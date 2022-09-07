Keith Pelley defends actions to bolster DP World Tour, won’t ‘get dragged down by the LIV propaganda machine’

Rory McIlroy is off to a promising start at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth after shooting 68 to sit at -4.The FedEx Cup champion is four behind Tommy Fleetwood though, who produced a blazing 64 to open up at -8. Defending champion Billy Horschel, who has had some strong words to say about LIV Golf players joining the field this week, is level with McIlroy. While US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is one behind after shooting 69 to open up his tournament.Here are the tee times and schedule for the second round at Wentworth on Friday: When is...

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO