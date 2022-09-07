Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 1: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's NFL writers offer up a few fantasy football tips for Week 1 of the 2022 season. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 1: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 1 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Finally! It’s Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season! Of course, this also means that fantasy football is back! As a result, here are our Week 1 wide receiver start ’em sit ’em selections. Last year, fantasy football managers were rewarded with a lot of great wide...
fantasypros.com
Greedy Williams (hamstring) placed on IR Friday
The Cleveland Browns placed CB Greedy Williams on IR Friday with a hamstring injury. He will miss at least four games. (Cleveland Browns on Twitter) Williams appeared in 16 games last season and registered two interceptions, 10 passed defensed, and 40 tackles. The Browns' next four games are with the Panthers, Jets, Steelers, and Falcons, so they should be able to withstand losing Williams for now. As long as Williams can return from IR after four games, the Browns' D/ST should remain a top 10 option.
Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1
The Houston Texans’ new-look defense is set to have quite a challenge in Week 1, as it will face the Jonathan Taylor-led Indianapolis Colts rush offense. Taylor had his way against the Texans in the 2021 regular season, recording a combined 288 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in two such games played. Whether it […] The post Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
James Robinson (Achilles) could see significant workload Week 1
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said James Robinson will not be limited in Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders and could even see a significant workload according to ESPN.com’s Michael DiRocco. (Michael DiRocco, ESPN.com) Fantasy Impact:. Robinson is less than nine months removed from suffering a...
Cooper Kupp responds to Rams' Week 1 loss with 3 words on Twitter
Cooper Kupp was one of the only bright spots from the Rams’ Week 1 loss to the Bills on Thursday night, picking up right where he left off as the best receiver in football. He caught 13 passes for 128 yards and scored the Rams’ only touchdown of the game.
Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury
Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
fantasypros.com
Devy Fantasy Football Primer: Week 2 (2022)
Week 1 was a blast, and I know we are all so happy that college football is back in full swing. Florida State somehow came out of Week 1 2-0 after a huge win in New Orleans, Old Dominion came off the top rope to stun Va Tech, and Florida had a big win against a top-10 opponent when they beat #7 Utah.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.
fantasypros.com
Michael Thomas listed as questionable for Week 1
According to ESPN's Field Yates, the New Orleans Saints have listed WR Michael Thomas as questionable ahead of Week 1. (Field Yates on Twitter) Despite this designation, Thomas practiced on Friday and will likely play on Sunday, according to Nick Underhill of neworleans.football. Thomas had limited time with QB Jameis Winston last season, the Saints have upgraded at WR with Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry and Thomas may draw the assignment from CB A.J. Terrell, so proceed with caution in Week 1. However, if he returns to form from a few seasons back, he will be a steal at his average draft position.
fantasypros.com
Cam Akers needs 'increased level of urgency' per Sean McVay
Sean McVay told reporters that Cam Akers needs "an increased level of urgency." (Sarah Barshop on Twitter) "There were some instances where there were some positive things and some things that he can do better, but we want to see just an increased level of urgency and accountability snap in and snap out from him,” McVay said. It was disappointing for many Akers fantasy managers to say the least seeing Darrell Henderson utilized as the workhorse. It does sound like there is a chance the roles still change though. "It's more of a reflection of the confidence that I know what he can be and I'm confident that he'll be that guy that we've all seen at the right moments as this season continues to progress," McVay said. "And that's our job to help get it out of him." The Rams backfield will be one to monitor in Week 2 against the Falcons.
fantasypros.com
Christian Watson (knee) cleared for Week 1
Watson opened training camp on the PUP list but has made a strong recovery and is now on track to make his NFL debut this weekend. The rookie wideout could see an influx of reps right away with Allen Lazard (ankle) not expected to play. He should be rostered in all dynasty formats but doesn't have much season-long intrigue in traditional redraft leagues at the moment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Michael Thomas (hamstring) likely to play Week 1
New Orleans Saints beat reporter said Thursday, “The way he’s (Michael Thomas) moving at practice I’d be shocked if he didn’t play”. This is great news for fantasy managers who were able to land him in the 7th round of drafts due to his injuries the past two season. The low-risk draft capital, and high-upside talent could make Thomas a league winner for many.
fantasypros.com
Alexander Mattison expected to return for Sunday
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Minnesota Vikings RB Alexander Mattison, who missed his second straight practice for personal reasons, is expected to return for the Vikings ahead of their Week 1 matchup with Green Bay. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Mattison's return shoes him back into the RB2...
fantasypros.com
Rondale Moore (hamstring) declared out Week 1
The Cardinals' pass game is already short-handed with DeAndre Hopkins suspended for the first six games of the season and Zach Ertz listed as questionable. Moore was expected to take on a much larger role in this offense following the departure of Christian Kirk in free agency, but that will have to wait. In the meantime, expect Marquise Brown to receive a heavy dose of targets with A.J. Green following behind him. Greg Dortch and Andy Isabella, both of whom Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury praised during training camp, will also now get a chance for additional snaps. Of the two, Dortch is probably a more logical replacement for Moore.
fantasypros.com
Irv Smith (thumb) not listed on initial injury report Wednesday
Irv Smith (thumb) was not listed on the Vikings' initial injury report Wednesday. (Vikings on Twitter) Smith was sidelined during the preseason after undergoing off-season thumb surgery. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has previously stated that he expected the 24-year-old to be ready for Week 1. All indications point to Smith being able to suit up for Week 1 against Green Bay. Smith currently ranks as TE16 in ECR, according to FantasyPros.
fantasypros.com
Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) not on 49ers' injury report
Mitchell had been dealing with a hamstring injury during the preseason, and while his Week 1 status never appeared to be in jeopardy, his not being listed on the team's injury report is confirmation he will be ready to play. Mitchell has a very good matchup against the Bears this week and fantasy managers should lock Mitchell into their lineups as a quality RB2 in the 49ers' regular-season opener.
fantasypros.com
Rondale Moore avoids initial injury report Wednesday
Moore had missed some time during the preseason with an undisclosed injury and was previously listed as a "close call" by head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals are going to have to utilize Moore while DeAndre Hopkins is serving his suspension and with the loss of Christian Kirk in the off-season. Moore is currently ranked as the WR49 in ECR, according to FantasyPros.
fantasypros.com
Allen Lazard (ankle) doubtful for Week 1 versus Vikings
Allen Lazard is reportedly doubtful for Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the Vikings after being stepped on at practice last week and missing practice this week. (Ryan Wood on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as Lazard has been unable to practice all week. The...
fantasypros.com
Diontae Johnson (shoulder) limited in practice Thursday
Johnson is clearly still being bother by the shoulder injury he suffered in the Steelers' third preseason game. Johnson's status on the final injury report should give us some insight on if he will play this Sunday and how limited he may be if he does suit up. Chase Claypool and rookie George Pickens should see a bump in targets if Johnson is unable to suit up for Week 1.
Comments / 0