ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bart Scott calls Bill Belichick and Patriots desperate for Miami strategy

Clearly, not everyone is a believer in coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots’ early-arrival strategy ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The unorthodox game preparation has already been laughed at by Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen. Now, it’s being called a “desperation move” by ESPN analyst Bart Scott, during Tuesday’s episode of “Get Up!”
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

This surprising Patriots streak will come to an end vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots' struggles in Miami have been well-documented -- and the oddsmakers are finally recognizing them. The Patriots opened as 3-point underdogs in their NFL Week 1 matchup against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. That line since has moved to +3.5, which isn't too surprising: There are plenty of concerns about New England's offense after a rough preseason, and the Patriots are just 1-3 against Miami since Tom Brady's departure.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Tennessee State
City
Tampa, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
ClutchPoints

New England Patriots: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Dolphins

It’s finally here. The New England Patriots begin the 2022 regular season on Sunday against a division rival. New England made the trek down to South Beach earlier this week to prepare for its matchup against the Miami Dolphins to help acclimate to the weather. While the Dolphins are a usual opponent for the Patriots, […] The post New England Patriots: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
CBS Boston

Will the Patriots make the playoffs in 2022?

FOXBORO -- The 2022 Patriots season is nearly upon us, and we're down to one final question for the WBZ-TV/CBS Boston sports team. It's a pretty simple one, too.Will the Patriots make the playoffs? OK, maybe it is a little complex.The AFC is loaded this season, and the AFC East is a lot more difficult with the Bills looking downright dominant and the Dolphins on the rise. (At least the Jets are still the Jets.) Making the playoffs for a second season in a row will be no easy task for the 2022 New England Patriots.As is usually the case...
NFL
FOX Sports

AFC East guide: Predictions for Bills, Patriots, Dolphins, Jets

The AFC East is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, and should provide no shortage of intrigue during the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills are the obvious favorite not just to be divisional champions but also to be Super Bowl champions. The Miami Dolphins stocked up on offensive talent for new coach Mike McDaniel. Bill Belichick remains one of the best coaches in the history of the sport, with a quarterback in Mac Jones who appeared to be on the rise. The Jets are entering their second season under coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson. Maybe that continuity — when combined with fresh young talent — can keep them competitive.
NFL
NBC Sports

Curran: Plenty at stake for Belichick in Patriots-Dolphins opener

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- "Put your chips on a few numbers and if those numbers come up, you’re good, and if some other numbers come up, probably need to do something." That was Bill Belichick on Wednesday talking about the uncertainty of Week 1 and the need to be malleable.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devante Parker
Person
Mac Jones
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Patriots-Dolphins, pick

The Miami Dolphins will try to make history against a Bill Belichick-coached New England Patriots squad when the AFC East Division rivals meet on Sunday. The Dolphins have won three in a row over the Patriots, sweeping the two-game season series in 2021 for the first time since 2000. Since Belichick took over the Patriots in 2000, he has never lost four in a row against Miami.
NFL
NBC Sports

Dolphins player trolls Patriots for traveling to Miami early for Week 1 game

The New England Patriots shouldn't need any additional motivation to beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, but one of their former players provided some juicy bulletin board material this week. Former Patriots defensive back Keion Crossen, who's currently a backup on the...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy