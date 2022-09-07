Greystone Provides $15.3 Million Fannie Mae DUS Loan for 103-Unit Commonwealth Landing Apartment Community in Massachusetts

Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Paving begins at Swansea Mall property as ECRs with Walmart allows “Shoppes at Swansea” to begin marketing efforts
With negotiations finalized with Walmart, plans are taking shape at the former Swansea Mall property. According to one of the owners of the property, Dick Anagnost, the group has finalized negotiations with Walmart and the ECRs have been recorded allowing “Shoppes at Swansea” to begin their marketing efforts.
Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor
FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
Valley Breeze
Nexus closes on sale of former Sacred Heart Church building
WOONSOCKET – Nexus Property Management has officially closed on the purchase of Sacred Heart Church at 415 Olo Street in Woonsocket. The company has acquired the entire property, which includes the rectory center, the rectory, and the church itself that are all connected to one another. The property will be used for 32 residential apartments, with part of the parish already set up in preparation for apartments. The rectory includes bathrooms with plumbing and living quarters where the priest used to live.
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between August 31 & Sept. 6
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Wednesday, August 31 and Tuesday, Sept. 2. Seller: Marianne Desrosiers (trustee) Buyer: Joseph Beltrami. Price: $449,000. 25 Old Sayles Hill Road. Seller: Aaron Snow & Stephanie Ruelke. Buyer: Brad Camiel & Sarah...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months
With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Forecast- September 8, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith had a busy holiday weekend on the water, with a good pile of fluke, scup, and sea bass to keep the rods bent. The fluke bite has been a bit tougher overall, as the water remains warm, but there are still some nice doormats around, along with plenty of keeper sea bass and scup. Captain Frank was also able to get out and do some searching in deeper water, and he was rewarded with a few nice keeper cod to 10-pounds and some large sea bass. Entering this weekend, the fleet will just be running full day trips, so be sure to check their website for the schedule specifics.
Valley Breeze
Special use permit granted for townhouses at corner of Smithfield and Higginson
LINCOLN – The Lincoln Zoning Board has approved a special use permit application by Lonsdale Land Management LLC for a five-unit townhouse residential building at the corner of Smithfield Avenue and Higginson Avenue. Zoning Board chairman David DeAngelis noted Tuesday that the discussion was continued from last month when...
GoLocalProv
Warwick Sues Fire Sprinkler Vendor for $574K After Water Damage at City Hall
The City of Warwick has sued a fire sprinkler vendor in federal court, after it said a system failure resulted in more than half a million dollars in water damage to City Hall in 2018. The case filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island on...
Brayton Point Nonprofit Returns Unused Money to Somerset
Last night at the Somerset Board of Selectman meeting, local nonprofit group Save Our Bay Brayton Point closed one chapter in the fight against noise and pollution in their community. SOBBP president Jeffrey Kardel presented the board with a check for just over $10,000, thanking residents for their support. The...
Man pleads guilty in scheme to defraud Home Depot of $600,000
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that he schemed to defraud Home Depot out of approximately $600,000 in tools and building supplies. The U.S. Attorney in Rhode Island announced the guilty plea in a news release, saying that Luiyi Taveras-Garcia admitted...
The Mystery of New Bedford’s Two Nantucket Lightships
While out shooting some pictures for a piece I was working on about the historic Wamsutta Mills, I came upon a familiar sight in the North Terminal area of New Bedford: it was the unmistakable bright red and white Nantucket Lightship. I'd seen the vessel before, recently, and it wasn't...
GoLocalProv
NEW: U.S. Government Hits Survivor TV Star Richard Hatch With New Lawsuit
Newport’s own Richard H. Hatch Jr., the winner of the first season of the CBS reality show 'Survivor,' was hit with a tax lawsuit by the United States of America on Friday in Rhode Island District Court. The federal suit seeks to enforce tax liens against real property owned...
Providence unveils driver’s license restoration program
Through the program, care coordinators at OpenDoors and Amos House will work directly with the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles to guide people through the process and provide resources, including financial aid for fines or license reinstatement fees. Legal assistance will also be provided in some circumstances.
New Bedford City Council to Vote on Reclassification of City Salaries
The New Bedford City Council will vote tonight on an agenda item that will allow for salary reclassification of city employees – something Mayor Jon Mitchell said will allow New Bedford to attract the best candidates and fill some long-vacant positions. “The reclassification is essentially a rejiggering of the...
Uprise RI
Gregg Amore’s run for Secretary of State built on reputation and relationships
State Representative (Democrat, District 65, East Providence) is running for the position of Rhode Island Secretary of State in the Democratic Primary against Stephanie Beauté and if he wins, he’ll be facing Republican Pat Cortellessa in the general. Our conversation took place on Amore’s porch in East Providence on Saturday. It has been edited for clarity. See the Uprise RI Secretary of State forum here.
Valley Breeze
N.S. resident grows 43-inch cucumber in home garden
NORTH SMITHFIELD – When Jim Petrou planted a cucumber seed in his garden, he wasn’t expecting what would eventually come out of the ground. “Last year, they weren’t as big, but this one started growing like crazy,” said Petrou of his cucumber that nearly broke a world record.
ABC6.com
Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Jumper Purportedly Leaped Off Sagamore Bridge On Cape Cod (DEVELOPING)
Massachusetts State Police along with Bourne Police and Bourne Fire were looking for a person who apparently jumped off the Sagamore Bridge on Cape Cod, the department said on Twitter. MSP's Marine Unit and Dive Team were said to be searching the waters of the Cape Cod Canal for the...
nrinow.news
The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island
Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
