at 3115 W. Armitage Ave. The cannabis company recently applied for a special-use permit with the Zoning Board of Appeals to take over the 6,500-square-foot Logan Square building.
Thousands Of Monarch Butterflies Will Flutter Through Chicago This Weekend For Annual Migration
LINCOLN PARK — Monarch butterflies will begin their migration from Chicago to Mexico this weekend. Chicagoans will be able to watch thousands of the orange and black butterflies flutter across the city for the next few days as they start their journey to Mexico for the winter. In the past, the Museum Campus has been a prime viewing spot.
Southwest Suburban-Family Owned Pizza Restaurant Threatened By Inflation, Rising Costs
The owner of Little Joe's pizzeria in Chicago's southwest suburbs says that her restaurant was fortunate to make it through the COVID pandemic, but now the business is threatened instead by inflation and skyrocketing costs. Sue Vazquez said she’s doing her best to keep her doors open, but admits it...
blockclubchicago.org
How Well Do You Know Chicago History? Test Your Knowledge At Hideout Trivia
BUCKTOWN — Monthly trivia nights at The Hideout return this week, with topics including current events and Chicago history. Hideout trivia starts 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month for September, October and November at the bar and music venue, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave. Each month features a...
Susie’s Drive-Thru Closes After 50 Years In Irving Park
IRVING PARK — A popular ice cream and fries spot that has served the neighborhood for decades has closed its doors. Sisters Susan Ninos and Stacy Berry put Susie’s Drive-Thru, 4126 W. Montrose Ave., on the market in February and are talking with a potential buyer. The diner has been around since the ’70s.
Block Club Chicago
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0