numberfire.com
Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo in lineup for Boston Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Arroyo for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel scratched Friday for Astros, Trey Mancini on first base
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel has been scratched from the lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Los Angeles Angels. Trey Mancini will replace Gurriel on first base and bat sixth. It's not clear whether Gurriel is dealing with an injury/illness, or if the Astros just changed their mind about having him in their lineup on Friday. Yordan Alvarez will start in left field and David Hensley will enter the lineup as the Astros' designated hitter.
numberfire.com
Boston's Rafael Devers batting cleanup on Friday
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is starting in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Devers will operate third base after Christian Arroyo was benched versus their division competition. numberFire's models project Devers to score 14.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,900.
numberfire.com
Max Kepler (hip) in lineup for Minnesota on Saturday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Kepler is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. Our models project Kepler for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.4...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 9.7...
numberfire.com
Luis Urias sitting for Brewers Saturday night
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Urias is being replaced at second base by Kolten Wong versus Reds starter Chase Anderson. In 420 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .223 batting average with a .714 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Seattle's Jesse Winker receives Saturday off
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Winker will take a breather after Sam Haggerty was named Seattle's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 328 batted balls this season, Winker has produced a 7.9% barrel rate and a .346 expected...
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez starting Saturday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Narvaez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Chase Anderson. Our models project Narvaez for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Joey Wendle batting third in Miami's Saturday lineup
Miami Marlins utility-man Joey Wendle is starting in Saturday's game against the New York Mets. Wendle will take over second base after Charles LeBlance was given a breather versus their division rivals. numberFire's models project Wendle to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Alec Burleson not in lineup Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson is being replaced at designated hitter by Paul Goldschmidt versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. In 7 plate appearances this season, Burleson has a .143 OPS with 1 run.
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman starting Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gorman is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. Our models project Gorman for 1.0 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6...
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez sitting for Milwaukee on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Tellez will move to the bench on Friday with Andrew McCutchen starting at designated hitter. McCutchen will bat first versus left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Reds. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.5...
numberfire.com
Corbin Carroll out of Arizona's Saturday lineup versus Colorado
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Carroll will take a seat after Jake McCarthy was named Saturday's left fielder, Ketlel Marte was announced as Arizona's designated hitter, and Wilmer Difo was positioned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 25 batted...
numberfire.com
Sean Bouchard in left field for Rockies on Saturday
Colorado Rockies utility-man Sean Bouchard is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Bouchard will take over left field after Yonathan Daza was moved to center, Randal Grichuk was shifted to right, Michael Toglia was positioned at first base, C.J. Cron was chosen as Colorado's designated hitter, and Charlie Blackmon was rested.
numberfire.com
Giants' J.D. Davis batting third on Friday
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Davis will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat third versus left-hander Drew Smyly and the Cubs. Tommy La Stella returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Davis for 14.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario in Braves' Saturday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Rosario is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Rosario for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and 7.9...
numberfire.com
Nelson Cruz in Nationals' Saturday lineup
Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cruz is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. Our models project Cruz for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 9.2...
numberfire.com
JJ Bleday in center field for Marlins on Saturday
Miami Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday is batting sixth in Saturday's lineup against the New York Mets. Bleday will man center field after Bryan De La Cruz was benched against New York's righty Carlos Carrasco. numberFire's models project Bleday to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Nick Pratto in Royals' Saturday lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Nick Pratto is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Pratto is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. Our models project Pratto for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
