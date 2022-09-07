Keith Pelley defends actions to bolster DP World Tour, won’t ‘get dragged down by the LIV propaganda machine’

Read full article on original website
'I have a right to wear it': Despite being asked not to, Ian Poulter wears 'Majesticks' LIV Golf logo during first round of BMW PGA Championship
On August 31, ESPN reported the DP World Tour asked LIV Golf members not to wear anything LIV related on their apparel during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Ian Poulter already made headlines this week in Surrey, England, after being captured on video having a conversation with PGA Tour-backer and the event’s defending champion, Billy Horschel.
Rory McIlroy claims he no longer has relationship with Ryder Cup LIV rebels
Rory McIlroy admitted friendships had been ruined by defections to LIV Golf as European Tour Group’s chief executive, Keith Pelley, hit out at ‘the LIV propaganda machine’
Tempers appear to flare between Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel as they remonstrate with each other on the practice green at the BMW PGA Championship... after the American slammed 'hypocritical' LIV Golf players for appearing at Wentworth this week
The simmering tension among the rival factions in golf's civil war reared its head in a tense exchange between Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel on the putting green at Wentworth on Wednesday. It came just 24 hours after the American and defending champion had called out Poulter among several LIV...
GolfWRX
‘Certain guys I can’t stand being here’ – Shane Lowry blasts ‘disruptive’ LIV pros at Wentworth
The friction continues to mount in the lead up to the BMW PGA Championship this week at Wentworth Club. On Wednesday, Shane Lowry become the next golfer in an ever-growing list of PGA TOUR players to criticize the LIV golfers who are playing in the DP World Tour’s most important event.
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed spotted wearing LIV Golf logo at Wentworth despite strict rules
Patrick Reed has defied the requests of the DP World Tour and worn the LIV Golf logo during a practice session ahead of the BMW PGA Championship. Reed, who has played in three of the four LIV Golf Invitationals so far, was spotted with the controversial logo on his shirt on the putting green at Wentworth.
The 2022 Presidents Cup Is Going to Be an Unwatchable Massacre, and LIV Golf Is Partly to Blame
The Americans are massive favorites to win the 2022 Presidents Cup. The post The 2022 Presidents Cup Is Going to Be an Unwatchable Massacre, and LIV Golf Is Partly to Blame appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
This teen-aged son of a PGA Tour winner has pro aspirations ... and it's not Charlie Woods
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Davis Love III was practicing ahead of the 2021 RSM Classic at the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia, when his phone buzzed with a message from fellow PGA Tour pro Jonathan Byrd to come join him at the seventh tee.
Ian Poulter sparks another LIV Golf row - this time with the media - as he bizarrely urges US golf writer to 'show some respect to Queen Elizabeth' after he tweeted about Brit ignoring request to not wear LIV gear at Wentworth
Ian Poulter has embroiled himself in yet another row about LIV Golf after strangely asking an American golf reporter to 'show some respect to Queen Elizabeth II.'. The Brit's comment came after Rex Hoggard, who covers golf for NBC, tweeted about him ignoring PGA European Tour CEO Keith Pelly's request to not wear LIV gear at Wentworth.
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy, a three-time winner at Quail Hollow, jokes: I'm available for Internationals
VIRGINIA WATER, England – International Presidents Cup captain Trevor Immelman conceded Tuesday that the process of narrowing his team down to a dozen players has been “pretty frustrating” as the defections to LIV Golf have mounted. Prior to Tuesday’s captain’s picks, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman and Joaquin...
GolfWRX
Ian Poulter hits out at Golf Channel analyst in bizarre fashion over LIV logo controversy
Prior to this week’s BMW PGA Championship at historic Wentworth Club, DP World Tour commissioner Keith Pelley requested that LIV golfers refrain from wearing any “LIV Golf” gear out of respect for the DP World Tour players. The memo sent to players before the event stated that...
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy’s full-swing shot went 1 foot. He was as shocked as you.
One announcer couldn’t tell if the ball even moved. “Didn’t move,” Nick Dougherty said. “Well, it moved, but it moved backwards.”. Another announcer noted the rarity. “Ooh, you don’t see that very often,” Ken Brown said. And the perpetrator? Rory McIlroy laughed. The last...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy declares "golf will survive" despite divide caused by LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy believes LIV Golf players shouldn't be playing at the BMW PGA Championship and the rumour mill surrounding the new series appeals more than the actual golf. The Northern Irishman told the press to "give him it all" at Wentworth on Wednesday as he talked LIV, expressed excitement for the DP World Tour 2024 schedule and stated the golf "pyramid" isn't broken.
Non-LIV Golfers Tommy Fleetwood, Andy Sullivan and Viktor Hovland lead the way at the BMW PGA Championship as golf rivals take to the course for the first time - before play is suspended following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Tommy Fleetwood marked his first round in almost two months with a near-perfect loop of Wentworth before play at the BMW PGA Championship was suspended out of respect for the Queen's passing. While flags on the grounds were lowered to half mast and Friday's play was scrapped, the DP World...
Golf Digest
The PGA Tour wasted no time taking away Cameron Smith's prime parking spot
Cameron Smith walked away with one of the biggest first-place checks in golf history when he won the Players Championship and the cool $3.6 million prize that comes with it earlier this year. But the Aussie also earned something that would cut down on how much actual walking he has to do at TPC Sawgrass.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy hits ball backwards out of ghastly lie, reacts accordingly
Rory McIlroy can seemingly do no wrong right now. Everything he does on the course gets praised, everything he says off of it even moreso. But there's nothing like a ghastly lie to bring you crashing back down to earth. Early in his opening round of the BMW PGA Championship...
BMW PGA Championship: Golf tee times and Round 2 schedule for Friday including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm
Rory McIlroy is off to a promising start at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth after shooting 68 to sit at -4.The FedEx Cup champion is four behind Tommy Fleetwood though, who produced a blazing 64 to open up at -8. Defending champion Billy Horschel, who has had some strong words to say about LIV Golf players joining the field this week, is level with McIlroy. While US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is one behind after shooting 69 to open up his tournament.Here are the tee times and schedule for the second round at Wentworth on Friday: When is...
Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa Among Six U.S. Presidents Cup Captain's Picks
Davis Love III added six picks Wednesday to round out his team; all but Kevin Kisner were not already in the top 12 of the final points list.
Golf Digest
Ali Kerns explains what it’s like to work inside the ropes for the PGA Tour
Ali Kerns has every golf fan’s dream job. As a producer for the PGA Tour, Kerns is consistently side-by-side with the best players in the world, filming and editing compelling behind-the-scenes content about professional golf. Kerns, who began her production career making videos for the Clemson Athletic Department during college, takes pride in capturing moments that would otherwise be left unseen.
A Half-Century Ago, Lee Trevino Reaped the Fruits of a Recommitted Game
The 'Merry Mex,' playing this weekend at the Ascension Charity Classic, remembered how a pep talk from Jack Nicklaus lifted him to three majors in a two-year span.
Golf Channel
Golf Central Podcast: A first-hand account of a BMW PGA unlike any other
GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex Hoggard is at Wentworth this week and provides a first-hand account of what the atmosphere is like at a contentious BMW PGA Championship, in this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf. Fellow senior writer Ryan Lavner joins Hoggard to discuss the LIV Golf dynamic at...
