Fall River, MA

Greystone Provides $15.3 Million Fannie Mae DUS Loan for 103-Unit Commonwealth Landing Apartment Community in Massachusetts

 3 days ago
FUN 107

Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor

FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Valley Breeze

Nexus closes on sale of former Sacred Heart Church building

WOONSOCKET – Nexus Property Management has officially closed on the purchase of Sacred Heart Church at 415 Olo Street in Woonsocket. The company has acquired the entire property, which includes the rectory center, the rectory, and the church itself that are all connected to one another. The property will be used for 32 residential apartments, with part of the parish already set up in preparation for apartments. The rectory includes bathrooms with plumbing and living quarters where the priest used to live.
WOONSOCKET, RI
nrinow.news

Property sales in North Smithfield between August 31 & Sept. 6

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Wednesday, August 31 and Tuesday, Sept. 2. Seller: Marianne Desrosiers (trustee) Buyer: Joseph Beltrami. Price: $449,000. 25 Old Sayles Hill Road. Seller: Aaron Snow & Stephanie Ruelke. Buyer: Brad Camiel & Sarah...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
wastetodaymagazine.com

Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months

With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
TIVERTON, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Forecast- September 8, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith had a busy holiday weekend on the water, with a good pile of fluke, scup, and sea bass to keep the rods bent. The fluke bite has been a bit tougher overall, as the water remains warm, but there are still some nice doormats around, along with plenty of keeper sea bass and scup. Captain Frank was also able to get out and do some searching in deeper water, and he was rewarded with a few nice keeper cod to 10-pounds and some large sea bass. Entering this weekend, the fleet will just be running full day trips, so be sure to check their website for the schedule specifics.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Valley Breeze

Special use permit granted for townhouses at corner of Smithfield and Higginson

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Zoning Board has approved a special use permit application by Lonsdale Land Management LLC for a five-unit townhouse residential building at the corner of Smithfield Avenue and Higginson Avenue. Zoning Board chairman David DeAngelis noted Tuesday that the discussion was continued from last month when...
LINCOLN, RI
1420 WBSM

Brayton Point Nonprofit Returns Unused Money to Somerset

Last night at the Somerset Board of Selectman meeting, local nonprofit group Save Our Bay Brayton Point closed one chapter in the fight against noise and pollution in their community. SOBBP president Jeffrey Kardel presented the board with a check for just over $10,000, thanking residents for their support. The...
SOMERSET, MA
FUN 107

The Mystery of New Bedford’s Two Nantucket Lightships

While out shooting some pictures for a piece I was working on about the historic Wamsutta Mills, I came upon a familiar sight in the North Terminal area of New Bedford: it was the unmistakable bright red and white Nantucket Lightship. I'd seen the vessel before, recently, and it wasn't...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Providence unveils driver’s license restoration program

Through the program, care coordinators at OpenDoors and Amos House will work directly with the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles to guide people through the process and provide resources, including financial aid for fines or license reinstatement fees. Legal assistance will also be provided in some circumstances.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

Gregg Amore’s run for Secretary of State built on reputation and relationships

State Representative (Democrat, District 65, East Providence) is running for the position of Rhode Island Secretary of State in the Democratic Primary against Stephanie Beauté and if he wins, he’ll be facing Republican Pat Cortellessa in the general. Our conversation took place on Amore’s porch in East Providence on Saturday. It has been edited for clarity. See the Uprise RI Secretary of State forum here.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

N.S. resident grows 43-inch cucumber in home garden

NORTH SMITHFIELD – When Jim Petrou planted a cucumber seed in his garden, he wasn’t expecting what would eventually come out of the ground. “Last year, they weren’t as big, but this one started growing like crazy,” said Petrou of his cucumber that nearly broke a world record.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
nrinow.news

The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island

Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
BURRILLVILLE, RI

