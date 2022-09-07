ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Keith Pelley defends actions to bolster DP World Tour, won’t ‘get dragged down by the LIV propaganda machine’

By John Huggan
Golf Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I have a right to wear it': Despite being asked not to, Ian Poulter wears 'Majesticks' LIV Golf logo during first round of BMW PGA Championship

On August 31, ESPN reported the DP World Tour asked LIV Golf members not to wear anything LIV related on their apparel during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Ian Poulter already made headlines this week in Surrey, England, after being captured on video having a conversation with PGA Tour-backer and the event’s defending champion, Billy Horschel.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Tempers appear to flare between Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel as they remonstrate with each other on the practice green at the BMW PGA Championship... after the American slammed 'hypocritical' LIV Golf players for appearing at Wentworth this week

The simmering tension among the rival factions in golf's civil war reared its head in a tense exchange between Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel on the putting green at Wentworth on Wednesday. It came just 24 hours after the American and defending champion had called out Poulter among several LIV...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
golfmagic.com

Patrick Reed spotted wearing LIV Golf logo at Wentworth despite strict rules

Patrick Reed has defied the requests of the DP World Tour and worn the LIV Golf logo during a practice session ahead of the BMW PGA Championship. Reed, who has played in three of the four LIV Golf Invitationals so far, was spotted with the controversial logo on his shirt on the putting green at Wentworth.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Ian Poulter sparks another LIV Golf row - this time with the media - as he bizarrely urges US golf writer to 'show some respect to Queen Elizabeth' after he tweeted about Brit ignoring request to not wear LIV gear at Wentworth

Ian Poulter has embroiled himself in yet another row about LIV Golf after strangely asking an American golf reporter to 'show some respect to Queen Elizabeth II.'. The Brit's comment came after Rex Hoggard, who covers golf for NBC, tweeted about him ignoring PGA European Tour CEO Keith Pelly's request to not wear LIV gear at Wentworth.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#World Tour#Virginia Water#Saudi
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy’s full-swing shot went 1 foot. He was as shocked as you.

One announcer couldn’t tell if the ball even moved. “Didn’t move,” Nick Dougherty said. “Well, it moved, but it moved backwards.”. Another announcer noted the rarity. “Ooh, you don’t see that very often,” Ken Brown said. And the perpetrator? Rory McIlroy laughed. The last...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy declares "golf will survive" despite divide caused by LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy believes LIV Golf players shouldn't be playing at the BMW PGA Championship and the rumour mill surrounding the new series appeals more than the actual golf. The Northern Irishman told the press to "give him it all" at Wentworth on Wednesday as he talked LIV, expressed excitement for the DP World Tour 2024 schedule and stated the golf "pyramid" isn't broken.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Non-LIV Golfers Tommy Fleetwood, Andy Sullivan and Viktor Hovland lead the way at the BMW PGA Championship as golf rivals take to the course for the first time - before play is suspended following Queen Elizabeth II's death

Tommy Fleetwood marked his first round in almost two months with a near-perfect loop of Wentworth before play at the BMW PGA Championship was suspended out of respect for the Queen's passing. While flags on the grounds were lowered to half mast and Friday's play was scrapped, the DP World...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy hits ball backwards out of ghastly lie, reacts accordingly

Rory McIlroy can seemingly do no wrong right now. Everything he does on the course gets praised, everything he says off of it even moreso. But there's nothing like a ghastly lie to bring you crashing back down to earth. Early in his opening round of the BMW PGA Championship...
GOLF
The Independent

BMW PGA Championship: Golf tee times and Round 2 schedule for Friday including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy is off to a promising start at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth after shooting 68 to sit at -4.The FedEx Cup champion is four behind Tommy Fleetwood though, who produced a blazing 64 to open up at -8. Defending champion Billy Horschel, who has had some strong words to say about LIV Golf players joining the field this week, is level with McIlroy. While US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is one behind after shooting 69 to open up his tournament.Here are the tee times and schedule for the second round at Wentworth on Friday: When is...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Ali Kerns explains what it’s like to work inside the ropes for the PGA Tour

Ali Kerns has every golf fan’s dream job. As a producer for the PGA Tour, Kerns is consistently side-by-side with the best players in the world, filming and editing compelling behind-the-scenes content about professional golf. Kerns, who began her production career making videos for the Clemson Athletic Department during college, takes pride in capturing moments that would otherwise be left unseen.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Golf Central Podcast: A first-hand account of a BMW PGA unlike any other

GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex Hoggard is at Wentworth this week and provides a first-hand account of what the atmosphere is like at a contentious BMW PGA Championship, in this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf. Fellow senior writer Ryan Lavner joins Hoggard to discuss the LIV Golf dynamic at...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy