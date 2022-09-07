Electra Capital Originated Over $115 Million in Funding for Multifamily Properties Across Major Sunbelt Markets in Q2 2022

Read full article on original website
FedEx Ground Sues Contractor Critic
FedEx Ground is suing one of its largest contractors, alleging he lodged “false and misleading statements” against it to prop up his own business. The parcel delivery giant on Friday filed a lawsuit against Spencer Patton’s Tennessee-based Route Consultant, which previously operated 225 routes for FedEx Ground. Patton’s contracts on those routes were also severed Friday. FedEx had remained largely silent to Patton’s public criticisms of the company, but the lawsuit and route cuts represent a significant strike back against the contractor as it protects a business that generated $33.2 billion in revenue for the fiscal year ended May 31. FedEx accused Patton...
The Most Expensive City To Live in Every State
Big cities are the hallmark of American society, each embracing different music, sports teams, and art, culminating in a distinct culture for each metropolis. The way of life these cities offer attract many but can drive others away, as we have seen during COVID-19. Apart from distinct cultures, cities also have distinct economies that can […]
Why are some Puerto Ricans demanding the island cancel its contract with power company LUMA Energy?
A recent protest in San Juan, Puerto Rico made headlines late last month after police officers clashed with demonstrators. Protesters gathered outside of the Governor’s Mansion in Old San Juan to protest the island’s contract with LUMA Energy. LUMA has overseen Puerto Rico’s energy transmission and distribution since...
Hilton Hotels Legal Chief Campbell to Retire at Year’s End (1)
Blackstone’s real estate arm also hires longtime Hilton lawyer. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. disclosed that its longtime general counsel Kristin Campbell intends to retire as of Dec. 31. Campbell has agreed to work with Hilton to “facilitate an orderly transition for her successor, including through an extension of her...
‘Huge amount of money’ in climate law could spawn gas bans
The climate and energy law signed by President Joe Biden last month may reshape a national tug of war over gas bans and electrification, with the outcome influencing emissions and fossil fuel development for decades. Billions of dollars in new federal funds from the Inflation Reduction Act are set to...
